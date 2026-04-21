Fun fact: I’ve put more effort into my skincare and beauty routine this past year than in all my previous years combined. I now have a morning-and-night routine focused on hydrating and restoring my skin, and I use a variety of products, including a few heavenly skincare products from Chanel (cue Chanel Sublimage). Up until about a month ago, I hadn't tested makeup a ton. While on a family trip to Miami, I was looking for something to cover a blemish and brighten my under-eyes. I stopped by a Chanel Beauty store, where I discovered the Ultra Le Teint Le Correcteur. It's certainly an investment, but it works and has been a staple in my daily routine ever since.
The waterproof concealer gives me medium to full coverage that is incredibly lightweight (not cakey in the slightest). It helped to cover my blemish (great skintone match), but I now use it daily to help with general red and dark spots on my skin, along with under-eye brightening. I often have some redness on my nose, and this product diminishes that look for a more even tone. Below I have a before-and-after photo of me with and without the corrector.
Keep scrolling for more on the Chanel concealer that has completely changed my routine and boosted my confidence. I’ve also curated an edit of other standout Chanel beauty products—including my personal favorites that I've been able to test—to inspire your next beauty investment. I also included some reviews from customers to further highlight the products.
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My Favorite Chanel Concealer
CHANEL
Ultra Le Teint Le Correcteur
Here it is—my holy-grail concealer that leaves my skin even by diminishing my imperfections. Basically, it makes my skin look better (at least to my standards). It's my daily staple and goes everywhere with me.
Customer review: "It is amazing! Goes on so smooth no creases and I've used ALOT of high end concealers! This is it for me."
Before and After
Here is a before-and-after photo using the best Chanel concealer. It's subtle, but you can notice some of the redness has gone from my skin (especially on my nose). The corrector is light and stays on throughout the day.
More Chanel Beauty Products I Love (or Want to Try)
CHANEL
Sublimage Le Baume
This is the newest addition to Chanel's Sublimage range. The balm treatment is meant to rejuvenate the skin and can help heal skin post-cosmetic procedure. As the description on the Chanel website reads, "The formula addresses the look of all youth parameters and helps boost the effects of a cosmetic procedure on the appearance of skin quality and wrinkles."
Like all products in the luxurious Sublimage line, this product also uses Vanilla Planifolia to support recovery and hydration and bring the skin to a luminous state.
CHANEL
Les Beiges
This foundation is next on my list for a liquid-formula option. The silky texture is meant to give the skin a healthy glow (always what I'm looking for).
Customer review: "Beautiful foundation. Worth every penny. Enhances not hides. Great formula!"
CHANEL
UV Essentiel
This SPF 50 is essential in my routine. It's super lightweight and doesn't leave that awkward thick residue like a lot of sunscreens do.
Customer review: "Great sun protection. Went to Mexico and used it and did not burn my face like I usually do! Feels luxurious on face."
CHANEL
Stylo Yeux Waterproof
The reviews say it all—this eyeliner is actually water resistant and lasts.
Customer review: "I can stray away and try others but I always come back Chanel... Nothing like their outstanding products!"
CHANEL
Sublimage Le Sérum
I've had the opportunity to use the Sublimage Le Sérum, and while certainly an investment, it delivers. The Chanel Vanilla Planifolia, mixed with a lipopeptide and Solidago extract, brings a smooth texture that helps to rejuvenate and give skin a firmer look.
CHANEL
La Crème Main
Okay, I swear every fashion person I know has this cream in their handbag (myself included). The ingred