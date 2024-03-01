Indie Sleaze Is *Still* Going Strong—10 Foundational Makeup Products You'll Need

If there's one thing the past few years has brought to our attention, it's that maximalism is making a major comeback—especially when it comes to makeup. And, one of its most popular expressions comes in the form of indie sleaze, a revival of the early 2010s. Marked by smoky dark eye shadow and glitter, it's a bold and gritty aesthetic that's unpolished but still looks incredibly good despite not being as "put together." As we shy away from the norm and go more against the grain, us (and the experts) think that this trend is here to stay.

"It's about the person who lives to live and focuses on where they're going and not so much on how perfect they're looking," says Jo Baker, celebrity makeup artist. "Smudged, sooty, slightly messy but still cleanish. This person does not care about their brows being perfectly arched—their skin is simple clean and semi-matte, with little to no blush present and the focus is all on the eyes."

For celebrity makeup artist Grace Pae, recent movies like Saltburn have revived the trend, though it's existed in some form since the '70s and '80s. "This look is all about the smudge. Rather than using makeup brushes or sponges, using your hands and fingers will give you more of that 'lived in' look," she explains.

Even though "indie sleaze" in terms of makeup and fashion has had a recent resurgence in mainstream media, it's not novel or revolutionary by any means. "I remember being obsessed with it when I was growing up in the 2000’s going into the 2010’s," says professional makeup artist Carol Park who looks to icons like Kate Moss and Alexa Chung in the late 2000's for inspiration.

If you're looking to experiment with the indie sleaze aesthetic, we're here to help. Below, we've compiled the ultimate list of 10 foundational makeup products you'll need. Keep reading to learn more!

Tower28 SuperDew Highlighter $18 SHOP NOW The perfect multiuse item to have on you for a grungy look, this highlighter can be used to subtly allow the high points of the face to shine. Or, as Baker suggests, you can even take it a step further and dab it onto your eyelids for a glossed, smudgy look.

Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara $34 SHOP NOW One thing about the indie sleaze era was that it was pre–lash extensions, so volumizing and thickening mascaras were what was used. This one from Pat McGrath Labs works double time to deliver lots of volume and length.

Half Magic Glitterpill Eye Paint + Eyeliner $22 SHOP NOW Donni Davy's skillful and stunning makeup on the hit show Euphoria sparked our initial urge to start donning glitter and colorful eye shadow. Grab this eye paint (which doubles as eyeliner!) from her makeup line.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick | Violet Grey $66 SHOP NOW Remember when you had a big old pan of bronzing powder in your makeup bag? Grab this palette from Victoria Beckham Beauty—and a big fluffy brush—to achieve a look from the days before contour.

Milani Supreme Kohl Kajal Eyeliner Pencil $12 SHOP NOW Grace Pae's best indie sleaze tip? Apply black eyeliner along your bottom waterline and then tightly squeeze your eyes shut, while gently rubbing your eyes with your fingers. "This will give you that undone 'I partied all night' look," she explains. For Park, Milani's Kajal Eyeliner in Black works because of its creamy, easy-to-manipulate formula.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation $48 SHOP NOW For an undone look, opt for a skin tint that doubles as an powerful SPF. Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint provides great coverage and has hyaluronic acid to keep your complexion hydrated all day long.

Byredo Eyeshadow $75 SHOP NOW Any color from this Byredo palette works for a more colorful eye, especially the sage green. If you're going for a more lived-in eyeliner look, use the last glittery black shade on top of your lid.

Clinique Pop Longwear Lipstick $26 SHOP NOW With indie sleaze, it's all about letting the eyes be the star of the show. A matte lipstick like this one gives you a muted yet beautiful look. Thankfully, this formula from Clinique hydrates and moisturizes as well.

Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil $32 SHOP NOW On the contrary, if you want to go for another lip trend of the early 2010s, may we suggest lip gloss? This editor-favorite oil from Gisou gives you all the shine without the stickiness. (Something we definitely don't want back from the early 2010s.)