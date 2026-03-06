Hair trends come and go, but as someone who values low, and I mean verylow-maintenance beauty routines, they rarely grab my attention. However, recently, I’ve been spotting a particular hair trend all over my feeds, and it’s probably the most polished one yet. Enter the “glass" hair trend.
Defined by ultra-glossy, shiny locks, the glass hair trend focuses on your hair looking and feeling its healthiest. And although this might initially sound like quite a high-maintenance routine is in your future, the truth is that with a few simple product swaps, you too can give your hair the viral glass-effect. And these have gone beyond the simple hair glosses that we saw almost every brand bring out last year. In fact, there are now plenty of “glass” hair products available to suit every part of your hair routine.
To find out more about this elegant hair trend, I sat down with Jason Collier, the owner of Studio23 Hair Salon, to get his thoughts on the easiest way to get glass hair, along with the best glass hair products to shop right now. Keep scrolling to hear his thoughts.
What Is Glass Hair?
"Glass hair refers to hair that is polished, high-shine and ultra-sleek—think hair adverts where the hair looks almost reflective it's so glossy. It's noticeable when hair moves, as if light is bouncing straight off the surface. The finish is smooth, frizz-free and precise, often worn in a sharp bob or as long, liquid lengths. It's not about masking the hair with shine spray, but surface perfection. When the cuticle lies completely flat and aligned, hair reflects light more evenly, creating a glass-like effect," says Collier.
Is Glass Hair Possible for All Hair Types?
"Healthy hair is the real foundation for creating the glass hair effect. Damaged, porous strands struggle to reflect light evenly, so treatments are just as important as styling. Straight and fine hair types will find it easier to achieve the glass hair look because the cuticle already lies relatively flat. Wavy, curly or coily textures can absolutely create a glass finish too, but it usually requires either a silk press, blow-dry stretch, or smoothing treatment first. Alternatively, curls can be made glass-like by enhancing definition and shine rather than fully straightening."
How Do You Get Glass Hair?
1. Start with a clarifying shampoo and conditioner, as you want to use a smoothing shampoo and conditioner to remove buildup and begin sealing the cuticle.
2. Before blow-drying the hair, work a lightweight serumor blow-dry cream alongside a hybrid heat protectant, and work either through damp hair to prep and protect. You don't need to look for products that say "volume/root boost" as the focus is on polished results for glass hair.
3. When drying the hair, use a nozzle and a paddle or round brush, directing airflow downward to smooth the cuticle flat. If you want to create the ultra-slick finish, use straighteners in small sections for a precise, glossy finish. One slow pass is better than multiple quick ones.
4. Finish with a shine serum or spray—it can be a hair oil, but whatever your preference, only apply sparingly to mid-lengths and ends, as less is more. You want reflective, not greasy.
5. Adapt your hair routine if you don't already use a hair mask 1-2 times weekly, depending on how dry and damaged your hair is.
What Ingredients Should I Look for in a Glass-Hair Product?
"Amino acids support smoothness, as do plant oils like argan, jojoba and camellia, which add gloss without the heaviness. Avoid heavy butters as they can dull shine. For a look like glass hair, silicones (ingredients like dimethicone and amodimethicone) are actually one of the most effective ingredients because they physically smooth and seal the cuticle. When the cuticle lies flat, hair reflects light evenly, and that’s exactly what creates that mirror-like shine. Older or heavier silicones (particularly in very rich formulas) can accumulate on the hair if you’re not cleansing properly. Over time, that can make hair feel coated or flat, but modern formulations are much more refined."
“Alfaparf Milano’s Semi di Lino Detox Clarifying Shampoo is suitable for all hair types and gives a deep yet gentle cleanse to restore hair and scalp health. It's detoxifying low-foam removes product build-up, hard water minerals, chlorine, excess oil and environmental pollutants, leaving hair feeling clean, lightweight and healthy-feeling. It has a Shine Fix Complex to boost shine for up to 24 hours, and a Colour Fix Complex which works with antioxidants and UV filters to preserve colour vibrancy (great for coloured hair). It's made with moringa oleifera extract, which has purifying properties, so hair feels refreshed after use and more balanced,” says JasonCollier, owner of Studio23.
"As a beauty editor, I'm often asked about the best conditioners, and if it's shine that you're craving, I'd highly recommend this one. This creamy formula melts into the lengths, instantly detangles my knotty lengths and leaves my hair feeling incredibly silky as it gets to work—I always think you can immediately tell if a conditioner is good when you're applying it in the shower, and this is one of them. It seals the cuticles, leaving you with a glazed, glass-hair effect,” says Eleanor Vousden, beauty editor.
"When I get my silk press done, I want to look as glossy and glass-like as possible. My hairdresser introduced me to Ouai’s hair gloss, and I’ve been obsessed with it ever since. It’s a cream-textured product in a squeeze bottle that’s extremely easy to use. I shampoo my hair, towel-dry it, section it, and apply a small amount to each section, then comb it through. After five minutes, I then rinse it out and continue with my heat protectant, before blow-drying and straightening. It leaves me with a glossy sheen that makes my hair look super healthy. I love it so much that I ended up purchasing one for myself to use between salon appointments," says Brittany Davy, junior writer.
4. Jerome Russell Bstyled Heat Protect Sleek Primer
“Jerome Russell’s Bstyled Heat Protect Sleek Primer is a non-greasy hair primer and heat protectant, so I'd use this before any heat tools. It has a unique bond-building technology to reduce frizz and protect from humidity, as well as turmeric and pomegranate, which are used to add shine and strength to the hair,” says Collier.
"As someone who loves a salon-like finish even when I do my own hair at home, a good hairspray is a must in my routine. I’ve tried what feels like hundreds, but none have been as effective at giving my curls a salon-like shine as Color Wow’s Mist-ical Shine Spray. It gives my hair an instant glossy sheen whilst also rejuvenating my curls and adding volume. But it also doesn’t feel too heavy or flatten the volume of my curls, which is something I’ve experienced with other sprays on the market. Like most hair sprays, a little definitely goes a long way; however, the hydrating ingredients and glass-like finish are what set this one apart for me," says Davy.
6. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day™ High-Shine Gloss Treatment
"I’ve tried a lot of hair glosses, but Living Proof's is by far one of the best I've ever tried. My hair is coarse and often prone to frizz and dullness, and this is one of the few products that gives me the mirror-like shine I crave. I use it in place of conditioner once a fortnight, and it leaves my hair not only soft and silky to the touch, but with a liquid glossy shine that looks like I've just left the salon. You only need to leave it on for 5 minutes, so it's way less faff than a standard hair mask too!" says Vousden.
“Curlsmith’s Shake & Shine is a great hair refresher, especially designed for dry hair to add 7 types of hyaluronic acid for moisture and shine, to de-frizz hair for a sleeker, glass-like finish, and to enhance the smoothness effect you want to achieve. It uses seaweed, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, and offers protection against environmental aggressors, making it a great protectant throughout different weather conditions, as it's able to keep moisture in. It's also not a heavy formula, so it won't weigh the hair down or leave it feeling greasy,” says Collier.
