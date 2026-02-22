By March 1, These New Spring Items at Reformation Will Have Already Sold Out

Act fast or forever think about this skirt, these flats, and this pair of bootcut jeans.

A collage of new spring arrivals at Reformation in February 2026.
(Image credit: Reformation)
It doesn't usually take very long for me to decide if a collection of new arrivals at any given retailer will sell out quickly or remain in stock until sale season. I've studied enough consumer data in the nine years I've spent writing shopping stories to see the signs. So, when I took one scroll through a certain store's latest drop this week and immediately spotted multiple of them, I knew what I had to do next. That is, compile all the best spring new arrivals at Reformation this February and share them. Gatekeeping's not really my thing. Plus, I already scooped up all my favorite finds.

Below, I've laid everything out for you, starting with the top five most likely to sell out items at Reformation right now. I'm talking cotton sweaters that you'd likely see a 2026 version of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wearing in Cape Cod, high-vamp flats in patent leather that look $1,000+ but aren't, and a baby-pink satin column skirt that I personally ordered within 15 seconds of first spotting it. Once you've snagged your size in those (trust me, stock won't last for long), keep scrolling. I also put together a list of 28 other can't-miss pieces from Reformation's new arrivals, including beaded sandals, bootcut jeans, balloon pants, and a strapless, satin dress I'd buy in a heartbeat if I were getting married in 2026.

