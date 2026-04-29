My Spring Beauty Restock Is Entirely on Sale—Everything I'm Shopping for $384

There's something so cathartic about a spring clean-out. You feel lighter, more refreshed, and certainly stripped of the dead weight of your outdated winter sweaters and those expired skincare bottles. That said, once those boxes are donated and glass tubes are recycled, you're usually left with a small shopping list for restocking the essentials—and that's exactly what I'm in the midst of.
As a beauty editor who's made a living out of online shopping, I've become quite savvy when it comes to sourcing deals. I avoid paying full price for all of my beauty essentials if I can help it, and thanks to my experience surfing the sale sections, I've found all of the staples in my spring refresh slashed as high as 51% off. From daily face washes to chic, springtime nail polishes, this is the on-sale-only haul that saved me $209.
15 On-Sale Spring Beauty Essentials
Cetaphil
Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser for Dry to Normal
I don't know about you, but fancy face washes tend to break my skin out. As someone who doesn't have acne-prone skin, this is deeply irritating! That said, it's precisely why I take advantage of any deals I spot on Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser, which effectively removes makeup, sweat, sunscreen, and oil buildup from throughout the day without stripping my skin. Drugstore face washes get the job done without the fuss (nor the pricey checkout total).
The Inkey List
Peptide Moisturizer
I have dry skin, which means that my complexion needs a little extra help year-round. While rich, deeply hydrating facial moisturizers do wonders for my skin in the fall and winter, these formulas are a bit too rich for everyday use once spring rolls around. For that extra pump of nourishment, I'm relying on The Inkey List's Peptide Moisturizer this season. It's plumping, nourishing without feeling too thick, and fast-absorbing, making it perfect for makeup prep and outdoor days.
TooD
Vegan Nail Polish in Jewelle
According to celebrity manicurists, "leafy green" is one of spring's must-try nail polish shades, so I'm wasting no time before adding this kale hue to my bag. It's bold, elevated, and effortlessly chic, plus it's an entire $10 off if you shop right now.
JINsoon
Aura Dots Nail Art Appliqué
Editorial manicurist Jin Soon Choi created these aura nail stickers, which are the easiest way to bring this ethereal trend home. Simply wait for your nail polish to dry before sticking one of these appliqués on top and sealing it with a topcoat. (The green aura spots would look super cute over the Tood nail polish, just saying!)
OleHenriksen
Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment
I, like most beauty lovers, have been on the lip peptide bandwagon for quite some time, but I'm still on the lookout for new tubes to complete my collection. Case in point, OleHenriksen's shimmery Peptide Lip Treatment: a micro-glitter-flecked, nourishing lip balm that leaves a lush, glassy, lip-plumping shine in its wake. Officially restocking now that this golden shade is nearly 50% off.
Stoney Clover Lane
Vanity Case
Okay, so this isn't a restock item, but it is one that I'm adding to my cart now that it's 50% off. This makeup and skincare case is the answer to my travel prayers, outfitted with elastic brush holders, slip pockets for runaway essentials like hair pins and cotton swabs, plus a roomy main compartment for all the products I'll need to pack for my spring travels.
Cetaphil
Moisturizing Lotion for Normal to Dry Skin
I love a luxurious body lotion, but if I'm grabbing one at the drugstore, this Cetaphil bottle will be my choice every time. The lightweight formula is specifically made for those with dry skin (ahem, me!), and each drop absorbs super quickly, making it great for post-shower nighttime rituals and anyone who avoids greasy, thick lotions before sliding into their sheets.
SLEEKE HAIR
3-For-2 Hair Wrap Bundle
I'll admit right now that I don't have the best hairstyling routine, especially after an evening hair wash. After I've showered the day away, the only thing I want to do is crawl into bed with a good book, which means that I let my hair air-dry more often than morning me appreciates. To prep my strands for their smoothest air-dries, I'm nabbing a few of these microfiber towels to help reduce dry time, control frizz, and wring any last droplets out.