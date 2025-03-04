Kendall Jenner Just Introduced Us to the $10 Liquid Blush that Everyone Will Want this Spring
There are few beauty mavens in our orbit that make a move without us knowing about it. Take Hailey Bieber and her sumptuous Rhode Lip Peptides, Selena Gomez and her classic manicures, Kendall Jenner and, well…everything.
We’re eagle-eyed on our favorite trend-setters, which is why we couldn’t help but notice one spring-ready detail of the supermodel’s latest glam—a glowing, expensive-looking flush that we at first assumed came with an extravagant price tag, but turned out to be a drugstore must-have. Introducing the L'Oréal True Match Lumi Le Liquid Blush: the culprit behind Jenner’s ethereal glow (and an item that’s soon to be in the shopping carts of every in-the-know beauty lover). Plus, we have a little secret: it’s on sale for just $10 if you shop right now.
The multihyphenate, 29, graced the red carpet at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party wearing an archival lace Mugler dress and ultra-glossy, blunt bob, but we zeroed in on her effortless glam. Her eyes, lips, and skin were kept classic to enhance her naturally wide orbs, plump pout, and glowing skin—just with a carnation pink touch courtesy of this liquid blush along the highest points of her cheeks.
Celebrity makeup artist (and one of Jenner’s go-tos) Mary Phillips crafted the star’s after party look entirely from L’Oréal beauty products, utilizing 19 skincare and makeup picks that you can find on the shelves of any Target, Ulta, or Walmart, to name a few. “For Kendall, I wanted to create a cool, sultry beauty look,” Phillips said in a press release, opting for glow-enhancing products over anything too matte.
All you need is one to two drops of this buildable blush to achieve a featherlight flush, its easy-to-blend formula making it easy to swirl the pigment into your skin with a brush or something as simple as your fingertips. It’s easy to achieve more of a statement shade by going in with a few more dots to intensify the color, repeating until you have just the right amount of pigment, or you can create a custom shade by layering another hue on top (the luminous formula comes in six warm shades—from shimmery cherry colors to radiant corals).
It seems that the viral blush crush of 2024 is here to stay, with bright pinks and trendy peach shades bubbling back up to the surface with the impending arrival of spring. We’ve previously fallen for other drugstore blushes like e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Putty Blush and Wet n Wild’s $4 MegaGlo Stick, but we know this luminous L’Oréal pick with luxe results is going to be flying off the shelves soon enough.
Add this on-sale sellout risk to your cart before BlushTok gets ahold of it, and shop the key players from Jenner’s drugstore beauty after party look from just $6.
Shop the Look:
Jenner’s flush was locked in with a light sweep of L'Oreal’s Infallible Soft Matte Blush in the shade Confident Pink, a vivid shade that glowed under the flashing lights.
Jenner is a known fan of a thin, ultra-femme flick, and this liner was the perfect conduit for her angular eyes. (Plus, this brown shade is 54% off if you buy right now.)
We can credit her luminous skin to this airy tinted serum, a sister of the bronzing Lumi Glotion that celebs repeatedly reach for.
This full coverage concealer offers up to 24 hours of non-drying, flake-free wear.
This highlighter stick reminds us so much of the sparkle-free Merit Beauty Day Glow that editors love.
This palette full of peaches and pinks screams spring, if you ask us.
Super lengthening and intensely black, this mascara makes lashes look like falsies with just a few swipes.
Jenner’s latest lip combo includes this silky gel liner in a medium mauve shade (Worth It) that promises to keep feathering at bay.
In the same shade as her lip liner, this moisturizing lipstick paints a full pout and nourishes the lips with its rich blend of argan oil and vitamin E.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Her earlier work can be found at InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape, and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).
-
If Chanel Nail Polishes Had a Fan Club, I'd Be President—the Trendiest Spring 2025 Shades to Shop
They're impossibly chic.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Maybe I'm Dramatic, But This New Foundation Is the Best Thing That's Ever Happened to My Acne-Prone Skin
BRB, writing it a million love poems.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Black Beauty Brands Set the Standard for Inclusive Shade Ranges—These Industry Experts Are Leading the Charge
It's not marketing; it's mandatory.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Makeup Mirrors Are More Than Chic Accessories—These 5 Seriously Level Up Your Application Process
Take it from me, a makeup-mirror convert.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Addison Rae Wore 5 Different Makeup Looks in Her New Music Video—This Blush Was the Throughline
It's her favorite.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
From "Exhaustion Blush" to "Party Lips," NYFW's Best Beauty Trends Are Delightfully Unexpected
They'll define the next 10 months.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks
Straight from the red carpet.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Every Beauty Secret This Gen Z Editor Archived From #BeautyTok (You Know, Just in Case)
Who knows what the future holds?
By Maya Thomas