Trainer Trends Can Be Fleeting—17 Classic Pairs That Will Stand the Test of Time
Over the years, trainers have had a shift from a solely sportswear staple into the everyday. Every few seasons particular styles and brands emerge as frontrunners, we see a new style come to the fore, from New Balance’s beloved 550s to Adidas’s recent Samba’s which hit extreme heights last year. Whilst there are those who are all about exploring the latest trending styles and colours, for those who are looking for an anti-trend trainer selection it can be hard to know where to start. Well I’ve got the answer, it’s right here.
No longer reserved for sportswear, the trainer became a capsule wardrobe hero that you’ll find in almost every shoe collection around. Even over the past few years, these shoes have diversified further, as once reserved solely for tracksuits and denim, now fashion people embrace trainers in their tailored looks and even with floaty summer dresses. Where once the click-clack of heels was white noise within an office, now many make their daily commute in a pair of rubber soled kicks, without having to do the awkward footwear swap before entering the building.
Outside of the trending ferocious red styles, and waiting-list shoes like Wales Bonner collaborations, sit the anti-trend trainers. Styles which haven’t made their way into the mass mainstream, and therefore remain somewhat under the radar. What makes these pairs special is that you won’t spot them on everyone around, and in turn the adoration for the styles won’t move along quickly. They consist of longstanding classics, like the Converser All-Stars that have over a century of heritage and still feel fresh today. There's also understated styles from high-designer brands and well-known names which take a pared-back approach, ensuring they remain despite the moving trends. Finally, there's new names on the block, offering up a mix of chic trainers and retro silhouettes sure to compliment any outfit. And to make things even easier, I've curated a refined edit of the very best anti-trend trainers below.
Keep scrolling to explore the chic anti-trend trainers sure to
SHOP ANTI-TREND TRAINERS
1. Eternal Classics
Whilst there's an array of trending Adidas sneakers turning heads right now, the Stan Smith remains a reliable option that consistently comes through.
Oh the classic All Star. So eternal that it can't feel trending, and with over a century of history it's already proven this style will stick around.
Vans have proven their eternal appeal over the years, and are a style we spot on fashion people still to this day.
Simple, understated, and a favourite for those looking for a timeless adding to their trainer collection.
Unlike the Campo, this Veja style is slightly lesser-spotted and has a particular sporty edge.
Looking for a french girl favourite? Look no further than classic Superga's.
2. Understated Styles
If understated is what you're after, trust Toteme to get it exactly right.
Available in a range of subtle hues and bold brights, the Sport Low features a sleek rubber sold and soft suede uppers.
Known for stellar footwear, it's unsurprising that Tod's would be primed to add chic trainers to its collection.
I frequently find myself reaching for black trainers, and few are as refined as this pair.
Featuring contrasting panels of suede and smooth leather, this pair is sure to blend with everything in your wardrobe.
3. Names to Know
Combining a vintage appeal and contemporary edge is tricky for any designer, but Autry makes it look easy.
Searching for that refined feel in a distinctly non-trending way? Look to Alohas Tb. 490's which come in an impressive array of colourways.
The Scandinavian influence of the brand is clear from the minimalist approach to this design.
For those who love a sporty edge, Saucony takes reliable runners and adds an understated colourway to achieve a truly timeless pair.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
5 Elegant Jewelry Trends From the '80s That Are Everywhere Again
Blast from the past.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The Only 35 Swimsuits You Need to Know About in 2024
From bikinis to maillots.
By Eliza Huber
-
NGL, This $58 Madewell Belt Is Maybe My Best Buy of the Season So Far
I need one in every color.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Prepping for My Trip to Havana—39 Items on My Shopping Wish List
I want it all.
By Chichi Offor
-
From Bella Hadid to Vogue Staffers—These Are the 10 Insider-Approved Vintage Stores in NYC
No gatekeeping here.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
This Beloved British Brand Just Arrived in NYC—12 Items I Tried On and Loved
It's even Kate Middleton–approved.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Shop for a Living—These Are the Only 5 Pieces to Buy From Shopbop's Sale
Out of more than 16,000.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Chic Under-$150 Finds That Say You Vacation in Lake Como and Ski in Chamonix
From luxe silhouettes to elegant fabrics and elevated basics.
By Judith Jones