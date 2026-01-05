Not Chocolate, Not Espresso: This Stylish Brunette Hair Colour Is Set to Dominate This January

I'm not a "new year, new me" kind of person, but a saying I can get onboard with is "new year, new hair colour". Whilst I actively try to avoid rebranding my entire life in January, I do love trying out a new hair trend. I had my pre-Christmas appointment in early December, so I don't need a new haircut just yet, but I am in the market for a chic-looking brunette shade to see me through the rest of winter. Enter, frosted chestnut.
At the end of last year, we saw warmer brown tones dominating (I was a huge fan of the cocoa core hair trend). However, if you've been reading up on 2026's biggest looks, you'll know that cooler brunette shades are all the rage right now, which is why I wasn't surprised when I logged onto Google Trends this morning and saw everyone researching the frosted chestnut hair colour trend.
Those of you who dye your hair at home might have already guessed that this look is likely inspired by Garnier's frosted chestnut brown hair dye, and in my opinion, this colour is ideal for the upcoming months. Whilst the rich, chestnutty shade has a warmer undertone, this trend features a slightly cooler, frosty finish, adding dimension and depth to your overall look. I've rounded up some stunning frosted chestnut inspo pics below, but I'm warning you, looking at these might make you want to book in with your hairdresser ASAP...
Frosted Chestnut Hair Colour Inspiration
I love the contrast between the warmer undertone and the icy, high-shine finish on Bruna Marquezine's hair.
If you look very closely, it looks like Annabel Rosendahl's cooler brunette hair colour has been enhanced with some warm, chestnut brown highlights.
Trust me, all the cool girls will be trying out this hair colour in 2026.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.