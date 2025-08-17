From London to L.A., Stylish Women Are Proving the Mono Bob Will Be Autumn's Chicest Hair Trend

A collage with Kendall Jenner, Sofia Grainge and Rochelle Humes wearing short, blunt bob haircuts
(Image credit: @kendalljenner, @sofiagrainge, @rochellehumes)
If you ask me, autumn is the time of the year when polished haircuts come into their own. And when it comes to bob trends, one thing I've noticed as a beauty editor who studies hair trends for a living is that every autumn/winter, short haircuts get more structured.

In summer, we tend to opt for low-maintenance hairstyles and beachy waves while embracing our natural hair texture. But for autumn, just as we tend to call upon more structured silhouettes from coats and tailoring in our wardrobes, our hair typically follows suit. And that's the case with the latest bob trend I've seen bubbling up for the season ahead: The mono bob.

What Is the Mono Bob?

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing black sunglasses with a blonde straight blunt bob haircut

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Like a blunt bob, the mono bob features the same characteristics with razor-sharp ends, but coupled with hair that is all one length for a clean silhouette, coupled with natural, lived-in texture. What the mono bob presents is a one-length style with slightly softened ends. Unlike the highly layered bobs and bouncy shapes we've seen in recent years, this bob cut features no layers, resulting in an ultra-polished shape, whether it's a lob length, a chin-length bob, or gently skimming the shoulders.

Mono Bob Haircut Ideas

Rochelle Humes wearing a brown cap with a blunt short bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

How chic is Rochelle Humes mono bob?

Gracie Abrams with straight brunette bob haircut

(Image credit: @bobbyeliot)

A one-length bob not only looks chic, but the length allows you to easily tuck it behind your ear to frame your face, too.

Franny with short braided bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @frannyfyne)

If you're thinking of getting braids for autumn, why not consider having a protective style in a bob length?

Elsa Hosk wearing a burgundy outfit with straight blonde bob haircut

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elsa Hosk's mono bob is going straight on my Pinterest board.

Humaa Hussain taking a selfie in a lift wearing a brown coat with a dark brunette sleek bob haircut

(Image credit: @humaahussain)

Who What Wear UK's junior branded content editor, Humaa Hussain, has one of the sleekest mono bob's I've seen.

Kendall Jenner wearing a cap with a short, blunt cut brunette bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

I love the boyish silhouette of Kendall Jenner's mono bob.

Salome Mory wearing a suit blazer and trousers with a short, blunt cut brunette bob

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

The middle parting, the softened ends—there's nothing I don't love about this look.

How to Style a Mono Bob

To create a sleek silhouette, a good pair of hair straighteners will keep your bob shine-focused. Hair glosses and treatments such as Color Wow's Dream Coat can also help to add a glossy, rain-resistant shine that makes this short haircut look elevated.

