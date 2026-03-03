Rhode's Pocket Blush is one of the rare internet-viral makeup products that *actually* live up to the hype. I wax poetic about it all the time—in real life, in multiple Who What Wear articles, and even on The Who What Wear Podcast. I love the creamy and buttery texture, how easy it is to blend, and the ultra-flattering shade range. My all-time favorite shade is Toasted Teddy, a bronze terra-cotta that makes my skin look naturally sun-kissed with a single swipe. I've been wearing it day in and day out for over a year and a half. At this point, it's *the* most used product in my makeup bag.
I think that's about to change because Rhode just released a first look at its upcoming spring collection, fronted by none other than Sarah Pidgeon aka Carolyn Bessette Kennedy from FX's Love Story. In the campaign imagery, Pidgeon wears two never-before-seen shades of Rhode's Pocket Blush, and they look soft, springy, and altogether stunning. Is this the Rhode launch that finally tears me away from my treasured Toasted Teddy? It really seems like it…
The full collection launches on March 9. It also includes two limited-edition Peptide Lip Tints and matching phone cases. Keep scrolling to get your first look, and remember to mark your calendar. These items are bound to sell out.
Rhode's 2026 Spring Collection
rhode
Pocket Blush in Teacup
The first new Rhode Pocket Blush shade is Teacup, and it's a raspberry pink that has the same smooth, buttery formula as all the others.
rhode
Pocket Blush in Candy Apple
Next up, let me introduce you to Candy Apple, a warm red. Unlike the other shades, this one has a tiny touch of gold and red pearls that give the skin a subtle sheen.
The internet has been infatuated with red blush ever since Rose-Marie Swift of RMS Beauty, a former Victoria's Secret makeup artist, revealed that she used red blush—not pink!—on the models to mimic a natural flush. It sent the internet ablaze, and red blush reached a new level of popularity. It makes sense that Rhode would expand its already stellar shade range to incorporate this color.
The Peptide Lip Tints and Matching Phone Cases
rhode
Peptide Lip Tint in Sweet Pea
Rhode isn't stopping at the Pocket Blush shade expansion. The brand also announced two limited-edition shades of the Peptide Lip Tint. The first one is called Sweet Pea. It's a warm, pearly pink that was handpicked by the Rhode community. It's scented with fresh berries and jasmine.
rhode
Lip Case in Sweet Pea
Here's the matching Lip Case. It fits iPhone 14–17.
rhode
Snap-On Lip Case in Sweet Pea
And the Snap-On Lip Case.
rhode
Peptide Lip Tint in Pretzel
Pretzel is a shimmery mauve that smells like a caramel-glazed pretzel.
rhode
Lip Case in Pretzel
Here's the matching Lip Case.
rhode
Snap-On Lip Case in Pretzel
And the Snap-On Case.
The Duos
rhode
The Duos in Candy Apple + Sweet Pea
Each Rhode Pocket Blush is paired with a corresponding Peptide Lip Tint. First, there's the Candy Apple and Sweet Pea Duo.
rhode
The Duos in Teacup + Pretzel
Next, there's the Teacup and Pretzel Duo.
Mark your calendar. All of these new Rhode products will be available to purchase on Monday, March 9 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST on Rhode's website.
