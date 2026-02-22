By March 1, These New Spring Items at Reformation Will Have Already Sold Out

It doesn't usually take very long for me to decide if a collection of new arrivals at any given retailer will sell out quickly or remain in stock until sale season. I've studied enough consumer data in the nine years I've spent writing shopping stories to see the signs. So, when I took one scroll through a certain store's latest drop this week and immediately spotted multiple of them, I knew what I had to do next. That is, compile all the best spring new arrivals at Reformation this February and share them. Gatekeeping's not really my thing. Plus, I already scooped up all my favorite finds.
Below, I've laid everything out for you, starting with the top five most likely to sell out items at Reformation right now. I'm talking cotton sweaters that you'd likely see a 2026 version of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wearing in Cape Cod, high-vamp flats in patent leather that look $1,000+ but aren't, and a baby-pink satin column skirt that I personally ordered within 15 seconds of first spotting it. Once you've snagged your size in those (trust me, stock won't last for long), keep scrolling. I also put together a list of 28 other can't-miss pieces from Reformation's new arrivals, including beaded sandals, bootcut jeans, balloon pants, and a strapless, satin dress I'd buy in a heartbeat if I were getting married in 2026.
Top 5 Sell-Out Items
Cove Cotton Oversized Crew
If you're a cashmere sweater person all fall and winter, for spring, invest in a good cotton alt to replace those heavier knits. This one has that cool, relaxed look, and will pair perfectly with linen or silk pants, as well as vintage jeans.
Gale Linen Mid Rise Pant
These patent-leather, high-vamp flats will earn you endless compliments, that is, if you can score a pair before they sell out. They will, trust me.
Nara Shoulder Bag
Some colors of this croc kisslock bag have already sold out, but somehow, the brown-and-gold version is still available, at least for now.
I already wanted this skirt in ivory, but now that this beautiful, pink version is available, I had to change course.
Shop More Spring New Arrivals at Reformation
A pop of red will always benefit an outfit.
Genie pants are everywhere right now, but most pairs cost $300-plus. This new Reformation option is well priced and so chic.
Jessica Heeled Thong
Even minimalists will like these fun, beaded sandals.
Una Scarf Top
This scarf top is beautiful enough, but just wait until you see the matching skirt.
Everything from the fit to the textured material looks expensive.
2026 brides, please buy this dress for your wedding wardrobe.
Waldena Baby Wedge
These are so rich-person coded. I want to walk around the house in them with silk pajamas on.
Soren Sheer Alpaca Sweater Top
This thin alpaca sweater doesn't just look good, but it is also perfect for transitioning from winter to spring.
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
Bootcut jeans are everywhere in 2026, and this new Reformation pair is a foolproof way to get in on the denim trend.
Mel Knit Dress
Just saying that I'll be wearing this dress at least once a week between the months of May and September.
Jessie Thong Sandal
Stop buying rubber flip-flops and opt for this more elevated version.
Mellen Polo Knit Top
Such a good throw-on-and-go top for spring.
Fleur Linen Skirt
If you're looking for something to replace your white A-line skirts for spring, try this more fitted, pencil-adjacent style.