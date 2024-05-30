Alexa Chung Just Wore the Classic Trainers She's Been Loyal to for 9 Years
There are lots of reasons as to why I've always loved Alexa Chung's style. Her keen eye for emerging trends, strong sense of personal style and playful attitude when it comes to getting dressed help to instill her outfits with a distinctive yet timeless quality. It's also why I continue to fawn over looks she debuted a decade ago to this day.
Having spent years developing her own aesthetic, the model and presenter has remained loyal to a few staple items that work for her time and again. A devoted fan of jeans, navy knits, and cardigans, there's also one pair of anti-trend trainers she continues to come back to, even after over a decade of wear. This week, when styling a casual outfit, Chung once again reached for a pair of high-top Converse trainers to ground her look. Wearing the classic kicks with white jeans, a red cardigan, and a black top-handle bag, she used the timeless trainers to inject a casual and comfortable twist into her weekend ensemble.
Far from the first time I've seen her wear a pair of high-top Converse, when I spotted her recent look I couldn't help but recall this easy and elegant outfit that she styled all the way back in the mid-'10s. On this occasion, she wore them with a flowing floral skirt and a cozy knit, proving the versatility of the anti-trend trainers.
Although low-top trainers have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, we expect Chung's recent styling might have just reinstated Converse high-top trainers as the season's new favorite style.
To shop the anti-trend trainers that Chung is backing for summer, read on to discover our edit of our favorite Converse trainers.
SHOP OUR FAVORITE CONVERSE TRAINERS:
We're still loving all things chocolate brown.
A pair of classic black trainers that will never go out of style.
Style with jeans or wear with a white cotton skirt.
White trainers are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
