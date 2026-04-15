I Test Beauty Products for Work—Here's What I’d Buy From the Sephora Sale With $220

However, I understand that beauty hauls can get quite pricey, so I usually advise everyone to wait until a sale like Sephora’s Spring Savings Event to hit “purchase” on larger shopping sprees. Thankfully, this sitewide sale is officially on until April 20, where Beauty Insiders can save up to 30% on their purchases (depending on membership level) when they enter the code SPRINGSALE at checkout.
Beauty Insider Savings Tier
Rouge: 20% off
VIB: 15% off
Insiders: 10% off
Extra Perk: 30% off Sephora Collection
Putting my personal shopping expertise to good use, I decided to give myself a budget of $220 (before the discount) and pick out products that are not only trendy but extremely worth buying now that they're on sale. (Yes, I've tested them all.) Below, the products I'd recommend from Rhode, Prada Beauty, Makeup by Mario, and more.
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Sephora Savings Event Shopping List For $220
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze
If there was ever a time to move Rhode beauty products off of your wishlist and into your cart, it's now. Depending on your Beauty Insider status, you can save up to 20% on the ultra-viral Peptide Lip Tints in each and every glossy shade. I'm personally adding the baby pink hue Ribbon and vampy Raspberry Jelly.
Chris McMillan
The Smooth and Tame Hair Wand
I'm a big fan of celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan's hair products (he's famous for creating the "Rachel" on Jennifer Aniston), and I'm slowly putting all of my family and friends on game, too. Fans of slicked-back styles and on-the-go touchups will appreciate this little smoothing wand, which captures and controls flyaways without forming a crunchy texture. I recommend this wand to everyone!
Make Up For Ever
Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine
If you've been on BeautyTok in the last year, you've certainly heard of Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil—specifically in the shades Anywhere Caffeine (shown above) or Wherever Walnut. Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa are famous fans, and so became the rest of the Internet after discovering the chic shades and long-wearing results. I personally recommend this shade because you can wear it as both a lip liner, a lip contour, a warm blush (if you scribble it onto your skin and blend quickly), and an eyeliner. (Yes, it's designed for all-over color and completely eye-safe!)
Prada Beauty
Mini Paradoxe Discovery Set
After hundreds of New Yorkers answered a poll about which perfumes attract the most potential dates and compliments, the one with the most overlap was Prada Beauty's Paradoxe Intense Eau de Parfum. It's sexy, woody, and warm—but if you don't want to splurge right away (and don't want to blind-buy the deeper version of a famous perfume before trying the original), then I'd recommend grabbing this mini discovery set with both bottles. Both are showstoppers, but this small investment will help you decide which you'll wear more in the long run.
Makeup by Mario
Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: the Original
Makeup by Mario's beloved original Ethereal Eyes palette made a triumphant return after popular demand, and it's the eyeshadow compact to get your hands on during a sale. Not just because it's admittedly pricey and every dollar off counts, or because this palette was once limited edition and I have stock anxiety, but because it's one of the easiest to dress up or down thanks to its stunning array of soft glam shimmers and everyday mattes.
Dr. Groot
Mini Hair Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Set
I heard great things about Dr. Groot's hair-thickening shampoo and conditioner before trying it, but I was blown away once I actually started incorporating them into my routine. Not only have I noticed a difference in the density of my hair (after being told by a hair loss specialist that my strands were thinning, no less), but it cleans the scalp beautifully, lathers like a dream, and leaves my hair feeling healthy and hydrated afterwards. If you're not yet ready to commit to a new system, though, I'd recommend trying this mini set first.
Glamnetic
Premium Press-On Nail Kit in Shine For You
Pink cat-eye nails are absolutely everywhere right now, and so are press-ons. Put them together, and you get this stunning set from Glamnetic—which makes some of the most long-wearing and professional-looking press-ons I've ever tried. Snag these while they're on sale, you won't regret it.
We've officially hit $220, and you can head to checkout here with a stellar haul that will make your life easier and beauty game through the roof. But if you feel like doing a bit more shopping, allow me to point you in the direction of a few more favorites.
More Beauty Products to Shop During Sephora’s Sale
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Liquid Foundation