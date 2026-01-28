Amal Clooney's Hairstylist Just Coined the "Bubble Blowout," and It's About to Be Everywhere

A model wears the bubble blowout.
(Image credit: @dimitrishair)
There's something to be said about looks that stand the test of time. The ever-classic blowout has never left our hearts and minds—even years after it gained popularity in the '90s. (We can thank supermodels like Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford for that.) While the OG blowout remains a favorite among celebrity stylists today, that hasn't stopped them from playing around with it and creating updated, elevated takes on the style. For 2026, celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos is envisioning a new kind of blowout: the bubble blowout.

This easy-to-achieve style is great for when you want to look polished without going to the salon. Giannetos styles everyone from Ciara, Demi Moore, and Kim Kardashian to Penélope Cruz and Amal Clooney, so it's safe to say he knows what he's talking about. I asked Giannetos to dish on the details of this 2026-ready style. For everything he had to share, including how to achieve the look, keep scrolling.

What is the bubble blowout?

Amal Clooney wearing a bubble blowout.

(Image credit: @dimitrishair)

We're all familiar with a regular blowout. At this point, it's such a staple style that everyone and their mom wears it. It first gained massive popularity in the '90s among supermodels both on and off duty. More recently, it even sparked updated iterations, like weightless fluffy hair, that add body and dimension to strands without relying too heavily on products. The bubble blowout, however, is the iteration that Giannetos says will take 2026 by storm. He see this style being major, especially as we move into spring, for a few reasons. "It looks glamorous and instantly elevates any look," he says. "And it's an easy style to achieve!"

While it captures the essence of what made the blowout so great, it adds a touch of modern cool-girl energy. Giannetos first created this style for Clooney a few months ago and is ready to spill the tea about why it's the perfect look to try in the new year. "The bubble blowout combines a '90s vibe with a modern-day effortless and glamorous feel," he explains. "This look is playful and red carpet ready! It has more volume and movement than a regular blowout and gives a bubble-like illusion toward the ends of the hair."

The great thing about the bubble blowout is that it doesn't require an entire kit's worth of products. According to Giannetos, all you need are a few simple products and tools to achieve the look. He's giving us a breakdown below.

How to Achieve the Look

What you'll want to keep in mind is that your hair should sit at the right length for a look like this. Giannetos says about six to eight inches past the shoulder. "When I created this look for Amal, I cut a few inches off of her hair," he shares. This isn't to say that you have to cut your hair to achieve the look, but this length does help create the bubble-like effect and makes it look its best.

As for what you'll need in your toolbox, a good round brush, hair dryer, and long-barrel curling iron are key. If you have curly or coily hair, you'll also want to flat-iron your hair beforehand using a good heat protectant. Giannetos also says, "Before the blowout, you need to wash the hair, then spray the treatment afterward. Use a really strong blow dryer to achieve the perfect bubble blowout."

