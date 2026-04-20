I'm Hailey Bieber's Nail Artist—Here Are 6 Drugstore Nail Recs Guaranteed to Level Up Your At-Home Mani

Including my favorite professional-looking press-ons.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
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Drugstore nail products collage.
(Image credit: Original art by Jamie Brown)

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and underhyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. We're asking tastemakers, from editors to content creators and even celebs, to share their top recommendations for affordable yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.

Drugstore nail products collage.

(Image credit: Original art by Jamie Brown)

As a beauty editor, I watch celebrity nail artists' social media accounts like a hawk. Not only do they give me all the nail inspo I could ever ask for, but they also clue me in to the biggest manicure trends before the rest of the internet catches on. Trendspotting is basically my job, and I love being ahead of the curve.

While I follow countless nail artists, there's only one who I check in on daily to stay up-to-date on their latest work. No, I'm not afraid to admit it. I'm talking about Zola Ganzorigt. Her client roster reads like a list of internet It girls: Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall and Kylie Jenner… I could go on. She creates stunning manicures for major pop culture events, including award shows, music videos, and, most recently, headlining Coachella performances. On that note, check out Sabrina Carpenter's "vintage red" manicure.

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Meet the expert: Zola Ganzorigt, celebrity nail artist.

(Image credit: Zola Ganzorigt)

She's also the expert behind one of the most internet-famous manicures in recent history—glazed donut nails. This trend captured a rare and highly specific level of social media virality that hasn't been seen since. For the uninitiated, this trend involves applying a chrome powder on top of gel nail polish for a glassy, shiny glow. Ganzorigt coined the cheeky name and continues to create the signature look for her clients, especially Bieber, who's become almost synonymous with it online. (BTW, here's the exact $15 item she uses.)

I couldn't think of a better expert to turn to in my eternal quest to level up my at-home manicure game. Ahead, Ganzorigt shares the desert-island drugstore nail products she keeps in her pro kit, from a strengthening serum that acts like a "keratin treatment for the nails" to a professional-level nail polish remover and beyond.

Zola Ganzorigt&#039;s favorite drugstore nail products.

(Image credit: Zola Ganzorigt)

Ganzorigt's All-Time Favorite Drugstore Products

Zola Ganzorigt&#039;s drugstore beauty shopping receipt.

(Image credit: Original art by Jamie Brown)

Ganzorigt's six desert-island drugstore nail products total $64—less than one salon manicure.