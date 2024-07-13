Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid Are Skipping Shorts for This Classic Skirt Trend
This season, there's one piece we're seeing on the best dressers among us—and a quintessential summer item curiously MIA in its wake. I'll start with the latter because this time of year typically brings out plenty of shorts ensembles, but lately, we can't help but notice a sharp decline in their appearances. Right now, celebrities and It girls are turning to none other than poplin maxi skirts. So far this season, we've spotted these airy, flowy skirts all over the map, from the trendiest cafés in L.A. to the most popular vacation spots throughout France and Italy.
Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Laura Harrier, and European It girls seem to agree that poplin skirts are the move right now. They're styling the skirts with everything from flip-flops to cowboy boots and ballet flats to point-toe pumps, proving that they are not only chic, classic, and practical for the heat but also wildly versatile for a number of occasions and style preferences. Ahead, see how celebrities and fashion folks are wearing the poplin skirt trend right now, and then, of course, shop the very best picks on the market.
On Elle Fanning: Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Dioriviera bodysuit; Bottega Veneta Mini Hop Bag ($2650); The Row Beach Flip Flops ($650); Away The Carry On ($275)
Poplins skirts offer everything denim shorts do—they pair well with other summer basics, work in hot weather, and look good with a variety of shoes—but are so much more elevated. Take Fanning's simple idea, for instance, which would be ideal for vacation.
On Laura Harrier: Vibi Venezia Satin Mary Jane Flats ($155); Hermès Kelly Sellier 25 Bag; DMY Studios Valentina Sunglasses; Cartier Tank Francaise Watch
Cotton and poplin fabrics are ideal for the hot weather that cities like NYC and L.A. are facing right now, making these breathable and airy skirts a go-to.
On Bella Hadid: Danielle Guizio Liana Top ($148) and Fontana Skirt ($202); Dior Gaucho Boots ($953)
Styling well with a number of shoes from ballet flats and sandals to Western boots, as Bella Hadid has displayed, it's no wonder why the skirts have become such a popular pick among celebs with much different style preferences.
On Elsa Hosk: Helsa Poplin Cropped Peasant Top ($178) and Poplin Maxi Skirt ($278)
It doesn't take much brain power to style one of these skirts, either. A tank or simple tee is all you need to complete the look, but matching skirt sets are also on the rise, like this poplin duo from Helsa that marries the maxi skirt with an adorable puff-sleeve crop top.
There's nothing chicer than wearing an all-white outfit in the dead of summer, and the fashion people in our feeds are proving that the combo of a white top and poplin skirt is the defining look of 2024.
Black-and-white looks so chic here. I love how Nnenna Echem styled her white maxi skirt with a square-neck black top and ballet flats for the ultimate polish.
Less is more when it comes to this skirt style. Accessorize with a singular statement piece like the beaded necklace Josefine Haaning Jensen paired hers with.
Add an element of coastal prep to the look through a simple striped shirt.
There's just something about an all-white outfit with black accessories that looks so clean and put-together.
While these skirts make the most sense for the summer, we're already getting a glimpse into how the style set will continue wearing them into the fall, i.e., with structured blazers and pretty pumps.
Shop Poplin Skirts
Skipping the matching top would honestly be a crime.
I'll be stealing the model's idea of wearing this skirt with mesh flats.
I tried this on at the Staud store recently and still harbor a lot of regret that I didn't buy it.
Nordstrom shoppers rave about how lightweight and airy this skirt is.
Snatch up this sale find before it inevitably sells out.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
The Chicest Looks at the 2024 ESPYs, From Meghan Markle to Serena Williams
Consider me impressed.
By Eliza Huber
-
Angelina Jolie Wore the Classic Bag Trend I'd Pick Over a Birkin
It's true.
By Eliza Huber
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Skirt Style That Trendy Full Skirts Can't Replace
There's room for both.
By Allyson Payer
-
Gigi Hadid's $160 Flats Have Been Controversially Cool for Years (and Still Are)
The trend that divides everyone.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
Prepare to live in them.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Shorts Trend I'm Ditching My Favorite Hot Pants For
This outfit is pure money.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Kendall Jenner's Favorite Off-Duty Uniform
You'll never guess what it consists of.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sienna Miller Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Only Fashion People Truly Get
What's your take?
By Natalie Munro