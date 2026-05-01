Consider this a formal announcement: After nearly a decade living in New York City—my entire adult life practically—I'm packing up most of what fit inside my Upper West Side one-bedroom apartment and moving across the country to Los Angeles. It's kind of a big deal, one that's forced me to take a good, long look at my wardrobe and decide what inside it is worth bringing across the country. Truthfully, even when I've moved in and out of apartments here in New York, I've never done a closet clean-out this involved. I've always just haphazardly thrown my possessions into boxes and UHauled them from one part of the city to another. This time around, though, I'm leaning all the way in, which means Marie Kondo'ing my closet. If a trend isn't bringing me joy, well, it's not joining me on my New York City–to–Los Angeles move. Period.
After much consideration, I've narrowed it down to six trends that I'm leaving behind (and six anti-trend alternatives I've granted worthy of this next stage in my life). Only the pieces I really love are coming with me, which is still a lot of stuff. I have, after all, spent all of my 20s curating clothing, shoes, handbags, and more with a high degree of intention. I'm not going to just throw away all that work. I am being selective, however, and what still checks off all my boxes will soon be enjoying sunnier weather alongside me in L.A. Keep scrolling to find out what made the cut and what's getting the boot before the big move.
Leaving: Sentimental Graphic T-Shirts
Packing: Polished Tees
For years, I've held on to what feels like hundreds of sentimental graphic T-shirts from sporting events, concerts, fashion parties, and more, storing them in bins under my bed that I seldom open, let alone think about. If you live in NYC, you know how little space there is, so I really don't know why I've held on to these for so long, even if graphic tees are trending again. A move is a great excuse, though, to stop holding on to things you never wear, so I'm finally getting rid of my built-up collection and only keeping polished, classic basics like boatneck and V-neck T-shirts that I know I'll wear again and again.
ZARA
Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt
FLORE FLORE
Steffi Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Leaving: Capri Pants
Packing: Low-Rise Trousers
I know capri pants will likely keep trending in both NYC and Los Angeles, especially this summer, but I'm officially over the silhouette and refuse to bring a single pair with me. What I will be wearing on repeat, however, are low-rise tailored trousers. Sleek, polished, but also easy and versatile, they're the perfect pants for days when I don't know what to wear in a city I'm still acclimating to.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant