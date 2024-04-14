Trainer Trends Can Be Fleeting—17 Classic Pairs That Will Stand the Test of Time

Over the years, trainers have had a shift from a solely sportswear staple into the everyday. Every few seasons particular styles and brands emerge as frontrunners, we see a new style come to the fore, from New Balance’s beloved 550s to Adidas’s recent Samba’s which hit extreme heights last year. Whilst there are those who are all about exploring the latest trending styles and colours, for those who are looking for an anti-trend trainer selection it can be hard to know where to start. Well I’ve got the answer, it’s right here.

No longer reserved for sportswear, the trainer became a capsule wardrobe hero that you’ll find in almost every shoe collection around. Even over the past few years, these shoes have diversified further, as once reserved solely for tracksuits and denim, now fashion people embrace trainers in their tailored looks and even with floaty summer dresses. Where once the click-clack of heels was white noise within an office, now many make their daily commute in a pair of rubber soled kicks, without having to do the awkward footwear swap before entering the building.

Outside of the trending ferocious red styles, and waiting-list shoes like Wales Bonner collaborations, sit the anti-trend trainers. Styles which haven’t made their way into the mass mainstream, and therefore remain somewhat under the radar. What makes these pairs special is that you won’t spot them on everyone around, and in turn the adoration for the styles won’t move along quickly. They consist of longstanding classics, like the Converser All-Stars that have over a century of heritage and still feel fresh today. There's also understated styles from high-designer brands and well-known names which take a pared-back approach, ensuring they remain despite the moving trends. Finally, there's new names on the block, offering up a mix of chic trainers and retro silhouettes sure to compliment any outfit. And to make things even easier, I've curated a refined edit of the very best anti-trend trainers below.

Keep scrolling to explore the chic anti-trend trainers sure to

SHOP ANTI-TREND TRAINERS

1. Eternal Classics

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes £85 SHOP NOW Whilst there's an array of trending Adidas sneakers turning heads right now, the Stan Smith remains a reliable option that consistently comes through.

Converse All Star Hi Tops £60 SHOP NOW Oh the classic All Star. So eternal that it can't feel trending, and with over a century of history it's already proven this style will stick around.

Vans Old Skool Trainers £65 SHOP NOW Vans have proven their eternal appeal over the years, and are a style we spot on fashion people still to this day.

Reebok Reebok Club C 85 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Simple, understated, and a favourite for those looking for a timeless adding to their trainer collection.

Veja Sdu B Mesh M Trainers £115 SHOP NOW Unlike the Campo, this Veja style is slightly lesser-spotted and has a particular sporty edge.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic £65 SHOP NOW Looking for a french girl favourite? Look no further than classic Superga's.

2. Understated Styles

Toteme The Leather Sneaker Off-White £410 SHOP NOW If understated is what you're after, trust Toteme to get it exactly right.

Vans Vans Sport Low Suede Sneakers £70 SHOP NOW Available in a range of subtle hues and bold brights, the Sport Low features a sleek rubber sold and soft suede uppers.

Tods Tabs Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £510 SHOP NOW Known for stellar footwear, it's unsurprising that Tod's would be primed to add chic trainers to its collection.

Gola Gola Daytona Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW This vintage inspired style combines style and comfort in one chic form.

Adidas Originals Bw Army Trainer £95 SHOP NOW I frequently find myself reaching for black trainers, and few are as refined as this pair.

Maison Margiela Replica Leather and Suede Sneakers £520 SHOP NOW Featuring contrasting panels of suede and smooth leather, this pair is sure to blend with everything in your wardrobe.

3. Names to Know

Saye Modelo '89 Vegan Trainers £125 SHOP NOW As far as vegan offerings go, Saye is one to consider.

Autry Medalist Low Leather Sneaker £165 SHOP NOW Combining a vintage appeal and contemporary edge is tricky for any designer, but Autry makes it look easy.

Alohas Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW Searching for that refined feel in a distinctly non-trending way? Look to Alohas Tb. 490's which come in an impressive array of colourways.

Axel Arigato Atlas Logo-Embossed Leather Low-Top Trainers £220 SHOP NOW The Scandinavian influence of the brand is clear from the minimalist approach to this design.