The Best European Beauty Secrets for Ultra-Glowy Skin, According to an Austrian Aesthetician

Although I've been writing about beauty for years now, what I love most about my job is that there's always something new to learn. You might assume that I'd have my skincare routine down to a science at this point, but, in reality, that couldn't be further from the truth. It's tough to find out what works for my super sensitive skin and honestly, it's still a work in progress. On a recent trip to Stanglwirt Resort in Austria, though, I learned so much from one of the property's lead aestheticians Michaela Stieber. Stieber is one of the geniuses behind the property's very own skincare line The Good Conscious.
Stanglwirt is a gorgeous mountain resort that doubles as an organic farm—the perfect setting for the ultimate wellness reset. Stieber's skincare philosophy and subsequent line closely mirror the property's values. Overall, she favors organic skincare ingredients and a reduction in others considered questionable by the European Union's standards. "I realized very early on that it’s not just about using as many products or active ingredients as possible, but about understanding the skin as a system and providing targeted support," she explained. "For me, clean beauty isn’t just a trend—it’s a matter of responsibility and understanding the skin. The skin is our largest organ—and that’s exactly why it’s crucial to be very mindful of the ingredients we apply to it every day. With TGC, I’ve developed formulations that work in harmony with the skin and keep it healthy in the long term."
And, I couldn't help but notice that her skin practically sparkles when you see her in person—another reason you know her skincare tips are invaluable. Because I'm me, I just had to beg her for all her best skincare secrets. As a master European aesthetician with years of experience, read on ahead for all the things she considers absolutely key for glowing skin.
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1. The skin barrier comes first
"Healthy, radiant skin always starts with a strong and balanced skin barrier," Stieber says. This isn't the first time we've heard this one, but it's good to know that we're right to use products that target any skin barrier damage. I know this struggle firsthand and the havoc it can wreak on your skin if yours isn't in tact. I'm talking major increases in redness, sensitivity, breakouts, and more. So, like Stieber said, don't sleep on barrier care! A few of my favorite barrier-supporting moisturizers are below.
Dime Beauty
Dewy Day Cream
Skinfix
Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream
2. Focus on multi-level hydration
In order for your skin to be thoroughly hydrated, Stieber says it's important to focus on moisturizers and serums that bring hydration to multiple levels of the skin—not just the surface. Her solution for this is one key ingredients. "I specifically use hyaluronic acid with different molecular weights to deeply and sustainably hydrate the skin across its various layers," she says.
If you're like me, though, and hyaluronic acid tends to make you feel even more dehydrated or dry, try an alternative option that has ingredients like tremella mushroom to really lock in moisture. A few options you can try are below, including the Three Ships Jelly Drops which contain tremella mushroom.
Beauty Pie
Triple Hyaluronic Acid
Three Ships
Jelly Drops Serum
3. Utilize microcirculation and stimulation
In order to keep your lymphatic system and skin extra healthy, Stieber recommends incorporating treatments that increase microcirculation. "Treatments such as facial massages, oxygen treatments, or LED light stimulate blood circulation and create a natural glow," she adds.
Personally, I love my Omnilux red light mask for this and using my ZIIP device—both of which were recommended by one of my favorite organic aestheticians Katie Sobelman. ZIIP is both a microcurrent and nanocurrent device that you can use to stimulate lymphatic drainage and, according to the brand's founder Melanie Simon, both of these electric frequencies help increase circulation in the skin and impart a glow.
Omnilux
Contour Face Mask
ZIIP BEAUTY
Ziip Halo 2.0
4. Use intelligent formulas and ingredients
Stieber's number one focus with The Good Conscious was to create formulas that work synergistically with the skin. She says, "It’s not just about which active ingredients are used, but how a formulation is structured as a whole. I focus on text