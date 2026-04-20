Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.
As a beauty editor, I watch celebrity nail artists' social media accounts like a hawk. Not only do they give me all the nail inspo I could ever ask for, but they also clue me in to the biggest manicure trends before the rest of the internet catches on. Trendspotting is basically my job, and I love being ahead of the curve.
She's also the expert behind one of the most internet-famous manicures in recent history—glazed donut nails. This trend captured a rare and highly specific level of social media virality that hasn't been seen since. For the uninitiated, this trend involves applying a chrome powder on top of gel nail polish for a glassy, shiny glow. Ganzorigt coined the cheeky name and continues to create the signature look for her clients, especially Bieber, who's become almost synonymous with it online. (BTW, here's the exact $15 item she uses.)
I couldn't think of a better expert to turn to in my eternal quest to level up my at-home manicure game. Ahead, Ganzorigt shares the desert-island drugstore nail products she keeps in her pro kit, from a strengthening serum that acts like a "keratin treatment for the nails" to a professional-level nail polish remover and beyond.
Ganzorigt's All-Time Favorite Drugstore Products
OPI
Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum
"One of my favorite nail-strengthening/protecting products. It works like a keratin treatment for the nails."
olive and june
The Instant Mani Press-On Nails in 100% Chance
"[They're] really durable and have so many size options. They fit the nails perfectly."
ONYX Professional
Hard as Hoof Strengthening Nail Cream
"[This is] one of my favorite cuticle creams, and it also works as hand cream."
ONYX Professional
Bye-ee Cuticles Rapid Remover
"You don't need any tools when you have this product. It removes cuticles like magic."
OPI
RapiDry Quick-Dry Lacquer in Can't Hardly Wait
"One of my favorite nail lacquers because it dries within five minutes."
ONYX Professional
Soak Off Nail Polish Remover
"This nail polish remover is professional-level strong, yet it doesn't dry out the nails."
Ganzorigt's six desert-island drugstore nail products total $64—less than one salon manicure.