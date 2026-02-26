ICYMI, there are a few nostalgic beauty trends making a comeback in 2026, and one of them is (wait for it...) frosted lipstick. If you're a millennial, and this just whisked you back to the late-90s or early-2000s, well, same. If you're Gen Z, this might feel like a very cool and of-the-moment makeup trend that suits the modern pop aesthetic of people like Addison Rae or Zara Larsson. Regardless, frosted formulas are even trending among the fashion elite. Most recently, Elsa Hosk cosigned the trend, showing off her frosted lips in a recent Instagram post.
Frosted lipstick, as a whole, is trending thanks to one specific shade: L'Oréal's Ballerina Shoes ($12). This light-pink lipstick went mega-viral on Instagram and TikTok, with countless content creators sharing their take on it and using it in GRWMs. (It's flooding my FYP, and at this point, I'm surprised it's still in stock.)
While Ballerina Shoes is undeniably pretty, I don't think it's the only frosted lipstick that deserves the internet's adoration. In fact, there are so many other, equally chic alts, and most of them come from the drugstore—even makeup artists agree! Ahead, shop a selection of my favorite frosty finds.
The TikTok-Viral L'Oréal Paris Ballerina Shoes Lipstick
L'Oréal Paris
Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick - Ballerina Shoes
Here's the exact lipstick that's flooding my FYP right now. People can't get enough of this frosty, light-pink color. The brand describes it as warm, yellow-toned pink, but honestly, I think it reads as neutral (not too warm, not too cool) once it's on the lips, hence its internet-viral status.
The Equally Chic Alts
L'Oréal
Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick - Sugar Plum
Content creators have recommended L'Oréal's Sugar Plum Lipstick as a good alternative to Ballerina Shoes for deeper skin tones. The plummy shade is so pretty, and it has the same frosty finish we all know and love.
COVERGIRL
Continuous Color Lipstick - Bronzed Peach
Makeup artist and beauty expert Erin Parsons has been on a mission to recreate Pamela Anderson's iconic '90s frosted lip combo, and I've been following along via her informative Instagram videos. In one of her videos, she recommended CoverGirl's frosted lipsticks, and I immediately ordered them. I think I'll be wearing this shade, Bronzed Peach, until further notice. It's the rare combination of frosty and warm that really works.
COVERGIRL
Continuous Color Lipstick - 415 Rose Quartz
Here's the second shade I ordered, thanks to Parson. It's a cool-toned, mauvey-pink that's super frosty and light-reflective, giving Y2K vibes in the best way.
Sephora Collection
About That Shine Sheer Shine Lipstick - 01 Beige Sparkle
Don't sleep on Sephora Collection. A lot of its products are just as good as popular branded ones. This lipstick is lightweight and moisturizing, offering 12 hours of hydration. What really makes it special, though, is its frosty, prismatic shine. I plan on wearing it alone and over other lipsticks as a topper.
Revlon
Super Lustrous Lipstick - Caramel Glace
Revlon's Caramel Glace is a stunning toasty beige color. It's the perfect alternative for Ballerina Shoes if you prefer a more neutral-toned lipstick.
MAC
Lipstick Shine - Angel
I can't forget about MAC's iconic Shine lipsticks, which are true '90s and early-2000s icons. One of my favorite shades is called Angel, and it's a super-light, frosty pink.
MAC
Lipstick Shine - Bombshell
If you want a Victoria's Secret-esque frosted lip look, I recommend MAC's Bombshell Lipstick. It's slightly deeper and rosier than Angel.
MAC
Lipstick Shine - Fresh Moroccan
This shade is a brick red with gold pearl. Anyone who wears this will receive instant cool-girl aura.