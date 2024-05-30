Alexa Chung Just Wore the Classic Trainers She's Been Loyal to for 9 Years

There are lots of reasons as to why I've always loved Alexa Chung's style. Her keen eye for emerging trends, strong sense of personal style and playful attitude when it comes to getting dressed help to instill her outfits with a distinctive yet timeless quality. It's also why I continue to fawn over looks she debuted a decade ago to this day.

Having spent years developing her own aesthetic, the model and presenter has remained loyal to a few staple items that work for her time and again. A devoted fan of jeans, navy knits, and cardigans, there's also one pair of anti-trend trainers she continues to come back to, even after over a decade of wear. This week, when styling a casual outfit, Chung once again reached for a pair of high-top Converse trainers to ground her look. Wearing the classic kicks with white jeans, a red cardigan, and a black top-handle bag, she used the timeless trainers to inject a casual and comfortable twist into her weekend ensemble.

Far from the first time I've seen her wear a pair of high-top Converse, when I spotted her recent look I couldn't help but recall this easy and elegant outfit that she styled all the way back in the mid-'10s. On this occasion, she wore them with a flowing floral skirt and a cozy knit, proving the versatility of the anti-trend trainers.

(Image credit: Splash)

Although low-top trainers have seen a surge in popularity in recent years, we expect Chung's recent styling might have just reinstated Converse high-top trainers as the season's new favorite style.

To shop the anti-trend trainers that Chung is backing for summer, read on to discover our edit of our favorite Converse trainers.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.