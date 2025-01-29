I Asked NYC’s “Acne Whisperer” to Explain Her 2025 Treatment Plan—4 Tips for Clear, Glowing Skin

Stalking the social media of celebrity aestheticians is my sport of choice. Mostly because I always want to know all their trade secrets when it comes to treating the skin of my favorite stars, but on top of that, I make it my business to know exactly what they're using on their own skin too. After all, their skin is so flawless that it looks airbrushed 100% of the time—a feat I've been trying to accomplish since starting my career as a beauty writer. One such celebrity aesthetician that always acts as a source of inspo for me is Sofie Pavitt.

Affectionately known as N.Y.C.'s "Acne Whisperer," Pavitt is a wizard at clearing even the most stubborn of breakouts with her cult-loved Mandelic Clearing Serum($64). I'm a huge fan of her eponymous skincare line, but was even more elated when she shared her own personal laundry list of skincare treatments she plans on getting this year. I definitely took a few notes, but had to share her treatment plan and tips for any other beauty enthusiasts looking to up their skincare game this year.

Pavitt broke it down for me and shared her best skincare tips below.

Pavitt's 2025 Skincare Treatment Plan

Pavitt stated on her Instagram that she splits her year into "protect" and "correct" seasons. "I tell people I’m high maintenance to be low maintenance," she says. "I hate wearing lots of makeup for example and getting my skin in great shape allows me to be pretty bare faced." Colder months are when she does her big "correct" treatments and warmer months are for preventative care ("protect").

Correct Season

During colder months, Pavitt opts for the following treatments. First, she does a series of three microneedling treatments spaced four weeks apart to stimulate collagen production in the skin. In January, she also likes to do a peel (specifically BioRePeel) at her studio. She then also does two facials. She plans those two weeks after microneedling and depending on what she needs, she might do a maintenance deep clean or cryo facial. During Q4, she usually does her big yearly co2 laser treatment and lots of LED light therapy.

Protect Season

During warmer months, Pavitt does Botox (twice a year), a deep clean if she has any events, microcurrent, and dermaplaning. She also does a light peel if she needs one, hydrating treatments like Co2 Lift Pro, and liquid microneedling (like Cellstory).

Pavitt's Best Yearly Skincare Maintenance Tips

I know everyone may not have the means to indulge in this many treatments a year so I asked Pavitt for her best skin maintenance tips.

1. If you do treatments, break them up into "protect" and "correct" seasons like Pavitt.

Like Pavitt mentioned above, spring and summer are months where you want to focus on protecting the skin. If you do decide to get laser treatments, you'll want to do that when temperatures are cooler and you're spending less time outdoors. Like every other skincare expert, she says that summer is for SPF. "If I’m spending a lot of time outdoors, I tend to simplify my routine to be hydrating and sun protecting. Alternatively, I'll get more aggressive with exfoliation and actives in the fall and winter."

2. Stick to fragrance-free, noncomedogenic, gentle products when healing after treatments.

If you're on a budget, but want to get serious about healing your skin, you can pick one treatment to do per season that feels realistic for your budget. Once you do decide on your treatment, Pavitt recommends using gentle, fragrance-free, noncomedogenic products and no actives when you're healing to avoid damaging the skin. This is especially true if you're receiving treatments to heal acne.

3. Use cryotherapy and anti-inflammatory ingredients to calm active acne.

You can use products like Pavitt's Nice Ice Toner Pods after a treatment or as part of your regular weekly skincare routine to calm inflammation, redness, and active acne. "You store them in the freezer and use them to de-puff and revitalize stressed skin, plus they feel amazing on an irritated face," she says. Look for ingredients like niacinamide or you can use a jade roller fresh out of the fridge.

4. Hydrating home treatments should be your new BFF.

This might seem obvious, but Pavitt stresses that hydrating home treatments are absolutely everything—especially during "correct" seasons. She loves sheet masks for this and listed her favorite brand below.

Pavitt's Skincare Recommendations

SOFIE PAVITT FACE Nice Ice Frozen Toner Pods With Niacinamide to Depuff and Soothe $68 SHOP NOW Pavitt's Nice Ice Toner Pads are perfect to use after a treatment. I'v done this myself after getting a chemical peel and it works wonders for redness and irritation.

SOFIE PAVITT FACE Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum $54 SHOP NOW This is the serum that started it all. Let's just say Pavitt's Mandelic Clearing Serum got me through a rough time. My skin is super sensitive and reactive. It doesn't do well with stronger exfoliants because my barrier isn't in great shape, but I still need exfoliation because I deal with breakouts. This serum is so gentle and designed for exactly my kind of skin. If you have the same struggles, it's definitely worth a try.

SOFIE PAVITT FACE Clean Clean Gentle Gel Foaming Cleanser $34 SHOP NOW This super gentle cleanser gives you the deep clean of a gel cleanser but hydrates like a cream cleanser. It's also perfect for acne-prone skin that needs a little extra love and, of course, a favorite of Pavitt's.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin™ Cream-Infused Mask $16 SHOP NOW Pavitt is a big fan of Dr. Jart sheet masks post-treatment and during "correct" seasons for extra hydration. This particular mask is coated in a rich cream, loaded with ceramides, shea butter, and argan oil.

Rhode Glazing Milk $32 SHOP NOW Pavitt is also a huge fan of Rhode's Glazing Milk as an essence because it fortifies the skin barrier with ceramides, beta-glucan, and an essential mineral blend.

CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask $469 SHOP NOW Pavitt loves this LED light therapy mask from CurrentBody because it's soft and pliable. She also likes to use it on the neck and chest because the bulbs are super bright. This mask is also a favorite of mine due to its 10-minute treatment times. It's so easy to incorporate into your daily skincare routine. It really fades dark spots and helps brighten the skin.

111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Energy Mask Box $135 SHOP NOW When she wants to splurge, Pavitt opts for 111Skin's sheet masks. This Cryo De-Puffing option contains caffeine to invigorate and refresh tired skin. it also reduces puffiness and has a cooling effect. "My hack is to peel it off the face and reapply onto neck or chest for a double application," she says.

RéVive Peau Magnifique Eye Concentrate Nightly Youth Renewal $385 SHOP NOW This eye concentrate from Révive is a huge favorite of Pavitt's. It's designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and even the 11 lines between the brows.

MUTHA Pucker Lip Butter $28 SHOP NOW Pavitt says this rich lip butter from Mutha has been saving her lips this winter. It features a rich blend of ceramides, squalane, and natural oils to deliver deep moisture and promote softer, more defined lips.

ZIIP BEAUTY Ziip Halo $399 SHOP NOW Both Pavitt and I are huge fans of this home microcurrent device from ZIIP. While it is pricy, it's incredibly worth it for an at-home lift that rivals a professional microcurrent facial.

Kate McLeod The Daily Stone $45 SHOP NOW For bodycare, Pavitt loves these highly moisturizing stones from Kate McLeod. It's scented with rose, neroli, and frankincense essential oils for an extra luxurious aromatic experiencce. "I’m obsessed with the scents; They keep me super soft in winter!" — Pavitt

TAN-LUXE The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops $50 SHOP NOW Pavitt's secret to a glowing complexion is these Tan-Luxe drops for the face. To add a little color and glow to her look, she mixes these drops with her moisturizer in the morning.

Dr. Loretta Resurfacing Enzyme Polish $60 SHOP NOW This gentle dual-action scrub is a staple in Pavitt's routine because it hydrates and soothes the skin while gently sloughing off dullness and texture-causing dead skin cells. Other ingredients like niacinamide and panthenol plump the skin and help reinforce its protective barrier.