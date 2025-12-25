Is anyone else obsessed with chocolate brown hair colours at the moment? This hair colour trend has been dominating my Instagram feed, and I'm not mad about it. The deep, rich, chocolately tones look so expensive, and I'm half-tempted to wave goodbye to my blonde balayage and try this colour myself.
The other day, I was scrolling through Instagram and came across Stil Salon's "cocoa core" hair trend, and I texted my hairdresser immediately, asking if I could try it. This is easily my favourite winter hair colour of all time, so I reached out to Christel Barron-Hough, award-winning colourist and founder of Stil Salon, to find out more.
What Is the Cocoa Core Hair Trend?
"Cocoa core is the new chocolate brown, brunette trend which is fast becoming a popular request in the salon," says Barron-Hough. "This look centres around tempting, chocolate tones, and it has been making a real impact on the world of beauty this year. We’re increasingly seeing clients looking for rich, cocoa tones that are effortless, modern and super glossy."
While lighter hair trends, such as honey blonde and brown balayage, were all the rage this summer, Barron-Hough tells me that this trend moves away from these lighter tones, instead leaning into a richer, more opulent feel for the new year.
She advises asking your colourist for "almost edible brunette hues", including intense espresso, glossy chocolate and warm hazelnut. "The goal with this colour is to make your hair look super healthy, shiny and natural, and this can be achieved using craftsmanship techniques such as glossing and tone-on-tone colour."
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite cocoa core-inspired looks, so keep scrolling for all the inspo you need this January.
Cocoa Core Hair Inspiration
This is the picture I'm showing my hairdresser. I'm obsessed with the wispy fringe and cocoa brown hue.
There's no denying how elegant this deep, rich hair colour looks.
Add a sweeping side fringe and tighter curls for a glamorous feel.
This hair colour pairs so well with neutral tones in your wardrobe.
It's giving Parisian chic.
If you don't want something too dark, opt for deep cocoa roots with a hint of caramel on the ends.
The Best Products for Cocoa Core Hair
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss
This colour looks so good with a high-shine finish. Living Proof's in-shower gloss adds salon-worthy shine to the hair.
L'Oréal Professional
Vitamino Colour Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle Set for Coloured Hair
I highly recommend investing in a good shampoo and conditioner to protect your colour between appointments.
Dphue
Dark Brown Gloss
This dpHue hair gloss and deep conditioning treatment is another great way to keep your colour looking fresh when you can't get to the salon.
GHD Hair
Chronos Curve Grand Tong
There's no denying how good this trend looks paired with glossy, voluminous waves. My go-to tool is this curling wand from GHD.
Color Wow
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Finish off your look with this Color Wow spray to add even more shine.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.