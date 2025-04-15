This Tasteful Shoe Trend Makes Black Skinny Pants Look So Classy

I hate to break it to you, but Phoebe Dynevor is cheating on Regé-Jean Page. Wait, sorry, I'm still living in December 2020, when Daphne and Simon's season of Bridgerton first aired on Netflix, sparking everyone's obsession with the well-dressed members of the ton. Off-screen, of course, Dynevor is engaged to producer Cameron Fuller. (If his last name sounds familiar, it's because his father is Bradley Fuller, producer of horror classics such as 2003's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and 2018's A Quiet Place.)

The couple was photographed on a date night in Los Angeles this week, and I immediately zeroed in on Dynevor's chic shoe-and-pants pairing. I'm sure you've noticed that baggy trousers have been surging in popularity lately, but skinny pants like Dynevor's will never go out of style. I adore how she styled them with '90s-esque strappy black heeled sandals topped with rosettes. The floral appliqués really took her shoes to the next level. Scroll down to see Phoebe Dynevor's newest outfit and shop similar pieces for yourself.

Phoebe Dynevor and her boyfriend Cameron Fuller are photographed on date night in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Phoebe Dynevor's Date-Night Outfit

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

This Reformation cardigan comes in over a dozen different colors.

Out From Under Diana Layering Lace-Trim Henley Tee
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Diana Layering Lace-Trim Henley Tee

This is such a cute top for date night.

Foundation Slim Leg Career Pants
DKNY
Foundation Slim Leg Career Pants

A classic choice.

Zelly Rosette Sandal
DV by Dolce Vita
Zelly Rosette Sandals

These are strikingly similar to Dynevor's shoes.

Textile Mules With Satin Flower
Maje
Textile Mules With Satin Flower

Another chic option.

Floral-Appliqué Leather Wedge Mules
Magda Butrym
Floral-Appliqué Leather Wedge Mules

These wedges are so darn cute.

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

