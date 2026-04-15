I Test Beauty Products for Work—Here's What I’d Buy From the Sephora Sale With $220

It’s haul time.

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Two images of WWW associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia applying lip liner while looking at herself in the mirror and a wall of beauty products.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia, @dananozime)
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Ever since beginning my career as a beauty editor, I’ve become the unofficial (ahem, unpaid) personal shopper for my family and friends. It’s become part of my daily routine to research for loved ones who crave the answers to their burning beauty questions: Which drugstore concealer won’t crease? Is the new Armani Luminous Silk Foundation worth it? What perfume should I buy my mom for Mother’s Day? In chronological order: Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, yes, and Jo Malone’s new Yuzu Zest Cologne.

However, I understand that beauty hauls can get quite pricey, so I usually advise everyone to wait until a sale like Sephora’s Spring Savings Event to hit “purchase” on larger shopping sprees. Thankfully, this sitewide sale is officially on until April 20, where Beauty Insiders can save up to 30% on their purchases (depending on membership level) when they enter the code SPRINGSALE at checkout.

Beauty Insider Savings Tier

  • Rouge: 20% off
  • VIB: 15% off
  • Insiders: 10% off
  • Extra Perk: 30% off Sephora Collection

Putting my personal shopping expertise to good use, I decided to give myself a budget of $220 (before the discount) and pick out products that are not only trendy but extremely worth buying now that they're on sale. (Yes, I've tested them all.) Below, the products I'd recommend from Rhode, Prada Beauty, Makeup by Mario, and more.

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Sephora Savings Event Shopping List For $220

We've officially hit $220, and you can head to checkout here with a stellar haul that will make your life easier and beauty game through the roof. But if you feel like doing a bit more shopping, allow me to point you in the direction of a few more favorites.

More Beauty Products to Shop During Sephora’s Sale