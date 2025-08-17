If you ask me, autumn is the time of the year when polished haircuts come into their own. And when it comes to bob trends, one thing I've noticed as a beauty editor who studies hair trends for a living is that every autumn/winter, short haircuts get more structured.
In summer, we tend to opt for low-maintenance hairstyles and beachy waves while embracing our natural hair texture. But for autumn, just as we tend to call upon more structured silhouettes from coats and tailoring in our wardrobes, our hair typically follows suit. And that's the case with the latest bob trend I've seen bubbling up for the season ahead: The mono bob.
What Is the Mono Bob?
Like a blunt bob, the mono bob features the same characteristics with razor-sharp ends, but coupled with hair that is all one length for a clean silhouette, coupled with natural, lived-in texture. What the mono bob presents is a one-length style with slightly softened ends. Unlike the highly layered bobs and bouncy shapes we've seen in recent years, this bob cut features no layers, resulting in an ultra-polished shape, whether it's a lob length, a chin-length bob, or gently skimming the shoulders.
Mono Bob Haircut Ideas
How chic is Rochelle Humes mono bob?
A one-length bob not only looks chic, but the length allows you to easily tuck it behind your ear to frame your face, too.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.