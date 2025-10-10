Charli XCX's Nail Artist Says These 7 Drugstore Items Are the Key to Achieving a Salon-Worthy Manicure

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.
For years, I went the DIY route and did my own nails. I’d stock up on my favorite seasonal nail colors, invest in glossy, expensive-looking top coats, and set aside 30 minutes to get it done. These days, I have a standing appointment at the nail salon (unfortunately for my bank account, I’ve gotten hooked on acrylic and gel manicures). However, I still rely on at-home tools and tricks for between-appointment hand and nail care.
I also still rely on at-home tools and tricks when I must A) give my nails a break from harsh, salon manicures, but I don’t want to go the naked-nail route, and B) travel or prioritize other life commitments over my monthly nail appointment. In those cases, I’m heading straight to the experts: celebrity nail artists.
One of my favorite celebrity nail artists is Stephanie Stone. With A-list clients who include Charli XCX, Michelle Monaghan, and more, she’s an expert at creating perfectly precise manicures fit for on-stage performances, designer runways, and high-def cameras. And believe it or not, she often uses drugstore products to do so. Ahead, she shares her TK favorite budget-friendly products. They’re affordable, and they’re critical if, like me, you want to curate the very best at-home nail-care collection.
How often do you use drugstore products on celeb clients, and would you say they’re staples in your kit?
“Drugstore products are a staple in my kit daily. There are lots of things that are required for a manicure that luxury brands don’t make or offer. If you want a great mani that’s always going to include drugstore products- end of story.”
What would you say to someone who thinks only expensive beauty products can be expensive?
“I would first ask them why they think that in the first place. I think in our society, we’ve been conditioned to believe that a higher price point means something is the best, but that’s not always the case.
I trust so many drugstore brands because for so many of them, making great nail products is their only priority. A NAIL only brand is going to make sure they are innovative in making the best nail products. Whereas a luxury brand may have a nail line as an add-on to everything else they have going on (ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, etc.) Unless they’re dedicated and committed to making sure they’re putting out great products (I think Chanel has done a great job of this with their polishes which are excellent), luxury brands know people are probably going to buy them based on the packaging alone… and honestly if Miu Miu put out a sheer baby pink polish I would save up my money and be the first in line regardless of the formula so they’re right.
But truly, so many of the top-quality beauty products that you can find at a beauty supply can also be found at the drugstore, and I think that accessibility is a beautiful thing. Especially as so many of us learn to do our own nails at home!”
Do you have any tips or tricks for navigating the drugstore aisles and finding effective beauty products?
“I would say don’t go to the drugstore beauty section with no plan in mind unless the goal is to purchase and experiment with no expectations. There are SO many things to choose from, and you’ll probably end up with a basket full of things you don’t need and might not like. Decide what need you’re looking to fill (do you need a top coat? Nail stickers? Moisturizer?) and read reviews before purchasing. Between instagram and TikTok, there is bound to be testimony from someone who’s tried the product you’re interested in to give you a heads up on if it’s worth your money or not.”
Stone's Favorite Drugstore Beauty Products
Essie
Apricot Nail and Cuticle Oil
"Cuticle Oil is my desert island nail product. If there is only one thing I could tell my clients when it comes to their daily nail care, it’s to apply cuticle oil!! This roller ball is perfect for personal use. I highly recommend all my clients to keep one in their purse on the go because of its spill-proof packaging. The formula is highly moisturizing and nourishing to keep your skin feeling soft and hang nail-free."
Sally Hansen
Pro Tool Kit
"These kits are BRILLIANT. Having the right tools means nail art can be made easy. These pocket-sized kits have been curated to provide the tools you need that you formerly only would have been able to find at a nail supply store. Today I’m using the dotting tool to place my confetti stars but they can also be used to paint polka dots or flowers or anything else your inner artist can imagine."
Cerave
Daily Moisturizing Lotion
"This is one of my favorite lotions both personally and professionally. I use it on my face and body nightly after showers but I also keep a bottle in my kit for when a client prefers a hand moisturizer without fragrance. Some clients might have skin sensitivities to lotions with scent but this one is normally safe across the board- not to mention leaves your skin feeling amazing."
one+other
Extra Large Premium Cotton Ovals
"This sounds like such a basic one but the enemy of a great mani is tiny little fuzz. Tiny little fuzz ruins EVERYTHING so lint free cotton rounds are a non-negotiable for me. These cotton ovals are normally a generous size so you can even cut them in half or into fourths beforehand to get maximum use out of them."
Essie
Gel Couture Nail Polish - Sheer Fantasy
"This is one of the most used shades in my editorial and celebrity kit. Everybody wants this mani. Every season it’s given a fun little name like “soap nails” or “super model nails” or “lip gloss nails” but names are all same thing…sheer pink. And Gel by Essie Sheer Fantasy is the perfect gloss to give you that timeless look. Though it’s called “gel” it’s an air dry formula so there’s no lamp needed. It gives you up to two weeks of wear but you can remove it without soaking. A win all around!!"
KISS
imPRESS ColorFX Nails in Starry
"I have been loving the colors offered within the Impress line. While lots of press ons may have crazy or outdated designs this line has simple yet elevated colors like chrome, cat eye, even holographic designs that are extremely coveted and wearable in day to day life. These press ons have a temporary sticky tab application but they are not budging unless you intentionally remove them."
Seche Vite
Dry Fast Top Coat
"This top coat really is tried and true… We have more options now (Gel by Essie Top Coat, Sally Hansen Miracle Gel) but for the past 10 years before those came out, this is the only air dry top coat I’ve trusted to ensure nails would be dry and flawless when sending a model or celeb out of glam onto set. It’s super glossy and plump like a gel and dries ultra fast so you don’t have time to mess them up."
Stone’s affordable drugstore nail-care haul comes in at just under $90 for seven products, which is impressive, considering that one salon manicure can cost just as much (if not more). Now, excuse me while I add these products to my online shopping cart.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.