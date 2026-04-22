As a card-carrying Sagittarius, international travel has always been a priority in my personal and professional life as Who What Wear’s editor in chief. My habits abroad have become fairly ingrained (locate the restaurants beloved by locals, certainly check out the vintage shopping scene, and so on). But when I was on my annual pilgrimage to Japan earlier this year with my husband and infant daughter, I got the brilliant idea to try something new. I had been wanting to take family photos and figured a Tokyo backdrop and no-obligations vacation energy would be an excellent combination. I’m no stranger to Airbnb (*checks receipts* I’ve had 72 home bookings on the platform) but had never tried an Airbnb experience. Within an hour, I had consulted our what to wear in Tokyo guide, had a booking with Yosuke, and now I have epic family photos and an edited video for a third of the cost of what it would be in my home city of Los Angeles. Travel-hack success!
Fast-forward a few months, and I needed to secure a spot to attend Paris fashion week. I was looking for a place that could receive my show invites and a location close to the venues. An excellent closet and good lighting for social content was a bonus. And for my nursing daughter along for the ride: a crib setup, bathtub, no walkups, and plenty of space for her to toddle around. Paris has almost 100,000 homes on Airbnb, so I knew I could find precisely what I was looking for. I ended up connecting with the folks at Airbnb, and they set me up with my dream apartment and also suggested I try some of their experiences and services. Another opportunity to test out my new favorite travel hack of using Airbnb to take family photos around the globe? Twist my arm!
I booked everything in the app seamlessly and love how it organized everything into an easy-to-reference itinerary. I could confirm details and make any updates all in one spot. It felt like I had engaged a travel agent but without having to talk to anyone. Dream.
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One of the services I tried is Airbnb’s newly launched partnership with Welcome Pickups, where you can prebook a private car service to and from the airport. They offer the service in 125 cities and counting, so it’s already very accessible. The warm welcome and luggage help were lovely, but I was mostly so grateful to have car seat logistics sorted. A seamless start and end to the trip is a godsend on hectic travel days, and now I’m not sure I’ll be able to go back to my usual taxi! Next time, I have my eye on even more experiences like a masseuse for a post–fashion week treat and professional hair and makeup for attending the most noteworthy shows. And while the services make a ton of sense while traveling, I’m not not scheming about booking in my hometown too. A mixologist for my husband’s upcoming birthday party? The perfect surprise. A chef to create a special at-home evening when my parents are in town? Done.
Paris hotels are known to be exceptionally tiny. Paris apartments, generally also not the most spacious. But this magical apartment in the Marais felt like a palace. I could have learned a gymnastics floor routine in the living room. My habitually overpacked self was in heaven.
One of the things I love about Airbnb is there’s such a range of accommodations, whether you’re looking for something low-key or ready to splash out for a special occasion. In Paris, I’m always looking for charm (those classic wood beams are iconic) and a location right in the heart of the bustling Marais, where the vintage shopping is exceptional.
Travel gives you the opportunity to live in ways you wouldn’t dream of at home, and I think a boat tour on the Seine is peak tourist in the best way. I collect memories and experiences like others might collect coins or stamps, and I’ll never forget cruising down the river on a private boat with my family sipping champagne.
The number of truly delightful-sounding experiences offered in Paris is staggering. Despite being tempted by croissant baking and wine tasting, I was drawn to a tour of the Orangerie. I had previously visited Monet’s house out in Giverny and was excited to see the rooms specifically built to house the artist’s massive, curved water lily paintings. Our tour guide was a master storyteller with endless deep-cut tidbits that brought the paintings to life. Our guide, Maurizio, also got bonus points for being incredibly patient with the hectic pace of a roaming toddler.
After my last show of the week, I met my husband and daughter for international family photo shoot round two. Airbnb recommended Sofiane for the booking, and when we got the photos back, I was again so grateful to have this moment in time captured. At the risk of stating the obvious, a professional is going to capture you and your loved ones with exponentially more care than the nearest tourist you ask for a snap. I have fewer pictures with all three of us together since either my husband or I are usually taking the picture, which makes these all the more precious. Like in Tokyo, the cost was significantly more affordable than if I had done a shoot locally. I’m dreaming of a little photo album for my daughter with all our family shoots around the world. A win all around—and a travel hack that holds up whether I’m on vacation or carving out a moment between fashion shows.
Kat Collings has over 15 years of experience in the editorial fashion space, largely in digital publishing. She currently leads the vision for editorial content at WhoWhatWear.com as the site's editor in chief, having risen through the editorial ranks after joining the company in 2012. Collings is a Digiday Future Leader Awards nominee, was named Buzzfeed's best fashion Instagram accounts of the year, and is a member of the CFDA Awards Fashion Guild. Prior to Who What Wear, Collings worked on styling projects for brands such as Vogue, Teen Vogue, Lucky, and Oliver Peoples. She graduated from UCLA with a BA in communications and calls Los Angeles home.