6 2026 Trends to Style With Your Stovepipe Jeans This Spring

Skinny jeans aren't everyone's cup of tea. But if you’re feeling fatigued by pools of baggy denim, stovepipe silhouettes strike the perfect balance. Slim through the hip and thigh with a straight leg, the elongating bottoms are a true wardrobe workhorse, pairing seamlessly with just about anything in your closet. This spring, consider zhuzhing up your stovepipe jeans by styling them with one of 2026's top trends.
If you favor a tried-and-true outfit formula, marry the jeans with a denim button-up, a classic silhouette poised to steal the spotlight this spring. Alternatively, if your sartorial goal is to stand out in a sea of people, wearing your stovepipe jeans with a peplum top should do the trick. Because, yes, in case you missed it, the once-ubiquitous 2010s silhouette has officially reentered the chat—and it looks surprisingly chic with the denim trend .
Below, we're breaking down the best 2026 trends to wear with your stovepipe jeans this spring.
Denim Button-Ups
There’s a reason denim on denim—the Canadian tuxedo, if you will—has endured. It never fails. Since the jeans lean fitted, balance the silhouette with an oversize top. Seal the deal with a nonchalant half-tuck, a styling hack fashion people swear by.
Pointed-Toe Heels
While stovepipe jeans already offer a leg-lengthening effect, a pair of pointed-toe heels simply dial it up. If pumps aren't your thing, pointed-toe flats achieve the same results.
Suede Jackets
Suede jackets reigned last fall, and the trend still has the fashion set in a choke hold. Once the forecast no longer calls for a heavy puffer, style your stovepipe jeans with the lightweight layer. Brown versions may be leading the charge, but don't shy away from a bright iteration if that better aligns with your style.
Boat Shoes
Thought boat shoes were just a passing fad? The fashion industry would have to disagree. The preppy classic still has the fashion crowd hooked—especially when styled with stovepipe denim. Finish with a polo top or cashmere pullover, and you're good to go.