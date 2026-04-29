My Spring Beauty Restock Is Entirely on Sale—Everything I'm Shopping for $384

With deals up to 51% off.

Alyssa Brascia's avatar
By
published
in News
An image of Who What Wear associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia taking a mirror selfie.
(Image credit: @alyssabrascia)
Jump to category:

There's something so cathartic about a spring clean-out. You feel lighter, more refreshed, and certainly stripped of the dead weight of your outdated winter sweaters and those expired skincare bottles. That said, once those boxes are donated and glass tubes are recycled, you're usually left with a small shopping list for restocking the essentials—and that's exactly what I'm in the midst of.

As a beauty editor who's made a living out of online shopping, I've become quite savvy when it comes to sourcing deals. I avoid paying full price for all of my beauty essentials if I can help it, and thanks to my experience surfing the sale sections, I've found all of the staples in my spring refresh slashed as high as 51% off. From daily face washes to chic, springtime nail polishes, this is the on-sale-only haul that saved me $209.

15 On-Sale Spring Beauty Essentials