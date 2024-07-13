Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid Are Skipping Shorts for This Classic Skirt Trend

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This season, there's one piece we're seeing on the best dressers among us—and a quintessential summer item curiously MIA in its wake. I'll start with the latter because this time of year typically brings out plenty of shorts ensembles, but lately, we can't help but notice a sharp decline in their appearances. Right now, celebrities and It girls are turning to none other than poplin maxi skirts. So far this season, we've spotted these airy, flowy skirts all over the map, from the trendiest cafés in L.A. to the most popular vacation spots throughout France and Italy.

Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, and European It girls seem to agree that poplin skirts are the move right now. They're styling the skirts with everything from flip-flops to cowboy boots and ballet flats to point-toe pumps, proving that they are not only chic, classic, and practical for the heat but also wildly versatile for a number of occasions and style preferences. Ahead, see how celebrities and fashion folks are wearing the poplin skirt trend right now, and then, of course, shop the very best picks on the market.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Dioriviera bodysuit; Bottega Veneta Mini Hop Bag ($2650); The Row Beach Flip Flops ($650); Away The Carry On ($275)

Poplins skirts offer everything denim shorts do—they pair well with other summer basics, work in hot weather, and look good with a variety of shoes—but are so much more elevated. Take Fanning's simple idea, for instance, which would be ideal for vacation.

(Image credit: Terma, SL/Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Vibi Venezia Satin Mary Jane Flats ($155); Hermès Kelly Sellier 25 Bag; DMY Studios Valentina Sunglasses; Cartier Tank Francaise Watch

Cotton and poplin fabrics are ideal for the hot weather that cities like NYC and L.A. are facing right now, making these breathable and airy skirts a go-to.

On Bella Hadid: Danielle Guizio Liana Top ($148) and Fontana Skirt ($202); Dior Gaucho Boots ($953)

Styling well with a number of shoes from ballet flats and sandals to Western boots, as Bella Hadid has displayed, it's no wonder why the skirts have become such a popular pick among celebs with much different style preferences.

On Elsa Hosk: Helsa Poplin Cropped Peasant Top ($178) and Poplin Maxi Skirt ($278)

It doesn't take much brain power to style one of these skirts, either. A tank or simple tee is all you need to complete the look, but matching skirt sets are also on the rise, like this poplin duo from Helsa that marries the maxi skirt with an adorable puff-sleeve crop top.

There's nothing chicer than wearing an all-white outfit in the dead of summer, and the fashion people in our feeds are proving that the combo of a white top and poplin skirt is the defining look of 2024.

Black-and-white looks so chic here. I love how Nnenna Echem styled her white maxi skirt with a square-neck black top and ballet flats for the ultimate polish.

Less is more when it comes to this skirt style. Accessorize with a singular statement piece like the beaded necklace Josefine Haaning Jensen paired hers with.

Add an element of coastal prep to the look through a simple striped shirt.

There's just something about an all-white outfit with black accessories that looks so clean and put-together.

While these skirts make the most sense for the summer, we're already getting a glimpse into how the style set will continue wearing them into the fall, i.e., with structured blazers and pretty pumps.

Shop Poplin Skirts

Helsa Poplin Maxi Skirt $278 SHOP NOW Skipping the matching top would honestly be a crime.

Reformation Lucy Skirt $198 SHOP NOW This also comes black and red.

& Other Stories Cotton Midi Skirt $139 SHOP NOW I'll be stealing the model's idea of wearing this skirt with mesh flats.

Zara Box Pleat Midi Skirt ZW Collection $90 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than it is.

Staud Procida Skirt $325 SHOP NOW I tried this on at the Staud store recently and still harbor a lot of regret that I didn't buy it.

Róhe A-Line Cotton Poplin Skirt $320 SHOP NOW Crisp and sophisticated.

Madewell Pull-On Paperbag Midi Skirt $118 SHOP NOW Couldn't be any easier.

ASTR the Label Alani Skirt $128 SHOP NOW The bubble hem makes it even more on-trend.

Eileen Fisher A-Line Organic Linen Midi Skirt $158 SHOP NOW Nordstrom shoppers rave about how lightweight and airy this skirt is.

Enza Costa Tiered Maxi Skirt $295 SHOP NOW Just add flats and a tank.

Susana Monaco Poplin Maxi Skirt $188 SHOP NOW This tan color will pair so well with all my basic tops.

Mango Long Flared Skirt $70 SHOP NOW This shape could easily be dressed up or down.

Renee C Poplin Midi Skirt $182 $50 SHOP NOW Yes—pockets!

Banana Republic Factory Poplin Pleated Midi Skirt $110 $55 SHOP NOW Snatch up this sale find before it inevitably sells out.

WAYF Maxi Skirt $89 SHOP NOW The eyelet texture here is so charming.

L'Academie By Marianna Arman Midi Skirt $228 SHOP NOW Black accessories are the way to go with styling.

Free People In Full Swing Midi Skirt $98 SHOP NOW Pair with cowboy boots à la Bella Hadid.

Topshop Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt $65 SHOP NOW This pistachio green feels so fresh.