I Asked 13 Editors and MUAs to Drop Their #1 Lip Combo That Always Attracts Compliments

There are few things that will make me hit “purchase” based on word of mouth (or should I say, sight of mouth) save for a mesmerizing lip. The new It bag that celebrities keep wearing is one, the hottest new latte order in New York is another, but the apex source of my beauty persuasion comes from one glance at a good lip combo —and I’m not alone. The phrase “lip combos” generates videos with millions of views on TikTok and the Reddit question “What’s everyone’s fav lip combos?” is the second search result when you Google said phrase. TL;DR, this is the collective burning question among the beauty community.

In search of the lip-enhancing equation to conquer all, I asked 13 celebrity makeup artists and fellow editors with expert taste what their no-fail lip combos were—and in the spirit of not gatekeeping, I’m letting you in on the exact products (and techniques!) that get these tastemakers stopped in the street.

What is a Lip Combo?

Jangling at the bottom of every cool person’s bag are a few lip products that sculpt and shape the perfect lips for their features and tastes. These might include a steadfast lip liner (or two, if you’re anything like me), a supple lipstick , and a lip stain , oil , or gloss , to name a few. While this might sound like a lot of cargo, you’ll understand why we don’t go anywhere without these essential building blocks in the lip-shaping process—and you might just find some inspiration for your new signature look, too.

From easy two-step methods to intricate applications, each expert details their go-to's—with some techniques and tricks to make them last all day from celebrity makeup artists Mario Dedivanovic , the CEO and founder of Makeup By Mario , and Kelli Anne Sewell , the glam purveyor of probably every It girl you’ve seen on TikTok (Kelsea Ballerini, Olivia Culpo, Alix Earle, you name it).

Celeb Makeup Artists’ Lip Combos

Mario Dedivanovic

(Image credit: Makeup by Mario)

"Recently, I’ve been loving my Makeup By Mario UltraSuede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Smokey Pink paired with my new gloss formula . I use the lip pencil to shape and sculpt the lips and then add a beautiful glass-like finish with the SuperShine Lip Gloss in Rose Crush ." — Dedivanovic

MAKEUP BY MARIO Ultra Suede® Sculpting Lip Pencil $26 SHOP NOW

Makeup by Mario SuperShine Lip Gloss in Rose Crush $26 SHOP NOW

Kelli Anne Sewell's "Wear Anywhere" Glaze

(Image credit: Kelli Anne Sewell, Make Up For Ever, Makeup by Mario, Patrick Ta, Fenty Beauty, MAC Cosmetics)

“This combo legit excites me. It feels elevated and cool… done up but not overdone. I love the shade of almond liner because it’s slightly deeper and cooler toned than my lip, but not too drastic. Endless Cacao gives the best grey cool tone shadow, which is great for lip contouring, and this is where I shade my lips into a more full plump look. MAC Lip Glass will forever be my favorite gloss because it makes your lips so shiny and lasts forever. I just feel like my best self in this combo! Plus, it works with so many different makeup looks… full glam, lazy girl glam (on my app) or fresh summer makeup. It always works.” — Sewell

Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Almond $26 SHOP NOW

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Endless Cacao $24 SHOP NOW

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder $38 SHOP NOW

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo $38 SHOP NOW

MAC Clear Lipglass Lip Gloss $24 SHOP NOW

Editor Lip Combos

Erin's Mod '90s Brown

(Image credit: Erin Jahns, Kosas Cosmetics, Hourglass Cosmetics)

“If I could only use one lip product for the rest of my life, I'd choose Hourglass's Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balms without a moment's hesitation. To me, it's the perfect lip product, depositing the ideal proportion of shine, pigment, hydration, and plumping magic in a single swipe. Lately, I keep coming back to the shade Invite, a flattering rosy brown hue with a dash of gold pearl. (Seriously, I don't know if I've ever worn another lip product that looks as pretty in photos!) I feel naked without lip liner, so I've been pairing invite with Kosas's Hotliner in Supreme , a rich netural brown, for an extra hit of oomph and definition.” — Erin Jahns , beauty director

Kosas Hotliner Contouring Lip Liner in Supreme $22 SHOP NOW

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm in Invite $38 SHOP NOW

Jamie's Soft-Smudged Mauve

(Image credit: Jamie Schneider, Rhode, Sisley Paris, Versed, Cocokind)

“Yes, Rhode's Lip Shape is worth the hype. The shade Lunge is *the* perfect beige-mauve that matches my natural color to a T and makes my lips look double their size. I'll usually follow up with a swipe of Cocokind's new Lip Blur Balm in a similar mauve shade or Versed's Tinted Lip Serum in Compliment (which lives up to its namesake; at least one person will ask me what I'm wearing when I have it on!). If I'm gunning for a blurred, soft-focus finish---very romantic for a night out---I'll use the Rhode liner then tap on Sisley Paris's Phyto-Rouge Velvet Lipstick in Beige Crush. It's the prettiest raisin hue I've ever laid eyes on and effortlessly diffuses with my fingertips for that just-been-kissed effect.” — Jamie Schneider , senior beauty editor

Rhode Peptide Lip Shape in Lunge $24 SHOP NOW

Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Velvet Lipstick in Beige Crush $75 SHOP NOW

Cocokind Ceramide Lip Blur Balm $12 SHOP NOW

Versed Versed Soft Gloss Tinted Lip Serum - Compliment - 0.06oz $12 SHOP NOW

Kaitlyn's Lips, But Better

(Image credit: Kaitlyn McLintock, Rhode, Saie)

“I've always had thin lips, but after test-driving this lip combo a few weeks ago, I had three (count 'em, three!) people either A) tell me my lips looked amazing or B) ask me for my lip combo. I love how Rhode's Lip Shapes don't strictly define the lips...instead, they appear to contour and plump them. Add Saie's non-sticky lip gloss oil over top, and it gives a volumized, yet natural-looking effect.” — Kaitlyn McLintock , beauty editor

Rhode Lip Shape in Lift $24 SHOP NOW

Saie GlossyBounce Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil in Kiss $22 SHOP NOW

Alyssa's New-Age Party Pout

(Image credit: Alyssa Brascia, MAC Cosmetics, Maybelline, Makeup by Mario, Armani Beauty)

“As a lip liner hoarder, my everyday combo changes like the wind—but this early aughts-inspired, cool-toned lip has been here to stay this season. I’ve been using Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lip Liner in Gone Greige since I first discovered it in college, and I’ll often use its cool, mauve-y shade to contour my lips after using another lip liner (most recently MAC’s Cool Spice lip liner, which has quickly become a daily staple). I’ll often leave the center of my lips bare to let my natural pink shine through and top it off with a swathe of Armani Beauty’s luscious lip gloss, but if I want to impart a fuller look, I’ll dab on a bit of Makeup by Mario’s SuperSatin Lipstick in the shade Midtown before sealing it with a gloss. This look feels like the modern version of Paris Hilton's 2000s concealer lips, and I couldn't love it more.” — Alyssa Brascia , associate beauty editor

Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Liner in Gone Greige $8 SHOP NOW

MAC Cosmetics Lip Liner in Cool Spice $25 SHOP NOW

Makeup by Mario SuperSatin Lipstick in Midtown $28 SHOP NOW

Armani Beauty Prisma Glass Hydrating Lip Gloss in Nude Glow $38 SHOP NOW

Maya's Dimensional Deep Rose

(Image credit: Maya Thomas, Charlotte Tilbury, Merit)

“I discovered this lip combination accidentally while trying to land on a color that evened out the hyperpigmentation of my natural lips. I'm convinced this this the perfect warm pink tone (with a hint of brown) for deep skin tones that can be played up or played down depending on where you're off to in your day. I always have it tucked away safely in my bag, and get endless compliments. I'm obsessed!” — Maya Thomas , associate beauty editor

Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick in Ginger $26 SHOP NOW

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner $26 SHOP NOW

Aniyah's Umber Shimmer Slick

(Image credit: Aniyah Morinia, Make Up For Ever, Maybelline, Saie)

“The dark liner and pink gloss combo has had a hold on me for the past year, and it's not loosening its grip any time soon. My lips are dual-toned with a darker top lip and a pinker bottom lip, so it feels most natural to me to mix those colors with some sort of a nude finish for my everyday makeup look. The Makeup Forever pencils are so rich and creamy. I consider this to be the best dark brown for deeper skin tones. The Maybelline Lifter Gloss adds the perfect flush of pink pigment. Because your lips can never be too shiny and I prefer more of a nude finish, I layer Saie's Lip Gloss Oil in Shake for that warmy shimmer. This lip combo never fails to leave me with heart eyes DMs online or verbal "What gloss are you wearing?" compliments IRL.” — Aniyah Morinia , branded content editor

Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in Dimensional Dark Brown $24 SHOP NOW

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Lip Gloss Makeup in Silk $11 $9 SHOP NOW

Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil in Shake $22 SHOP NOW

Emma's Carnation-Pink Combo

(Image credit: Emma Walsh, Kosas Cosmetics, Rhode, Marin)

“Every one of my lip combos starts with Makeup by Mario's lip lift technique . I've been loving the Kosas lip liner in Mega for this, it's the perfect my-lips-but-better shade to slightly overline my lips with. I’ll usually also use the Rhode Peptide Lip Shape to add some more color and dimension, but if I’m in a rush I’ll just go straight to a hydrating tinted lip balm. I'm forever devoted to the Rhode Lip Tint in Ribbon, and I also love the Marin Tinted Lip Treatment if I want more of a red tint.” — Emma Walsh , branded content beauty editor

Kosas Hotliner Contouring Lip Liner in Mega $22 SHOP NOW

Rhode Peptide Lip Shape in Press $24 SHOP NOW

Marin Skincare Tinted Lip Treatment $20 SHOP NOW

Kaitlin's Sheer-Organza Sheen

(Image credit: Kaitlin Clapinski, Merit, Tower 28, Topicals, Summer Fridays)

“I never stray too far from my go-to combination: A pinky brown or chocolate brown liner with a semi-sheer gloss or balm. My lip color is pretty prominent as it is, so I prefer sheerer glosses. For liner, I lightly overline my cupid’s bow and end up blurring it out with my finger. I love Tower 28's OneLiner in Color Me Fine and Merit's newest Signature Lip Liner in Bespoke quickly won me over—I take it everywhere now. With either liner, I switch between pairing them with Summer Friday's Birthday Cake and Topicals Slick Salve.” — Kaitlin Clapinski , branded content associate fashion editor

Tower 28 OneLiner Lip Liner in Color Me Fine $15 SHOP NOW

MERIT Beauty Signature Lip Liner $24 SHOP NOW

Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm $16 SHOP NOW

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Birthday Cake $24 SHOP NOW

Others Our Editors Love

Anna LaPlaca

(Image credit: Anna LaPlaca, Bare Minerals, Benefits Cosmetics, Rhode)

BareMinerals Mineralist Lasting Lip Liner in Charming Pink $22 SHOP NOW

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip and Cheek Stain in Floratint $26 SHOP NOW

Rhode Lip Tint in Ribbon $18 SHOP NOW

Sierra Mayhew

(Image credit: Sierra Mayhew, Tower 28, Nars)

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm in Laguna $28 SHOP NOW

Tower 28 OneLiner Lip Liner in Work of Art $15 SHOP NOW

Nikki Chwatt

(Image credit: Nikki Chwatt, Rhode, Wonderskin, Charlotte Tilbury, Tower 28)

Wonderskin Lip Stain in Whimsical $22 SHOP NOW

Rhode Peptide Lip Shade in Press $24 SHOP NOW

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk $35 SHOP NOW

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly in Coconut $16 SHOP NOW

Audry Hiaoui

(Image credit: Audry Hiaoui, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics, Glossier)

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk in Medium $26 SHOP NOW

MAC M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Whirl $25 SHOP NOW

Glossier Balm Dotcom in Black Cherry $16 SHOP NOW

FAQ

What are the best lip combos?

Dedivanovic: “A great signature lip combo is one that makes you feel confident, and I love lip products that are hydrating and gentle, especially if you’re planning to wear it all day.”

How Do I Find the Right Shades for My Skin Tone?

Dedivanovic: “There’s no wrong shade when it comes to selecting your lip color – if it makes you feel good when you wear it, that’s what matters most. Typically, people tend to gravitate toward shades that complement the undertones of their complexion. If you’re looking for a subtle, natural look for your everyday lip combo, choose a shade that enhances the natural color of your lips. You can go a shade darker or lighter depending on what look you’re going for.”

Sewell: “I think finding that perfect lip liner is about trial and error. The truth for all makeup honestly. Everyone’s skin tones are different so every pencil and lipstick will pull differently on everyone. Try a bunch and see what is the most flattering for you!”

How Can I Make My Lip Combo Last?

Dedivanovic: “Sometimes the old school tricks are still the best. To make a lipstick last longer, you can apply a layer then blot with a tissue before applying another layer. For extra longevity, apply a little translucent powder between lipstick applications. And of course, using a lip liner helps to lock everything in place.”

How To

Sewell says that the trick to long-lasting lip combos is, above all else, powder. “I learned this from Makeup by Mario [Dedivanovic] and it changed the longevity of lips for me,” she adds. Below, how to preserve your bespoke lip combo for all-day wear in Sewell's own words.

Hydrate your lips before with a mask. Wipe away before lip application. Powder lips—type of powder matters. Line lips. Powder again and repeat step 4.

Who's Who