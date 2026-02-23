Ellie Bamber’s Armani Beauty Look Won the BAFTAs Red Carpet

Last night, London hosted one of the most anticipated nights in film. The 2026 BAFTAs were held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall. Although most eyes are probably on the iconic red carpet fashion moments that dominated last night, as a beauty writer, my eyes were set solely on the makeup, hair and nail looks that I want to recreate for myself. And after spending all morning scrolling through the best BAFTA 2026 beauty moments, my thoughts are set firmly on one in particular—Ellie Bamber’s sheer makeup look, courtesy of Armani Beauty.
Anyone who knows me will tell you that I’m somewhat of a makeup minimalist, so it should come as no surprise that this sheer, glowy full-face caught my eye. Between the soft smokey eye, healthy glow of the cheeks and the glossy nude lip, Ellie’s makeup look is one that I’m sure every clean girl is set to try this season. Not to mention that it falls directly into the “Dew 2.0” look that’s set to be one of 2026’s biggest makeup trends.
Ellie Bamber's Sheer Makeup Look
After spotting this makeup look on the red carpet, I, of course, had to reach out to celebrity makeup artist Zoë Taylor to find out the inspiration behind the look, as well as the exact products she used, so that I can recreate the look for myself. Keep scrolling to see what she had to say, and then shop Ellie Bamber’s full face of Armani Beauty for yourself.
The Inspiration
"Ellie’s beautiful dress was the inspiration behind the makeup, echoing the sheerness of the fabric through matte texture on the lid and super-fresh, glowing skin. Ellie has the most perfect pale complexion, so we keep it cool on the eyes using sheer browns and greys over the lid, and lots of mascara. Cheeks felt flushed and youthful, whilst the lips were a very considered nude," says Taylor.
The Application
1. Apply blush high on the cheeks for a flushed look. 2. Apply the deeper eye tint next to the lash and the lighter shade over the lid, buffing into the lid and lash line to create depth. Layer the colours like an oil painting. 3. Apply gloss onto the centre of the lipstick to create a fuller pout. 4. I love to apply the luminous silk finish with a regular foundation brush and then use a fluffy brush to blend it into the skin seamlessly. 5. I find the foundation is so skin-like, which I love for a red-carpet finish.
Shop Ellie Bamber's Armani Beauty Look
Armani beauty
Luminous Silk Illuminating Primer
This 89% skincare-infused formula provides the perfect glowy base for foundation.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.