I take my signature lip combo very seriously. Even though I'm constantly testing new balms, glosses, lipsticks, and liners to the point where each handbag has its own live-in product assortment, when it comes to an important event (or even a low-key dinner date), I don't ever stray from my fail-safe lineup. So when I got married this November, you better believe I relied on my trusty trio: a creamy, matte lipstick, a non-sticky gloss, and the rosy-mauve liner I've worn down to the nub. I wanted to look like myself on my wedding day—of course my go-to "my lips but better" combo would make an appearance.
I handed my bridal makeup artist, Sophia Escobedo, the three items so she could work her magic, and when she did, she immediately marveled at the liner's perfect shade of mauve. She told me she'd never seen a more natural-looking hue and (here's the kicker) that she was immediately ordering it for her own kit. If that's not a sign of a true winner, then I don't know what is! Scroll ahead to shop the glorious liner for yourself, and know that I'm already restocking my all-time hero.
The Lip Liner I Used on My Wedding Day (and Will Continue to Wear Every Day After)
Drumroll, please! Tower 28's OneLiner is my forever staple. The pinky-taupe shade Work of Art fuses to my lips instantly to the point where I can't even tell I'm wearing lip liner at all—my lips just look naturally full and velvety. I remember falling in love at first glide when it initially launched in 2022, and to this day, I've never found another rosy-mauve like it. Even though the brand launched a true mauve—dubbed Paint My Number—a couple years later, I still prefer Work of Art as my safety-blanket shade. The pink-to-brown ratio is A+ for my skin tone, so that when I slightly overline my Cupid's bow, it truly looks like an extension of my natural lip border.
Incredible shades aside, the pencil itself is creamy and smooth thanks to shea butter and moringa oil, yet it has a matte finish that clings to my lip skin with impressive longevity. True story: I once got caught in a rainstorm sans umbrella and could still see lingering remnants of pigment when I finally got home. I can totally see why Billie Eilish used it on tour for her preshow glam, as I imagine the formula easily lasts through hours of performing on stage.
Note, Tower 28's OneLiner is technically a multiuse pencil that defines lips, eyes, and cheeks (think faux freckles), but I only use Work of Art on my lips. I have sensitive eyes, so the thought of using the same pencil on my lids and mouth seems like a recipe for irritation (even though the formula is ophthalmologist tested). That said, I do have another chocolate-brown version (Draw Me) that I'll use solely as an eyeliner. It pairs perfectly with the brand's brown MakeWaves mascara (which I also wore on my wedding day!) for a soft, monochromatic eye look.
But back to lips. If yours have a naturally pinky-taupe shade like mine, trust me, you'll fall hard and fast for this pigment. I have yet to discover another one that looks as effortless (although, M.Ph's The Overliner pencil in Cherry Cola comes very close), and I'll continue to wear it for every important occasion—from weddings to work events. How could I not when it served me so well on my biggest milestone to date?
Shop My Wedding-Day Lip Combo
Tower 28
OneLiner Lip Liner + Eyeliner + Cheek Pencil - Work Of Art
My absolute ride-or-die liner.
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Lipstick - Pillow Talk
Remember that creamy matte lipstick I discussed up top? Here she is! Consider me yet another fan of the cult-favorite shade Pillow Talk.
Saie
Glossybounce - Disco
After tapping on the Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, I finish off the look with a swipe of Saie's high-shine lip oil. Don't be afraid of the shimmer finish here—it looks pearlescent, not glittery.
More Rosy-Mauve Lip Liners I Love
m.ph
The Overliner Lip Liner Pencil - Cherry Cola
As I mentioned, this is the closest it comes to matching my Tower 28 Work of Art obsession. I wouldn't expect anything less than magic from celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips!
Versed
Lip Frame Defining Lip Liner - Dash
I love the rounded tip on this demi-matte liner—perfect for a subtle lip contour.
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip Liner - Bespoke
This sheer, buildable liner is totally goof-proof. I can apply it in the car sans mirror and wind up with an effortlessly buffed finish. Pair it with the brand's new dreamy, sheer-matte Lip Blushes for a romantically blurred effect.
rhode
Peptide Lip Shape - Lunge
Rhode's Peptide Lip Shape in Lunge is also a wonderful rosy-beige. A staple in my work bag!
Glossier
Lip Line - Buff
While I typically go for the shade Bit (a rosy mauve), I've been loving the toasty Buff pigment as a perfect neutral.
SACHEU
Peel Off Lip Liner Stay-N - Muah-Ve
If longevity is what you're after, you can't go wrong with Sacheu's viral peel-off stain. It should come as no surprise that the shade Muah-Ve has my heart.
Makeup By Mario
Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil - Toasty
I adore Makeup by Mario's velvety lip liner, mostly for its impeccable lineup of 21 shades but also for its attached blending brush. It leaves you with a perfectly diffused finish.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.