According to Experts, These 7 Haircut Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2026

Sharp bobs, soft layers and airy textures are about to be the most-requested haircuts in salons up and down the country.

Mica Ricketts's avatar
By
published
in Features
haircut trends 2026
(Image credit: @gregoryrussellhair, @georgenorthwood, @babskymakeup)
Jump to category:

It has been an incredible year for hair trends with long, glossy strands, expensive-looking colour and natural texture reigning supreme, but with the new year mere days away, I’m keen to know exactly what 2026 has in store for our haircuts. So I called on a pool of industry experts to share their predictions on the trends that are going to dominate the next 12 months.

Adam Reed, hair stylist and founder of ARKIVE Headcare, is coining “elevated ease” as the overarching theme for 2026—an evolution on this year’s fixation on lived-in hair. “Texture will take the lead, shine will come from actual hair health, and every cut will be designed to look like it styled itself because you’ve finally got your head in a good place. Think shapes that feel naturally lived-in but are secretly engineered with precision,” he explains.

It’s this feeling of intention that threads through every haircut trend our experts have bookmarked for the next year. “In 2026, we are going to see hair trends moving towards a look that feels refined and quietly confident,” explains Neale Rodger, style director at Stil. “Cuts will become softer in their lines, but sharper in their overall silhouette. Nothing too extreme or overly done, just simply structured, beautifully considered shapes that move effortlessly.”

And, of course, the bob is back with a bang. “After so many seasons dominated by long, soft waves, we’re finally seeing people lean into haircuts again—particularly blunt bobs that sit around chin length and feel like a real statement,” says Phillpp Haug, hair stylist and co-founder of Haug London Haus. But this isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to the bob; short haircuts are having a real moment in 2026 with a whole array of soft, wearable styles to take your pick from.

Ready to get your next trip to the salon booked in? Keep scrolling for the haircut trends that are about to take over 2026.

The Best Haircut Trends to Try in 2026

1. Disciplined Bob

Carey Mulligan with disciplined bob blonde blunt cut

(Image credit: @cervandohair)

Less about the specific length and more about the precision of the cut, 2026 will be the year that the “disciplined bob” dominates. “This is about a shape cut with clarity and a sense of precision so that the bob feels clean, futuristic and self-styling,” explains Mark Hayes, senior international creative director at Vidal Sassoon. Hayes points to “micro bobs that sit at mid-cheek and sharp A-line bobs that appear to float the jaw” as two of the most modern interpretations of this trend to look out for this year.

Lily Collins with blunt disciplined bob

(Image credit: @gregoryrussellhair)

Get the look:

2. Cloud Midi

Lucy Bonyton with cloud midi bob

(Image credit: @benskervin)

For anyone who chopped their hair off last year, consider the cloud midi bob as the next step for your style for 2026. “It’s the natural evolution of a short bob that has grown into something softer, longer and a bit more luxurious,” explains Samantha Cusick, hair stylist and founder of Samantha Cusick London. And as the name suggests, this is a far cry from some of the more architectural cuts that will be emerging this year. “The cut grazes the collarbone with softer, rounded edges that sit around the face like a cloud,” says Cusick. Think soft, fluffy and moveable.

Margaret Qualley with cloud bob trend

(Image credit: @tyronmachhausen)

Get the look:

3. Side Swept

Ayo Edebiri with side parting hair

(Image credit: @ernestocasillas)

Switching up your parting is the quickest way to transform your look without having to actually go for a full haircut, and in 2026, the side part is back. “The side part revival meets long, ultra-healthy lengths that show off the mirror-like gloss that everyone’s chasing,” says celebrity hair stylist and Maria Nila ambassador Adam Lukacs. “It’s simple, luxe and the perfect canvas for that high-shine finish that’s dominating our feeds.”

Alexa Chung with side parting hair

(Image credit: @wendyrowe)

Get the look:

4. Scandi Layers

Elsa Hosk with scandi layers hair trend 2026

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Grown-out but still statement-making, Scandi layers are inspired by cuts spotted on the streets of Copenhagen this year. “It’s a new wave of cuts that balance structure with softness and shapes that frame the face with precision but never feel rigid or over-styled,” says Rodger. “It's a very natural way to wear your hair with subtle layers and rounded shapes.”

Eiza Gonzalez with choppy layered haircut

(Image credit: @cwoodhair)

Get the look:

5. Polished Lengths

Simone Ashley with glossy, side parted hair

(Image credit: @babskymakeup)

The key to showing off a mid to long haircut in 2026 will be ensuring that it glows. “The overarching mood for next year is a shift towards more polished hair that’s sleeker, healthy-looking and glossy… there’s a natural, fluid feel to it, but it’s more put together,” explains celebrity hair stylist George Northwood. Pair it with a fringe or layers to add movement, but the key to this cut is really about keeping your hair in amazing condition. “Consider a hair mask once a week and make sure your hair is regularly trimmed at the ends,” says Northwood.

Kaia Garber with glossy long hair

(Image credit: @kaiagerber)

Get the look:

6. Shag 2.0

Suki Waterhouse with shag haircut

(Image credit: @georgenorthwood)

2026’s take on the shag is less about paying homage to this ‘80s classic and more about celebrating the effortless nature of this classic cut. “Hair trends in 2026 will embrace structured minimalism with a soft, undone age—precise shapes like elongated shags and razor-cut layers, will be softened by natural movement,” says Caspar Finch, stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. Think of it as a grown-out cut with lots of air-dried texture, soft layers and a tousled finish.

Zoe Kravit with wispy long hair trend

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Get the look: