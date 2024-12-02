Ashley Olsen's 2000s Glam Is Going Viral, so Here's Every Step From the OG Makeup Artist

The Olsen twins are the ultimate trendsetters, as proven by the pair's iconic 2000s and 2010s outfits that remain relevant today. Their beauty looks are just as refined and effortlessly cool. Consider the "Olsen tuck" (aka tucking the ends of your hair into your collar) capturing the TikTok crowd. Alas, we're not here to talk about hair. (Although I am a fan of "Olsen tuck fall," FWIW.) We're here to discuss makeup, namely, Ashley Olsen's early 2000s glam that has reached its peak virality this winter. (Case in point? The hashtag #ashleyolsenmakeup now has over six million views on TikTok.)

The majority of videos reference a very specific Y2K aesthetic: soft-grunge eyes, nude lips, and luminous skin, as seen on Olsen during the 2004 Tribeca Film Festival. Smoky, lived-in eye makeup is quickly cementing itself as winter's hottest makeup trend, so it makes sense Olsen's original look would face such a resurgence. As such, you can find plenty of users on the app recreating Olsen's grungy glam, but allow me to direct you straight to the source. Pati Dubroff, the celebrity makeup artist who created the OG look 20 years ago, breaks down the full tutorial in a recent video. Keep scrolling for every detail.

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen at the gala premiere of "New York Minute" during the 2004 Tribeca Film Festival

"Here's the thing," says Dubroff. "I don't remember what products I used." She provides some recommendations (more on that in just a moment!), but the key ultimately lies in the technique, not the exact products. That said, you'll find plenty of editor-approved recs here to fill your makeup bag.

Now, first up is foundation. Dubroff applies "a really light liquid foundation" with a dense brush—just enough to even out the skin tone. "I don't like a lot of concealer under the eyes," she says, so she uses that same brush to blend foundation in the area.

Try These Products

Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation for Natural Glow
Patrick Ta
Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation for Natural Glow

Tint & Protect Medium Coverage Serum Foundation With Spf 50+
Ciele
Tint & Protect Medium Coverage Serum Foundation

Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Medium Coverage Foundation
Nars
Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Medium Coverage Foundation

"[Ashley had] kind of the 'good girl' vibe, so I would do softer makeup on her. She liked things a little bit cooler," adds Dubroff. (Mary-Kate, on the other hand, preferred more of a rock 'n' roll edge, she says.) She grabs Addiction Tokyo's limited-edition 101 Amethyst Sea eye shadow palette (which is sadly discontinued, but find a similar rec below!) and applies a creamy taupe shade in the crease and underneath the eye to frame the eye shape. She then takes a shimmery neutral—"Sparkles were really important in the 2000s," she notes—and applies it to those same spots. "It's giving some shape and structure, but there's nothing hard about it," she adds.

She then uses another sparkly shade (this time in a brighter white) and pops it right on the center of the lid. She also adds a teeny bit on the brow bone, inner eye corners, and on top of the Cupid's bow.

Try These Products

ADDICTION TOKYO, The Eyeshadow Palette
Addiction Tokyo
The Eyeshadow Palette

Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette
Tom Ford
Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette

Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlight
Makeup By Mario
Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlight

Next up is mascara. "Here's the thing that makes that 2000s look so 'now' is [that] the mascara was kind of minimal. It wasn't a heavy, heavy lash, so go fine with the mascara." She adds just a touch on the bottom lashes too, just enough to accentuate the eye shape.

Try These Products

Le Volume De Chanel
Chanel
Le Volume De Chanel

Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme
Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting Volumizing Mascara

Vast Lash Mascara
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Vast Lash Mascara

"I don't remember what blush I used, but if I was doing it today, I would use something creamy, slightly apricot toned, [and] with a lot of shimmer right on the apples of the cheeks," Dubroff notes. Again, soft glam is the name of the game, so think about nailing a slight flush. No heavy, doll-like blush here. Dubroff then applies a loose setting powder on the T-zone to create a fine balance of shine. "[Use] the tiniest little bit," she says. "Keep that skin glowy, glowy, glowy."

Try These Products

Lip & Cheek Glow
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip & Cheek Glow

Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek
KJH.Brand
Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek

As for the lips, Dubroff describes the Olsen-approved combo as a "super-pale nude [with] a lot of gloss." She first swipes on a layer of light-pink lipstick to even out the tone before adding a tiny bit of lip liner in a similar shade. "This is not a heavily lined lip," she notes. The sparkly shadow on the Cupid's bow should easily shine through the color. "Ashley liked a paler lip, so this is about as pale as we could go," she adds before topping it off with a light pink gloss.

Try These Products

Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Satin Cream Lipstick
Lawless
Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Satin Cream Lipstick

Long-Lasting Velvety-Matte Lip Liner
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Long-Lasting Velvety-Matte Lip Liner

Lipglass High Shine Lip Gloss
MAC
Lipglass High Shine Lip Gloss

And there you have it: Ashley Olsen's early 2000s makeup updated for 2025. If super-soft, grungy glam is on your winter beauty mood board, consider Dubroff's tutorial your North Star. And if you crave more of a smudgey, rock 'n' roll edge? Onto Mary-Kate's!

More Products We Love for Soft-Grunge Makeup

Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil
Valentino
Colorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil

Naked2 Basics Matte Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay
Naked2 Basics Matte Eyeshadow Palette

jonesroadbeauty,

Jones Road
Miracle Balm

Kind Words Matte Lipstick
Rare Beauty
Kind Words Matte Lipstick

Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette
HUDA BEAUTY
Pretty Grunge Eyeshadow Palette

Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Stick
Bobbi Brown
Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Stick

Lip Lustre Lip Gloss
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Lustre Lip Gloss

Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
Fenty Beauty
Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

