My Friend Wants to Make Her Closet Feel "More Fashionable" This Spring—I Said Start With These 6 Nordstrom Items

Being the fashion editor in my friend group means I'm basically always on call for shopping recommendations and style advice. One of my friends (who lives in Chicago just as an FYI) messaged me about what she should add to her spring wardrobe to make her looks feel even more fashionable. She has a few uniforms she typically wears (loves a classic white shirt and light-wash jean vibe), but wants to switch it up with some trend-forward picks. She, like basically everyone in my inner circle, shops at Nordstrom, so I sent her six items from Nordy specifically.
Below you'll find the specific items I sent her, including a very-right-now pair of under-$100 sneakers and a versatile knit that she could dress up or down. I also went through Nordstrom's new arrivals to curate an edit of more cool items to provide spring shopping inspiration.
The 6 Nordstrom Items I Sent to My Friend
Nordstrom
Sirri Openwork Low Top Sneakers
As I told my friend, low-profile sneakers are IT. This is a great option.
Topshop
Pebble Faux Leather Trench Coat
It's all about the jacket.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Johnny Collar Short Sleeve Sweater
An elevated basic that will add polish to any look.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
I mentioned that this striped sweater could be worn as is or draped around my friend's shoulders.
Levi's
501 '90s Lightweight Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Dark-wash jeans are a must this season.
Open Edit
Structured One-Button Cardigan
Shop More Chic Staples From Nordstrom
Topshop
Stripe Faux Shearling Jacket
Nordstrom
Asymmetrical Wool Blend Cardigan
Not your average cardigan.
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
You could also style this cami underneath a sweater.
MANGO
Wool Blend Crop Jacket
Beautiful cropped jacket.
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flats
Topshop
Everyday Stripe Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
All about the half-zip sweater.
Free People
Chambers Drawstring Linen & Cotton Pants
These pants come in a range of colors.