Today, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday with a dinner in Paris that turned into a full-blown fashion moment. She wore a dress from Givenchy's spring/summer 1997 Haute Couture collection, which marked Alexander McQueen's debut as the house's creative director. His appointment to the French maison the year prior was highly controversial at the time. McQueen was only 27 years old and was known for his rebellious reputation and provocative designs, which clashed with founder Hubert de Givenchy's polished, upper-crust aesthetic, meticulously honed over time with the help of Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy.
"It is, without doubt, the most unlikely appointment in fashion history," The Guardian wrote in 1996 about McQueen's ascension to the Givenchy throne. "Not only is he far from experienced, his ideology is a million miles from that of the moneyed and mannered couture customer for whom he will be catering." Given Kardashian's penchant for contentious fashion, it's no surprise that she'd choose a look from this specific collection for her milestone birthday. Scroll down to see the dress in 2025 compared to its runway debut, worn by Naomi Campbell in 1997.
