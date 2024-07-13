Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid Are Skipping Shorts for This Classic Skirt Trend

Elle Fanning wearing a white maxi skirt and striped tank top in New York

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This season, there's one piece we're seeing on the best dressers among us—and a quintessential summer item curiously MIA in its wake. I'll start with the latter because this time of year typically brings out plenty of shorts ensembles, but lately, we can't help but notice a sharp decline in their appearances. Right now, celebrities and It girls are turning to none other than poplin maxi skirts. So far this season, we've spotted these airy, flowy skirts all over the map, from the trendiest cafés in L.A. to the most popular vacation spots throughout France and Italy.

Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, and European It girls seem to agree that poplin skirts are the move right now. They're styling the skirts with everything from flip-flops to cowboy boots and ballet flats to point-toe pumps, proving that they are not only chic, classic, and practical for the heat but also wildly versatile for a number of occasions and style preferences. Ahead, see how celebrities and fashion folks are wearing the poplin skirt trend right now, and then, of course, shop the very best picks on the market.

Elle Fanning wearing a white maxi skirt and striped tank top in New York

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Dioriviera bodysuit; Bottega Veneta Mini Hop Bag ($2650); The Row Beach Flip Flops ($650); Away The Carry On ($275)

Poplins skirts offer everything denim shorts do—they pair well with other summer basics, work in hot weather, and look good with a variety of shoes—but are so much more elevated. Take Fanning's simple idea, for instance, which would be ideal for vacation.

Laura Harrier wears a white maxi skirt with satin Mary Jane flats in L.A.

(Image credit: Terma, SL/Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Vibi Venezia Satin Mary Jane Flats ($155); Hermès Kelly Sellier 25 Bag; DMY Studios Valentina Sunglasses; Cartier Tank Francaise Watch

Cotton and poplin fabrics are ideal for the hot weather that cities like NYC and L.A. are facing right now, making these breathable and airy skirts a go-to.

Bella Hadid wearing a white maxi skirt and black boots at an Orebella launch event at Ulta

(Image credit: @bellahadid)

On Bella Hadid: Danielle Guizio Liana Top ($148) and Fontana Skirt ($202); Dior Gaucho Boots ($953)

Styling well with a number of shoes from ballet flats and sandals to Western boots, as Bella Hadid has displayed, it's no wonder why the skirts have become such a popular pick among celebs with much different style preferences.

Elsa Hosk wearing a Helsa crop top and poplin maxi skirt

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Helsa Poplin Cropped Peasant Top ($178) and Poplin Maxi Skirt ($278)

It doesn't take much brain power to style one of these skirts, either. A tank or simple tee is all you need to complete the look, but matching skirt sets are also on the rise, like this poplin duo from Helsa that marries the maxi skirt with an adorable puff-sleeve crop top.

@lefevrediary wearing a white maxi poplin skirt

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

There's nothing chicer than wearing an all-white outfit in the dead of summer, and the fashion people in our feeds are proving that the combo of a white top and poplin skirt is the defining look of 2024.

@nnennaechem wearing a white maxi skirt and black top

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Black-and-white looks so chic here. I love how Nnenna Echem styled her white maxi skirt with a square-neck black top and ballet flats for the ultimate polish.

@josefinehj wearing a white poplin maxi skirt and tube top

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Less is more when it comes to this skirt style. Accessorize with a singular statement piece like the beaded necklace Josefine Haaning Jensen paired hers with.

@brittanybathgate wearing a white poplin skirt and striped T-shirt

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Add an element of coastal prep to the look through a simple striped shirt.

@marina_torres wearing a white poplin skirt

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

There's just something about an all-white outfit with black accessories that looks so clean and put-together.

@sobalera wearing a poplin skirt and grey blazer

(Image credit: @sobalera)

While these skirts make the most sense for the summer, we're already getting a glimpse into how the style set will continue wearing them into the fall, i.e., with structured blazers and pretty pumps.

Shop Poplin Skirts

Poplin Maxi Skirt
Helsa
Poplin Maxi Skirt

Skipping the matching top would honestly be a crime.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

This also comes black and red.

Cotton Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Cotton Midi Skirt

I'll be stealing the model's idea of wearing this skirt with mesh flats.

Box Pleat Midi Skirt Zw Collection
Zara
Box Pleat Midi Skirt ZW Collection

This looks far more expensive than it is.

Procida Skirt | White
Staud
Procida Skirt

I tried this on at the Staud store recently and still harbor a lot of regret that I didn't buy it.

A-Line Cotton Poplin Skirt
Róhe
A-Line Cotton Poplin Skirt

Crisp and sophisticated.

Pull-On Paperbag Midi Skirt
Madewell
Pull-On Paperbag Midi Skirt

Couldn't be any easier.

Alani Skirt
ASTR the Label
Alani Skirt

The bubble hem makes it even more on-trend.

A-Line Organic Linen Midi Skirt
Eileen Fisher
A-Line Organic Linen Midi Skirt

Nordstrom shoppers rave about how lightweight and airy this skirt is.

Tiered Maxi Skirt
Enza Costa
Tiered Maxi Skirt

Just add flats and a tank.

Poplin Maxi Skirt
Susana Monaco
Poplin Maxi Skirt

This tan color will pair so well with all my basic tops.

Long Flared Skirt
Mango
Long Flared Skirt

This shape could easily be dressed up or down.

Poplin Midi Skirt
Renee C
Poplin Midi Skirt

Yes—pockets!

Poplin Pleated Midi Skirt
Banana Republic Factory
Poplin Pleated Midi Skirt

Snatch up this sale find before it inevitably sells out.

WAYF, Maxi Skirt
WAYF
Maxi Skirt

The eyelet texture here is so charming.

By Marianna Arman Midi Skirt
L'Academie
By Marianna Arman Midi Skirt

Black accessories are the way to go with styling.

In Full Swing Midi Skirt
Free People
In Full Swing Midi Skirt

Pair with cowboy boots à la Bella Hadid.

Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
Topshop
Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt

This pistachio green feels so fresh.

Aexae, Maxi Skirt
Aexae
Maxi Skirt

The chicest swimsuit cover-up you'll ever own.

