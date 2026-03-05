We're Two Editors Who Love Natural-Looking Makeup—This Swedish Brand Is Our Go-To

It's slowly taking over our makeup bags.

When a Who What Wear editor waxes poetic about a certain beauty brand, you know it's good. When multiple Who What Wear editors wax poetic about the same beauty brand and even swap product recommendations with one another, you know it's *really* good. That's the case with Sweed, a Swedish brand known for its high-quality, vegan products that offer professional performance.

Makeup artist Gabriella Elio is the founder of Sweed. She was born in Lebanon and raised in Sweden. Her cross-cultural influence taught her the power of "simplicity" and being "comfortable in [her] own skin." Each one of Sweed's products took years of research and development and is produced by trusted labs and facilities all around the world, or as the brand puts it, "specialists in their niche." They're also designed to give back to a charitable cause (Sweed collaborates with the organization Billion Baby Turtles, and rescues one sea turtle for every mascara sold).

Perhaps it's obvious at this point, but I'm one of the Who What Wear editors who loves Sweed. As a beauty editor, I test a lot of products every year (and I mean a lot), but I certainly have my fair share of Sweed favorites. The same can be said of my friend and colleague, Emma Hughes, who is Who What Wear's Associate Social Media Editor. So, together, we created a list of our favorite Sweed beauty products. These are the ones we're most impressed by. (If you could only see our Slack messages, you'd know how passionate we are about these products.)

Emma Hughes, Social Media Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock, Beauty Editor

