Polished, Elegant and Expensive-Looking—This Bob Hairstyle Is Set to Be Spring's Biggest Comeback Trend

Bobs are, and always will be, the most chic and stylish haircut there is. From the inverted bob to the bubble bob, the cut is continually evolving through the years, making it a perfect cut for those who like to follow the trends and try new things. Now, as we cycle our way through hair trends quicker than ever before, I've spotted a buzzy trend from yesteryear starting to bubble away once more—the glass bob.

While glass hair had a serious moment a few years ago, with the Kardashian-Jenners leading the way, the trend is about to undergo a 2025 upgrade. Back in 2018, everyone was enamoured by the high-shine, super-sleek, poker-straight finishes, but this season the glass bob doesn't have to be straight, and its overall finish is much lower-maintenance. New iterations of the glass bob look chic and sophisticated and have a little more of a lived-in look—it's all in the styling.

Ahead, find the information you should know about the season's biggest comeback bob trend that's about to be everywhere.

What Is the Glass Bob?

The glass bob is a blunt-cut, one-length short hairstyle which gets its name from its clean, smooth and super-shiny finish. The look might seem intimidating and hard to pull off, but with the right cut, the glass bob trend is actually incredibly easy to achieve. What's more, while other trending bob haircuts are more about shape, the glass bob is all about texture and finish, so the products you use to achieve this style are just as important as the cut.

Glass Bob Inspiration

This super-sleek glass bob proves that a poker-straight finish delivers unparalleled shine.

This spring is proving that bobbed hair that has a soft wave can still pull off the glass bob trend. Plus, waves and curls can add body and movement to the overall look.

Talk to your stylist about a hair gloss treatment—even if you don't colour your hair, it's an effortless way to boost shine.

Playing with colour is not off limits to a glass bob. In fact, breaking up your natural colour with some highlights is an easy way to make this hairstyle stand out.

If you're low maintenance when it comes to hair, I have good news—a glass bob will last for days.

To create a sense of movement, try adding some shape to the ends of your hair. This glass bob is less precise, but still retains a high-shine effect through the lengths.

These tousled layers aren't characteristic of a textbook glass bob, but this layered, glass grey bob still holds a glossy finish.

The easiest way to pull off a glass bob? Straightened hair combined with a block colour will help to reflect light for that true glass effect.

Products for a Glass Bob

Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straightener S8500 £79 SHOP NOW These multitasking hair straighteners boast coated plates infused with Moroccan argan oil, vitamin E and a blend of conditioners and moisturisers. When heated, these shine-boosting ingredients emit through the plates and on to your hair for a glass finish.

Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish £22 SHOP NOW No matter what your natural hair texture or condition, this shine-boosting hair serum adds a mirror-like finish.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss £30 SHOP NOW Just a small amount of this lightweight, gel solution leaves hair impressively smooth and sleek.

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner £26 £17 SHOP NOW Hair styling starts with your hair wash—this shampoo and conditioner duo is powered by a glycolic acid gloss complex which gives each strand a light-reflecting smoothness.

Oribe Mirror Rinse Glass Hair Treatment £63 SHOP NOW Low-maintenance types will love this rinse-in-rinse-off treatment which boosts shine in less than a minute.

JVN Hair Complete Nourishing Shine Drops £23 SHOP NOW While intended to add gloss and shine, this oil-based formula also works to improve hair health and strength over time.