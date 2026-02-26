L'Oréal's Ballerina Shoes Brought Frosty Lipstick Back—These Alts Are Equally Chic

Y2K called, and 2026 picked up.

Elsa Hosk wearing frosted lipstick

ICYMI, there are a few nostalgic beauty trends making a comeback in 2026, and one of them is (wait for it...) frosted lipstick. If you're a millennial, and this just whisked you back to the late-90s or early-2000s, well, same. If you're Gen Z, this might feel like a very cool and of-the-moment makeup trend that suits the modern pop aesthetic of people like Addison Rae or Zara Larsson. Regardless, frosted formulas are even trending among the fashion elite. Most recently, Elsa Hosk cosigned the trend, showing off her frosted lips in a recent Instagram post.

Frosted lipstick, as a whole, is trending thanks to one specific shade: L'Oréal's Ballerina Shoes ($12). This light-pink lipstick went mega-viral on Instagram and TikTok, with countless content creators sharing their take on it and using it in GRWMs. (It's flooding my FYP, and at this point, I'm surprised it's still in stock.)

While Ballerina Shoes is undeniably pretty, I don't think it's the only frosted lipstick that deserves the internet's adoration. In fact, there are so many other, equally chic alts, and most of them come from the drugstore—even makeup artists agree! Ahead, shop a selection of my favorite frosty finds.

The TikTok-Viral L'Oréal Paris Ballerina Shoes Lipstick

