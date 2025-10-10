Charli XCX's Nail Artist Says These 7 Drugstore Items Are the Key to Achieving a Salon-Worthy Manicure

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.

Drugstore Heroes: Stephanie Stone product picks collage

(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

For years, I went the DIY route and did my own nails. I’d stock up on my favorite seasonal nail colors, invest in glossy, expensive-looking top coats, and set aside 30 minutes to get it done. These days, I have a standing appointment at the nail salon (unfortunately for my bank account, I’ve gotten hooked on acrylic and gel manicures). However, I still rely on at-home tools and tricks for between-appointment hand and nail care.

I also still rely on at-home tools and tricks when I must A) give my nails a break from harsh, salon manicures, but I don’t want to go the naked-nail route, and B) travel or prioritize other life commitments over my monthly nail appointment. In those cases, I’m heading straight to the experts: celebrity nail artists.

One of my favorite celebrity nail artists is Stephanie Stone. With A-list clients who include Charli XCX, Michelle Monaghan, and more, she’s an expert at creating perfectly precise manicures fit for on-stage performances, designer runways, and high-def cameras. And believe it or not, she often uses drugstore products to do so. Ahead, she shares her TK favorite budget-friendly products. They’re affordable, and they’re critical if, like me, you want to curate the very best at-home nail-care collection.

Stephanie Stone

(Image credit: Tucker Leary)

How often do you use drugstore products on celeb clients, and would you say they’re staples in your kit?

“Drugstore products are a staple in my kit daily. There are lots of things that are required for a manicure that luxury brands don’t make or offer. If you want a great mani that’s always going to include drugstore products- end of story.”

What would you say to someone who thinks only expensive beauty products can be expensive?

“I would first ask them why they think that in the first place. I think in our society, we’ve been conditioned to believe that a higher price point means something is the best, but that’s not always the case.

I trust so many drugstore brands because for so many of them, making great nail products is their only priority. A NAIL only brand is going to make sure they are innovative in making the best nail products. Whereas a luxury brand may have a nail line as an add-on to everything else they have going on (ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, etc.) Unless they’re dedicated and committed to making sure they’re putting out great products (I think Chanel has done a great job of this with their polishes which are excellent), luxury brands know people are probably going to buy them based on the packaging alone… and honestly if Miu Miu put out a sheer baby pink polish I would save up my money and be the first in line regardless of the formula so they’re right.

But truly, so many of the top-quality beauty products that you can find at a beauty supply can also be found at the drugstore, and I think that accessibility is a beautiful thing. Especially as so many of us learn to do our own nails at home!”

Stephanie Stone shopping at the drugstore

(Image credit: Tucker Leary)

Do you have any tips or tricks for navigating the drugstore aisles and finding effective beauty products?

“I would say don’t go to the drugstore beauty section with no plan in mind unless the goal is to purchase and experiment with no expectations. There are SO many things to choose from, and you’ll probably end up with a basket full of things you don’t need and might not like. Decide what need you’re looking to fill (do you need a top coat? Nail stickers? Moisturizer?) and read reviews before purchasing. Between instagram and TikTok, there is bound to be testimony from someone who’s tried the product you’re interested in to give you a heads up on if it’s worth your money or not.”

Stone's Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products

Steph Stone&#039;s drugstore shopping receipt

(Image credit: Original art by Kennedy Caldwell)

Stone’s affordable drugstore nail-care haul comes in at just under $90 for seven products, which is impressive, considering that one salon manicure can cost just as much (if not more). Now, excuse me while I add these products to my online shopping cart.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

