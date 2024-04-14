Trainer Trends Can Be Fleeting—17 Classic Pairs That Will Stand the Test of Time

By Florrie Alexander
published

Over the years, trainers have had a shift from a solely sportswear staple into the everyday. Every few seasons particular styles and brands emerge as frontrunners, we see a new style come to the fore, from New Balance’s beloved 550s to Adidas’s recent Samba’s which hit extreme heights last year. Whilst there are those who are all about exploring the latest trending styles and colours, for those who are looking for an anti-trend trainer selection it can be hard to know where to start. Well I’ve got the answer, it’s right here.

Woman sits on floor wearing beige blazer, white linen trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @kaity_modern)

No longer reserved for sportswear, the trainer became a capsule wardrobe hero that you’ll find in almost every shoe collection around. Even over the past few years, these shoes have diversified further, as once reserved solely for tracksuits and denim, now fashion people embrace trainers in their tailored looks and even with floaty summer dresses. Where once the click-clack of heels was white noise within an office, now many make their daily commute in a pair of rubber soled kicks, without having to do the awkward footwear swap before entering the building.

Woman wears black blazer, t-shirt, white trousers and converse

(Image credit: @_marisamartins_)

Outside of the trending ferocious red styles, and waiting-list shoes like Wales Bonner collaborations, sit the anti-trend trainers. Styles which haven’t made their way into the mass mainstream, and therefore remain somewhat under the radar. What makes these pairs special is that you won’t spot them on everyone around, and in turn the adoration for the styles won’t move along quickly. They consist of longstanding classics, like the Converser All-Stars that have over a century of heritage and still feel fresh today. There's also understated styles from high-designer brands and well-known names which take a pared-back approach, ensuring they remain despite the moving trends. Finally, there's new names on the block, offering up a mix of chic trainers and retro silhouettes sure to compliment any outfit. And to make things even easier, I've curated a refined edit of the very best anti-trend trainers below.

Keep scrolling to explore the chic anti-trend trainers sure to

SHOP ANTI-TREND TRAINERS

1. Eternal Classics

Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes

Whilst there's an array of trending Adidas sneakers turning heads right now, the Stan Smith remains a reliable option that consistently comes through.

Converse
Converse
All Star Hi Tops

Oh the classic All Star. So eternal that it can't feel trending, and with over a century of history it's already proven this style will stick around.

Vans

Vans
Old Skool Trainers

Vans have proven their eternal appeal over the years, and are a style we spot on fashion people still to this day.

Reebok Club C 85 Trainers
Reebok
Reebok Club C 85 Trainers

Simple, understated, and a favourite for those looking for a timeless adding to their trainer collection.

Veja
Veja
Sdu B Mesh M Trainers

Unlike the Campo, this Veja style is slightly lesser-spotted and has a particular sporty edge.

2750 Cotu Classic
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic

Looking for a french girl favourite? Look no further than classic Superga's.

2. Understated Styles

The Leather Sneaker Off-White
Toteme
The Leather Sneaker Off-White

If understated is what you're after, trust Toteme to get it exactly right.

Vans Sport Low Suede Sneakers
Vans
Vans Sport Low Suede Sneakers

Available in a range of subtle hues and bold brights, the Sport Low features a sleek rubber sold and soft suede uppers.

Trainers
Tods
Tabs Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Known for stellar footwear, it's unsurprising that Tod's would be primed to add chic trainers to its collection.

Gola Daytona Sneakers
Gola
Gola Daytona Sneakers

This vintage inspired style combines style and comfort in one chic form.

Adidas Originals Bw Army Trainer Women's - Size? Exclusive
Adidas Originals
Bw Army Trainer

I frequently find myself reaching for black trainers, and few are as refined as this pair.

Replica Leather and Suede Sneakers
Maison Margiela
Replica Leather and Suede Sneakers

Featuring contrasting panels of suede and smooth leather, this pair is sure to blend with everything in your wardrobe.

3. Names to Know

Saye Modelo '89 Vegan Trainers
Saye
Modelo '89 Vegan Trainers

As far as vegan offerings go, Saye is one to consider.

Medalist Low Leather Sneaker
Autry
Medalist Low Leather Sneaker

Combining a vintage appeal and contemporary edge is tricky for any designer, but Autry makes it look easy.

Trainers
Alohas
Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers

Searching for that refined feel in a distinctly non-trending way? Look to Alohas Tb. 490's which come in an impressive array of colourways.

Atlas Logo-Embossed Leather Low-Top Trainers
Axel Arigato
Atlas Logo-Embossed Leather Low-Top Trainers

The Scandinavian influence of the brand is clear from the minimalist approach to this design.

Saucony Progrid Omni 9 Premium Trainers
Saucony
Progrid Omni 9 Premium Trainers

For those who love a sporty edge, Saucony takes reliable runners and adds an understated colourway to achieve a truly timeless pair.

Trainers
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

