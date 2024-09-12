Just In: Anitta, Lisa, and Chappell Roan Wore Fall's Biggest Makeup Trend at the VMAs

To kick off the award show season, we have the annual MTV Video Music Awards, and rapper, songwriter, and certified Hot Girl Summer champion, Megan Thee Stallion, is making her hosting debut. The show has certainly boasted several red-hot performers in the past, and this year, the stage will be graced by the likes of Eminem, Chappell Roan, Shawn Mendes, and Le Sserafim.

Before the award show can take place, however, our favorite stars are flooded the red carpet with hair and makeup looks that beauty lovers will be scrambling to re-create. The biggest beauty trend of the evening that we spotted? A renaissance resurgence through makeup. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of how singers Chappell Roan, Anitta, and Lisa brought beauty looks to the carpet that were so pretty that we swore Michelangelo himself had something to do with them.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan is no stranger to eye-catching makeup. Since she burst onto the music scene, we've seen her combine elements from contemporary drag culture, club kid counterculture, and playful clowncore. When asked what the inspiration was behind her mystical VMAs look (complete with a knight to hold her sword), she remained tightlipped and encouraged viewers to take it all in and come to their own conclusion. She appeared on the red carpet with a 300-year-old Persian carpet, a 600-year-old sword, and a stunning matte burgundy lip.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images)

We're all for gothic eye makeup as we head into the -ber months, and Chappell Roan is quickly claiming a spot on our inspo boards with hers. Roan's penciled brows pair brilliantly with a diffused, dusty brown eye shadow look with hints of burgundy and navy blue. The individual lashes and wash of gold shadow beneath the lower lash line finished the look and gave something akin to a renaissance-era monarch with an affinity for the darker side.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy $25 SHOP NOW

MAC Dazzleshadow in Oh So Glity $19 $13 SHOP NOW

Lisa

Blackpink's Lisa paired her angelic custom Mugler dress with equally ethereal makeup. Gone are the days of ultra-dewy complexions—this fall will be all about matte, powdered faces and statement blush. We're obsessed with how well Lisa's petal-pink flush perfectly complemented her mauve lips. Semi-blunt, glossy bangs brushed against her brows, calling attention to a shimmering eye makeup look that featured highlighter placed at the inner corners and flirty lashes.

(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

If bright under-eyes are making a comeback, sign us up! Lisa showed us how it's done with the same pearly white highlighter placed right beneath the lashes, on the tip of her nose, and the Cupid's bow, playing off of the shimmering satin of her dress's corset and attached chiffon cape. Lisa's look makes us think of renaissance-era visuals of statuesque human figures depicted against swirling, romantic landscapes.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images)

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo in Just Enough $38 SHOP NOW

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in Enlighten $25 SHOP NOW

Anitta

This fall, we're leaning hard into bronzy makeup looks, so we're gushing over how Anitta appeared on the red carpet with a version of the makeup trend. Her cheekbones took center stage with the help of soft contouring and bronzer placed just below a natural-looking berry-toned color on the cheekbones. Similar to Lisa, this songstress perfectly matched the shade on her cheeks to that on her lips with a glossy mauve color.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Anitta's sensual and romantic eye look was created with sparkling, frosted lids; clustered lashes; and sharp wings beneath the frame of barely there brows. Highlighter was been brought down her nose, showing off her facial structure. If Lisa is our renaissance angel and Chappell our mystic, then Anitta is our blushing bride.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Gucci Long Lasting Lipstick in Mary Mauve $47 SHOP NOW