Nike Air Force 1s are the kind of shoes you never actually break up with—you just take the occasional break. They’re eternal for a reason: cool, classic, and familiar. I’ve owned more pairs than I care to admit, and every time I think I’m over them, I circle right back. They're like the shoe equivalent of comfort food. That said, I'm certainly not opposed to expanding my Nike repertoire, and Suki Waterhouse unknowingly just pointed me in the direction of my next shoe purchase.
Waterhouse was just photographed in New York City wearing Nike Air Max Plus Drift Khaki Sanddrift Sneakers ($175), leaving me with a sudden urge to swap out my go-to sneakers this season. She made them look effortlessly cool by teaming them with baggy jeans, rolled at the ankle, and a rugged, worn-in vintage bomber jacket. (Hot tip: Search vintage stores for Avirex B-7 jackets to find something similar.) Packed with personality and texture, Waterhouse's Nike sneakers are anything but boring. Consider this your gentle nudge to expand your sneaker collection. Air Force 1s will always be there waiting.
