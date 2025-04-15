This Tasteful Shoe Trend Makes Black Skinny Pants Look So Classy

I hate to break it to you, but Phoebe Dynevor is cheating on Regé-Jean Page. Wait, sorry, I'm still living in December 2020, when Daphne and Simon's season of Bridgerton first aired on Netflix, sparking everyone's obsession with the well-dressed members of the ton. Off-screen, of course, Dynevor is engaged to producer Cameron Fuller. (If his last name sounds familiar, it's because his father is Bradley Fuller, producer of horror classics such as 2003's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and 2018's A Quiet Place.)

The couple was photographed on a date night in Los Angeles this week, and I immediately zeroed in on Dynevor's chic shoe-and-pants pairing. I'm sure you've noticed that baggy trousers have been surging in popularity lately, but skinny pants like Dynevor's will never go out of style. I adore how she styled them with '90s-esque strappy black heeled sandals topped with rosettes. The floral appliqués really took her shoes to the next level. Scroll down to see Phoebe Dynevor's newest outfit and shop similar pieces for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW This Reformation cardigan comes in over a dozen different colors.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Diana Layering Lace-Trim Henley Tee $25 SHOP NOW This is such a cute top for date night.

DKNY Foundation Slim Leg Career Pants $79 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

DV by Dolce Vita Zelly Rosette Sandals $65 $40 SHOP NOW These are strikingly similar to Dynevor's shoes.

Maje Textile Mules With Satin Flower $330 SHOP NOW Another chic option.

Magda Butrym Floral-Appliqué Leather Wedge Mules $865 $605 SHOP NOW These wedges are so darn cute.