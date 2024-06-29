I Had Never Heard of Colostrum… But Now I Can't Wake Up Without Drinking It

When I first tried Armra, I did absolutely no research. This might not be my best trait, but when I hear people raving about something, I’ll try it immediately. No questions asked. It was at the peak of cold and flu season and after a few colds got me down, I noticed that whatever it was I was taking was keeping me out of the circuit of bed rest. A friend stayed for the weekend and was sick, I didn’t get it. My entire friend group was down a different weekend, I got away without a scar.

I began raving about it to other people and hearing their responses is when it dawned on me that I was essentially drinking breast milk and I was shocked. I had no clue and as someone who has been dairy sensitive for years would probably have opted out. I immediately apologized to a vegan friend that I convinced to take my favorite supplement when she came over and began to become enthralled by the details behind this supplement that does things that people refer to as “biohacking.”

I just had to know everything and that’s when I started to notice the other benefits that this supplement had on my general well-being, it seemed too good to be true since it acted as a cure all for everything. Suddenly my hair is getting healthier, skin is clearer, and I am better at stomaching dairy when it comes across my plate.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

What is Colostrum?

Colostrum has 400+ bioactive ingredients, so you can imagine why nature produces it in the form of breastmilk for infants to consume in their first few years of life. It truly makes you come to life, being reintroduced to the ingredient as an adult is a scientific way to truly connect with your inner child, it is produced by all mammals shortly after giving birth and after millions of years of evolution—it’s good stuff.

The Benefits I've Experienced:

The first thing I noticed when I started taking Armra was an improvement in my immune system. I live in New York, shuffling through subways with the 8 million other people who live here even the strongest immune system can get down sometime. Since I added Armra to my routine I feel like I have added protection through life. It’s said to also promoted a brain hormone that improves energy, mood, and focus.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

I usually wear my hair in a protective style so I only truly get to take a look at it every other month. After really getting comfortable in my Armra routine, I saw my hair for the first time and noticed a few extra inches. Keep in mind, my hair has been the same length for years so even a centimeter of growth is noticed and much appreciated. There are many products to thank for the extra glow my skin has had lately but Armra is most certainly one of them.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

The leading benefit of taking Armra is an improvement in gut health. Almost everyone who takes it finds themselves with a lot less bloating and stomach pain. I’ve noticed less sensitivity to dairy when I’m using Armra so I’m definitely going to keep it in my routine. Take notes on the cheesecake photographed above by myself on my birthday, it was much needed.

Shop My Armra Routine:

Armra Immune Revival $109 SHOP NOW I've been using the unflavored version which at first thought doesn't sound very appetizing but I mix it with one of my favorite hydrating supplements and it tastes incredible.

Armra Immune Revival Vine Watermelon $49 SHOP NOW I have it daily, yes, even on vacation, so having the travel sticks with me helps a ton.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ 30-Ounce Tumbler $35 SHOP NOW This water bottle caught my eye after going viral on TikTok and it's more than just hype. It's easy to carry around your home and the straw makes drinking water so much easier and faster. Plus, it keeps my water cool despite the poor air conditioning in my apartment.

Nestpark Portable Drink Mixer $15 SHOP NOW When I don't have time to stir or shake the colostrum into my water, I just turn on this electric blender and it's done in seconds.