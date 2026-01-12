This Face-Sculpting Bronzing Stick Quietly Ruled the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Celebrity beauty did not come to play at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. From Ariana Grande's glam high-pony (we're so back!) to Ayo Edebiri's romantically retro bob to Teyana Taylor's subtly shimmery smoky eye, this year's red carpet epitomized elegance. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to gain insider access to the artistry involved in each look, and after combing through my crowded inbox, I quickly realized that my favorite glam moments relied on the same skin-snatching bronzer—too much of a coincidence not to add it to my cart. Scroll ahead to see the sculpting stick in question.
The Bronzing Stick That Ruled the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Dior
Forever Skin Bronze Bronzing Stick
I've been itching to get my hands on Dior's new bronzing stick ever since it launched at the end of December, and after seeing Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lawrence, Rashida Jones, and Mia Goth wearing it on the red carpet, I immediately moved it to the top of my Sephora wishlist. The formula features a balm-like texture that melts upon application and a buildable pigment that, no lie, is impossible to overdo. It's a distinct payoff from the brand's 24H Skin Contour Stick, which has more of an opaque, cool-toned finish; this new staple delivers natural warmth that both sculpts your features and makes you look like you just came back from a relaxing, sun-drenched getaway.
Take it from WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock, who considers it one of her favorite new beauty products of 2026: "It's rich and creamy and melts onto the skin like butter, delivering the most beautiful, sun-kissed effect. You'd never know I haven't seen the sun in months!" she says. The stick comes in six shades, all of which are super flexible given the buildable formula, so you really can't go wrong with any of them in your makeup arsenal. Still, feel free to jot down each celeb's chosen shade below to help guide your Sephora spending.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.