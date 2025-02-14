(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

As a beauty editor with a fashion degree, I’ve always studied how runway trends inspire makeup—especially when it comes to celebrities. So when Sabrina Carpenter , Selena Gomez, and Benson Boone all recently made fashion statements in the same pastel shade, I knew we had a soon-to-be makeup trend on our hands.

But don’t get me wrong, this color isn’t new. In fact, it was a hallmark of ’80s pop stars and ’60s editorials (read: Twiggy), but it seems to reinvent itself every time it re-emerges in eye makeup form. From bold colorblocks to muted, powdery swathes, this icy hue has been painting the lids of It girls for decades—and recently, it’s snaked its way back into some of our favorite brands’ eye shadow palettes and liner collections.

If you haven’t guessed by now, this ever-evolving shade that’s trendier and more wearable than ever is baby blue : cornflower, periwinkle, azure, you name it.

Harvard Engineering alum and fashion’s unofficial data analyst, Madé Lapuerta, recently claimed that light blue may just be the new color of spring—because according to her research , the search for “baby blue” surged by 188% after the 2025 Grammys, where stars like Victoria Monét bedecked their eyes in light blue shadow and Sabrina Carpenter wore two powder-blue getups on both the red carpet and the stage. (Double points for the "Espresso" songstress after covering Vogue in an icy Dolce & Gabbana dress.)

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I feel like it’s futuristic, but at the same time it’s a little bit retro,” says MAC Cosmetics Global Director of Makeup Artistry, Romero Jennings , as he teases a secret, blue-hued product that was quietly tested on the New York Fashion Week runways. “I think people are just tired of warm [tones] and bronze, so it’s about getting more modern and icy. It’s like the ’90s are back, but better.”

Chanel and Stella McCartney led the baby blue fashion brigade during their SS25 shows , and now that the celebrities have followed suit, it’s officially time to beautify this trend with a wearable blue eye shadow or liner. And it seems like the beauty brands have had sapphires up their sleeves, because some of our favorites (ahem, Charlotte Tilbury’s just-released Denim Dimension Eye Shadow Palette and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Navy Noir ) are brand-new, ultra-chic, and totally blue. Shop them below and get ahead of the spring trend.

Shop the Blue Eye Shadow Trend

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Denim Dimension $60 SHOP NOW Charlotte Tilbury just launched this limited-edition eye shadow palette as part of her Beautifying Eye Trends collection, which features a bevy of satin, shimmer, and matte shadows in shades akin to light wash denim and deep sea waters.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eye Wardrobe Multi-Finish Palette in Navy Noir $75 SHOP NOW The crown jewel of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Eye Wardrobe collection is this sleek, vivid compact, complete with cool-toned blues from royal to slate.

Colourpop Blue Velvet Eye Shadow Palette $14 SHOP NOW A more budget-friendly option, this eye shadow palette from Colourpop consists of nine chilly colors, though Da Ba Di and 4Ever Mood are the most fitting for this trend.

Sisley Paris Les Phyto-Ombres Eyeshadow in Silky Sky $67 SHOP NOW The image of crystalline waters and cloudless skies are what come to mind when I see this sea glass shadow from Sisley Paris. Dust it across your lids with a fluffy brush or swipe it with your finger for a look that can go from barely-there to bold.

Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear Longwear Shadow Stick in Cornflower $34 SHOP NOW Prefer cream eye shadows to palettes? No problem—Victoria Beckham Beauty has something for you in that department, too. This ultra-creamy shadow stick packs a punch in just one swipe, delivering vibrant color that can double as a liner or blend like a powder.

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow in Argentic $7 SHOP NOW If trading your brown shadows for blues gives you a bit of anxiety, try something low-stakes like this L’Oréal single shadow in the icy shade Argentic. It’s arguably inexpensive (just $7!) and super small (so you don’t have to commit to a palette if you decide this trend isn’t for you).

Stila Liqua-Play Eye Shadow in Peekablue Matte $25 SHOP NOW Play around with graphic liners, dramatic cut-creases, or blended urban eyes with this ultra-matte formula from Stila. Shoppers loved that it didn’t get patchy like other brands' liquid eye shadows did, especially when blended with their fingers.

Ami Colé Lid Joy Matte Liquid Eyeshadow in Los Angeles $16 SHOP NOW Though this liquid eye shadow dries down matte, its texture is anything but drying. This blue hue is infused with baobab seed oil, vitamin E, and aloe leaf extract for comfortable all-day wear and bold, buildable pigment.