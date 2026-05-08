At this time of year, I always feel the urge to change things up. It starts with the obvious—rearranging my home, refreshing my wardrobe—and inevitably, it ends with my hair. There’s something about the arrival of summer that calls for a top-to-toe reset, and few changes feel quite as transformative (or instantly gratifying) as a new hair colour.
As we head into summer, the conversation around colour is shifting. This season, summer hair trends are less about dramatic reinvention and more about elevated, wearable shades that feel effortless yet intentional. Think soft dimension, seamless blends and tones that work with your natural base rather than against it. There’s a noticeable move towards hair that looks naturally sunlit—colours that feel as though they’ve developed over time, rather than being freshly applied in the salon chair. From warm, golden hues that mirror late-evening light to cooler, glass-like finishes that lend a polished edge, summer hair colours for 2026 are all about balance. It’s where low-maintenance meets luxury, and where personalised colour takes centre stage.
Whether you’re considering a subtle refresh or a complete tonal shift, the trends ahead promise something for every style and skin tone. Below, we break down the shades set to define the season—according to the experts.
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7 Biggest Summer Hair Colour Trends of 2026
1. Honey Blonde
"Honey blonde will be all the trend for summer 2026—the perfect blend between warmer, richer shades and an in-between balance for someone wanting lighter hair with lots of richness and depth," says Hannah G, colourist at Hershesons Belgravia. It’s a softer, more elevated take on blonde, leaning into warmth without feeling brassy. "It's an intense golden blonde—hair that’s pure honey, and more intentional than golden highlights," adds consultant colourist James Samuel, who recommends asking for a base bump technique to achieve this effect. "This brings out the warm undertones, giving the hair a truly golden hue."
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K18
Triplebright Oxidation Defense Purple Shampoo
A next-generation purple shampoo that goes beyond toning, this formula actively defends against oxidation to keep colour looking fresh for longer. It brightens blondes while helping to maintain strength and shine, making it ideal for those aiming for both tone correction and long-term hair health.