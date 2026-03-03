Rhode Just Launched 2 New Springy Shades of Blush—Sorry, Toasted Teddy, But These Are My New Faves

Plus, Sarah Pidgeon makes her brand debut.

Sarah Pidgeon for Rhode.

Rhode's Pocket Blush is one of the rare internet-viral makeup products that *actually* live up to the hype. I wax poetic about it all the time—in real life, in multiple Who What Wear articles, and even on The Who What Wear Podcast. I love the creamy and buttery texture, how easy it is to blend, and the ultra-flattering shade range. My all-time favorite shade is Toasted Teddy, a bronze terra-cotta that makes my skin look naturally sun-kissed with a single swipe. I've been wearing it day in and day out for over a year and a half. At this point, it's *the* most used product in my makeup bag.

I think that's about to change because Rhode just released a first look at its upcoming spring collection, fronted by none other than Sarah Pidgeon aka Carolyn Bessette Kennedy from FX's Love Story. In the campaign imagery, Pidgeon wears two never-before-seen shades of Rhode's Pocket Blush, and they look soft, springy, and altogether stunning. Is this the Rhode launch that finally tears me away from my treasured Toasted Teddy? It really seems like it…

The full collection launches on March 9. It also includes two limited-edition Peptide Lip Tints and matching phone cases. Keep scrolling to get your first look, and remember to mark your calendar. These items are bound to sell out.

Rhode's 2026 Spring Collection

Sarah Pidgeon for Rhode.

Sarah Pidgeon wears Rhode's Pocket Blush in Teacup

Sarah Pidgeon for Rhode.

Sarah Pidgeon wears Rhode's Pocket Blush in Candy Apple

The Peptide Lip Tints and Matching Phone Cases

The Duos

