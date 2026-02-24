My Bridal Makeup Artist Immediately Ordered This Lip Liner After Using It on My Wedding Day

I take my signature lip combo very seriously. Even though I'm constantly testing new balms, glosses, lipsticks, and liners to the point where each handbag has its own live-in product assortment, when it comes to an important event (or even a low-key dinner date), I don't ever stray from my fail-safe lineup. So when I got married this November, you better believe I relied on my trusty trio: a creamy, matte lipstick, a non-sticky gloss, and the rosy-mauve liner I've worn down to the nub. I wanted to look like myself on my wedding day—of course my go-to "my lips but better" combo would make an appearance.

I handed my bridal makeup artist, Sophia Escobedo, the three items so she could work her magic, and when she did, she immediately marveled at the liner's perfect shade of mauve. She told me she'd never seen a more natural-looking hue and (here's the kicker) that she was immediately ordering it for her own kit. If that's not a sign of a true winner, then I don't know what is! Scroll ahead to shop the glorious liner for yourself, and know that I'm already restocking my all-time hero.

The Lip Liner I Used on My Wedding Day (and Will Continue to Wear Every Day After)

Drumroll, please! Tower 28's OneLiner is my forever staple. The pinky-taupe shade Work of Art fuses to my lips instantly to the point where I can't even tell I'm wearing lip liner at all—my lips just look naturally full and velvety. I remember falling in love at first glide when it initially launched in 2022, and to this day, I've never found another rosy-mauve like it. Even though the brand launched a true mauve—dubbed Paint My Number—a couple years later, I still prefer Work of Art as my safety-blanket shade. The pink-to-brown ratio is A+ for my skin tone, so that when I slightly overline my Cupid's bow, it truly looks like an extension of my natural lip border.

Incredible shades aside, the pencil itself is creamy and smooth thanks to shea butter and moringa oil, yet it has a matte finish that clings to my lip skin with impressive longevity. True story: I once got caught in a rainstorm sans umbrella and could still see lingering remnants of pigment when I finally got home. I can totally see why Billie Eilish used it on tour for her preshow glam, as I imagine the formula easily lasts through hours of performing on stage.

Note, Tower 28's OneLiner is technically a multiuse pencil that defines lips, eyes, and cheeks (think faux freckles), but I only use Work of Art on my lips. I have sensitive eyes, so the thought of using the same pencil on my lids and mouth seems like a recipe for irritation (even though the formula is ophthalmologist tested). That said, I do have another chocolate-brown version (Draw Me) that I'll use solely as an eyeliner. It pairs perfectly with the brand's brown MakeWaves mascara (which I also wore on my wedding day!) for a soft, monochromatic eye look.

But back to lips. If yours have a naturally pinky-taupe shade like mine, trust me, you'll fall hard and fast for this pigment. I have yet to discover another one that looks as effortless (although, M.Ph's The Overliner pencil in Cherry Cola comes very close), and I'll continue to wear it for every important occasion—from weddings to work events. How could I not when it served me so well on my biggest milestone to date?

