There are few beauty mavens in our orbit that make a move without us knowing about it. Take Hailey Bieber and her sumptuous Rhode Lip Peptides , Selena Gomez and her classic manicures , Kendall Jenner and, well…everything.

We’re eagle-eyed on our favorite trend-setters, which is why we couldn’t help but notice one spring-ready detail of the supermodel’s latest glam—a glowing, expensive-looking flush that we at first assumed came with an extravagant price tag, but turned out to be a drugstore must-have . Introducing the L'Oréal True Match Lumi Le Liquid Blush: the culprit behind Jenner’s ethereal glow (and an item that’s soon to be in the shopping carts of every in-the-know beauty lover). Plus, we have a little secret: it’s on sale for just $10 if you shop right now.

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Le Liquid Blush in Dewy Bright Pink $15 $10 SHOP NOW

The multihyphenate, 29, graced the red carpet at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party wearing an archival lace Mugler dress and ultra-glossy, blunt bob, but we zeroed in on her effortless glam. Her eyes, lips, and skin were kept classic to enhance her naturally wide orbs, plump pout, and glowing skin—just with a carnation pink touch courtesy of this liquid blush along the highest points of her cheeks.

Celebrity makeup artist (and one of Jenner’s go-tos) Mary Phillips crafted the star’s after party look entirely from L’Oréal beauty products, utilizing 19 skincare and makeup picks that you can find on the shelves of any Target , Ulta , or Walmart , to name a few. “For Kendall, I wanted to create a cool, sultry beauty look,” Phillips said in a press release, opting for glow-enhancing products over anything too matte.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

All you need is one to two drops of this buildable blush to achieve a featherlight flush, its easy-to-blend formula making it easy to swirl the pigment into your skin with a brush or something as simple as your fingertips. It’s easy to achieve more of a statement shade by going in with a few more dots to intensify the color, repeating until you have just the right amount of pigment, or you can create a custom shade by layering another hue on top (the luminous formula comes in six warm shades—from shimmery cherry colors to radiant corals ).

It seems that the viral blush crush of 2024 is here to stay, with bright pinks and trendy peach shades bubbling back up to the surface with the impending arrival of spring. We’ve previously fallen for other drugstore blushes like e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Putty Blush and Wet n Wild’s $4 MegaGlo Stick , but we know this luminous L’Oréal pick with luxe results is going to be flying off the shelves soon enough.

Add this on-sale sellout risk to your cart before BlushTok gets ahold of it, and shop the key players from Jenner’s drugstore beauty after party look from just $6.

Shop the Look:

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Up to 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush $16 $13 SHOP NOW Jenner’s flush was locked in with a light sweep of L'Oreal’s Infallible Soft Matte Blush in the shade Confident Pink , a vivid shade that glowed under the flashing lights.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Precision Felt Eyeliner $13 $6 SHOP NOW Jenner is a known fan of a thin, ultra-femme flick, and this liner was the perfect conduit for her angular eyes. (Plus, this brown shade is 54% off if you buy right now.)

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Le Glow Skin Tint $17 $14 SHOP NOW We can credit her luminous skin to this airy tinted serum, a sister of the bronzing Lumi Glotion that celebs repeatedly reach for .

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer $15 $13 SHOP NOW This full coverage concealer offers up to 24 hours of non-drying, flake-free wear.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Le Glass Stick $13 $10 SHOP NOW This highlighter stick reminds us so much of the sparkle-free Merit Beauty Day Glow that editors love .

L’Oréal Paris Le Shadow Stick Eyeshadow $13 $10 SHOP NOW This palette full of peaches and pinks screams spring, if you ask us.

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara $16 $12 SHOP NOW Super lengthening and intensely black, this mascara makes lashes look like falsies with just a few swipes.

L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lip Liner Pencil $9 $7 SHOP NOW Jenner’s latest lip combo includes this silky gel liner in a medium mauve shade ( Worth It ) that promises to keep feathering at bay.