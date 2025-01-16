As I sat down for my haircut last weekend, the beauty editor in me was curious to know what 2025 hair trends are about to take off, but specifically the fringe hair trends we'll see this year. I'll admit, I've always been tempted by a fringe, and 2025 might be the year I finally go for it.



With Daisy Edgar-Jones and Zendaya's fringes living rent-free in my mind lately, it seems like everyone is getting in on the trend—even several Who What Wear UK staffers have recently opted for chic, French-girl inspired fringes. If you're wanting an eternally chic hairstyle, you cannot go wrong with cutting in a fringe.

To find out what fringes are back with a bang for 2025 (pun 100% intended), I quizzed Luke Hersheson, hairstylist, creative director and co-founder at Hershesons on the fringe hair trends we'll all be booking in for this year. From Birkin bangs to curtain fringes, with so many fringes to choose from, there is fringe to suit every face shape, hair type and personality. Scroll ahead for all the inspiration you need for your next haircut.

5 Fringe Trends You'll See Everywhere in 2025

1. Curtains Bangs

Curtain fringes have been gaining momentum for a few years now, and they're back for a bang in 2025, according to Hersheson.



What are Curtains Bangs? "Curtain bangs are shorter in the middle of your face, and they get longer (like a curtain towards the sides," he says. "Icons of the curtain bangs include Brigitte Bardot and Claudia Schiffer in the '90s—these are the originals."

Who does Curtains Bangs suit? The good news? Curtain fringes suit everyone. "These are the most universally flattering fringes and pretty much suit every face shape no matter who you are or what kind of hair you have," says Hersheson. "A hair stylist just needs to tailor the length to your face, so they can be as long or short as you like (finishing at the tip of your nose or tip of your eyebrow). They generally have the same shape regardless of length," he says.

What to ask for: "Bring in photos to the salon—don’t be afraid to show references to your stylist because one person’s curtain fringe could be another person’s full fringe. It’s better to show visual references," he says.

How to style Curtains Bangs: "To style at home, dry your hair forwards in front of your face when it’s wet. Stretch your fringe forward with your fingers (use your fingers like a comb) and dry from side to side. By the time you part it with your fingers (never use a comb because it will look too severe) it will naturally swoop like a curtain around your face with the long side bits that are synonymous with Brigitte Bardot."

Shop the Look:

Beauty Pie x Hershesons The Ultimate Pro Blow-Dry Kit £249 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



Everything you could ever need for salon-worthy blowdries at home.

Mermade Hair® Jumbo No-Crease Clips £10 SHOP NOW Using no-crease hair clips can help to set your fringe into place as it cools down after styling.

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Airwash Dry Shampoo £48 SHOP NOW Fringes can be prone to getting greasy more quickly than the rest of your hair, so keep a good dry shampoo close by for quick refreshes.

2. Birkin Bangs

Like Briditte Bardot, Jane Birkin is another iconic influence that we'll be referencing this year, says Hersheson.



What are Birkin Bangs? "Jane Birkin is another icon in terms of fringes, and her fringe is much narrower than a curtain fringe," he says. "It tends to be a cut a little blunter on the ends so its’s not soft and wispy like curtain bangs. It’s a little bit sharper and blunter, and a bit more traditional."

Who does Birkin Bangs suit? "It’s harder to wear and doesn’t necessarily suit everyone," says Hersheson. "It suits people that have a longer face or that have a bigger forehead, as it tends to balance the face and focus the attention on the eyes—that’s why it works so well," he says."

What to ask for: "Again, I recommend not asking for this look in salon, show pictures instead. That way it will be much easier for your stylist to recreate," advises Hersheson.

How to style Birkin Bangs: "When it comes to styling Birkin bangs, do less styling rather than more. If you’ve got no kinks in the front of your hair then you can get away with putting some water on it, combing it forward and letting it dry for the best results," says Hersheson.

"If you have kinks or cowlicks, you can roll the fringe with a large round brush around the hair (I recommend the Hershesons The Large Pro Blow Dry Brush (£41)," he says. "Let the hair roll off the brush, don’t pull it through the fringe with any tension or the fringe will be too straight."

Shop the Look:

JVN Complete Air Dry Cream £12 SHOP NOW For an undone look, use a little air dry cream through your fringe for just the right amount of effortless hold.

Hershesons The Pro Blow Dry Brush - Large £41 SHOP NOW A round brush will help you achieve the perfect shape if you need to tame any kinks or cowlicks.

Kérastase Genesis Defense Thermique Treatment £34 £31 SHOP NOW Using a lot of heat on your fringe? Be sure to invest in a good heat protector to shield hair from damage and ensure a sleek result.

3. '90s Side Fringe

That's right, side fringes are firmly back on the agenda for 2025, and we're finally ready to welcome them back.



What is the '90s Side Fringe? "The side fringe is making a comeback recently. In terms of references for this look, I think of Debbie Harry and the Tom Ford Gucci era of the late '90s with Kate Moss and Giselle Bündchen, who both had a really nice side parting, with slightly grown-out bangs," says Hersheson.

Who does a '90s Side Fringe suit? "This look suits most people and is generally flattering with it being a longer fringe. It’s pretty versatile and gives your hair a more boyish attitude," he says.

What to ask for: "With this look, I also recommend showing your stylist visual references to achieve the look you want," advises Hersheson, so make sure to bring in images of specific side fringes you like.

How to style a '90s Side Fringe: "To style a side fringe, blow dry the hair forward and, if you want something smoother, bring it forward (right in front of your face) and part with your fingers to create a low side parting," he says. "I also like side fringes with a couple of kirby grips in the side and then you can bring some pieces in front for an undone look."

Shop the Look:

GreenMingle Brown Hair Pins £5 £4 SHOP NOW Kirby grips will help keep your side fringe in place.

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW Tame wayward side fringes by running a tiny amount of pomade through the lengths.

Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Mist £27 SHOP NOW Add extra texture and grip to your fringe with a quick spritz of a texturising spray.

4. Grown Out Fringes

"Grown-out bangs is another look we are seeing a lot," says Hersheson, and it's a great trend to transition too if you currently have a fringe already.



What is a Grown Out Fringe? "They are typically more face-framing than a traditional fringe, where the shortest piece of your hair reaches the bottom of your nose when you stretch it out, but it follows a similar shape as a curtain fringe," he says.

Who does a Grown Out Fringe suit? "A grown-out fringe is usually universally flattering, it can really elevate your look overall by adding a little more shape and structure," says Hersheson.

What to ask for: "When asking your stylist for this look, I would ask for the shortest bit of your fringe to be no longer than the tip of your nose, then the rest of the fringe to gradually get longer from that point," advises Hersheson.

How to style a Grown Out Fringe: "In terms of styling long grown-out fringes, wet your hair and rough dry in front of your face, pull the hair downwards in front of your face. Stretch it with your hands and then take a large round brush and blow dry in front of your face and tuck it behind your ears after you’ve blow-dried, to help create that framing of the face," he says.

"Leave it set with a little bit of hairspray and release it, and then you’ll have some really nice face-framing. Ensure you prep the hair with Hershesons Almost Everything Cream (£14) to boost shine and take away frizz," he says.

Shop the Look:

Hershesons Almost Everything Cream £14 SHOP NOW Like the name suggests, this styling cream really does almost everything for styling your hair, from smoothing to adding texture.

Aveda Be Curly Advanced™ Curl Enhancer Cream £28 SHOP NOW Define a curly fringe with a curl enhancer—you can't beat Aveda.

GHD Hair Duet Blowdry Hair Dryer Brush in Black £379 SHOP NOW A wet-to-dry hot brush is ideal for styling longer fringes.

5. Hepburn Baby Bangs

Whether you call it a micro fringe of baby bangs, one thing is for sure: these short fringes are back for 2025.



What is Hepburn Baby Bangs? "The new iteration is slightly softer, as seen recently on Ariana Grande, which have an Audrey Hepburn retro quality to them," says Hersheson. "Baby bangs look nice when slightly swept over to the side, or even parted in the middle—you still get that kind of curtain bangs shape, but with a micro fringe."

Who does Hepburn Baby Bangs suit? "Baby bangs can be hard to wear when they are too blunt or short," he warns. "I recommend keeping them more sweeping, with a nice petal-like curve. It provides a softer look for the face and makes it more wearable on a broader range of face shapes."

What to ask for: "It is definitely a good idea to show visual references to your hair stylist for this particular look," says Hersheson.

How to style Hepburn Baby Bangs: "To style baby bangs, blow dry your hair with a round brush in same direction you want them to swoop," he says.

Shop the Look:

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Pro-Dry Barrel Brush £15 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price.



A small round brush is perfect for shaping baby bangs into place.

Remington Slim Hair Straightener £17 £15 SHOP NOW Look for straightners with slim plates which are nimble enough to style micro fringes.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (phd) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo 198ml £38 SHOP NOW A good dry shampoo will help to refresh fringes when you're not ready for a full shampoo.