I'm Building a French-Inspired Summer Wardrobe—These Sézane Pieces Impressed Me Most

In my early 20s, I spent a year attending university in the south of France. Almost as soon as I had dropped my bags, I headed out to find a local café for a quick coffee and some style spotting, and any time that I wasn't studying, I could be found there, taking inspiration from the locals.

The French have a way of dressing that I've always admired. It's put-together, relies on beautifully made classics, and has a laissez-faire attitude that's unfussy and instantly elegant. Recently, I returned to Aix-en-Provence and found myself desperate to emulate the classically chic looks that sets Gallic dressers apart. Naturally, I headed straight to Sézane.

Bringing together French flair and beautiful fabrics, Sézane has become known for its beautiful wares. A plethora of best-sellers fill its shelves from the Wills Jacket to the Gaspard Cardigan, both of which I've highly praised before. With summer's arrival, I was keen to see how the brand brings together the anti-trend feel of French dressing with its well-known quality fabrics and considered cuts.

To save the anticipation, I can confirm I was left impressed. Whether I'm in the city or headed abroad, the three looks I put together will rise to the occasion. Plus, look the part for many years to come. Sézane isn't a brand that excels in just one category, but brings refined design to all pieces from tailoring to accessories. If you're looking to bring a touch of French style to your summer looks, I'd encourage you to scroll on.

Keep scrolling to explore the three Sézane outfits I tried on, and shop more French-inspired summer buys.

1. Tailored Set + Sandals + Basket Bag

Style Notes: When heading into the store, the only piece I knew I definitely had to try on was this pinstripe set. Earlier this spring, I tried on the matching tailored trousers, which were the perfect fit, shape and silhouette for me, so naturally I wanted to see if the shorts matched the polished appeal. And they did. Crisp pleats and a cuffed hem complement the smart pinstripe fabric, allowing the look to be suitable for work as well as an elegant lunch date.

Of course, the matching top sealed the deal for me. A co-ord is one of my most relied upon summer purchases for not only the ready-made outfit it forms, but the versatility when each piece is mixed and matched with the rest of our wardrobes. For this set, I took my usual sizes, and it fit perfectly. The set is put-together enough for your smarter occasions, whilst also dressing down nicely with simple sandals and a French-girl must-have—a basket bag.

The Justine basket bag is one I've already spotted stylish women carrying across Europe this summer, and has all the markings of a designer bag without the accompanying price tag. It's spacious, crafted from raffia with leather handles for both durability and a supremely chic finish. All together, I wanted to walk out of the store in this look.

Shop the look:

Sézane Elroy Jacket £110 SHOP NOW I've worn it on its own, but I love this paired with a simple white T-shirt. Sézane Dogan Shorts £110 SHOP NOW Sézane Justine Basket Bag £240 SHOP NOW Sézane brings added flair with intricate patterns woven through the raffia. Sézane Adeline Low Sandals £160 SHOP NOW No matter the year, you'll reach for these timeless sandals.

2. Linen Dress + Ballet Flats + Crossbody Bag

Style Notes: Whether you're navigating the cobbled streets of Provence in search of a croissant or seeking out a matcha in central London, the easiest outfit blueprint for summer comes in the form of a throw-on dress and flats.

Light linen primes this mini dress for the warmest days, and the shift silhouette brings a classic edge. Here, I've tried a striking blue shade, but the dress comes in a range of colourways, including a gingham version that is next up on my wish list. I was only able to get my hands on the size 10, but I would take my regular size 8 in this.

To complement the dress, I reached for one of the brand's best-selling bags, the Claude, which is so popular that the brand has recreated it in a range of shades and textures, including the soft pink Rosewood. The crossbody strap is perfect for when you're going hands-free, and has a surprisingly roomy interior. I'd also tuck the strap inside and carry as a clutch for the evening.

Turning to a French classic, I opted for a sweet ballet flat to complete the ensemble. Woven styles are a key buy of the summer season, and the elegant almond toe with the raffia and leather composition drew me in. Again, I took my regular size and have to note just how comfortable these are.

Shop the look:

Sézane Josiana Dress £140 SHOP NOW Simple and yet so effective. Sézane Anya Low Ballerinas £190 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these all year round. Sézane Claude Bag £345 SHOP NOW You can also add a personal touch with an embossed monogram on the back.

3. Pretty Blouse + Light Trousers + Sandals

Style Notes: It's clear by now that we're in for a pretty blouse summer. Boho motifs are cropping up on some of the most romantic blouses around right now, and of course, Sézane excels in this too. Here I tried the Nele shirt, a soft organic cotton style that has all the markings of a treasured vintage piece. Featuring frills, pleating and intricate embroidery, this is a particularly joy-filled blouse.

Whilst I'd also pair this with a classic white skirt or denim cut-offs, I had heard great things about the Matheo trousers. Truthfully, they lived up to the hype. Once again, the brand brings precise tailoring together with a wide leg silhouette, and the fabric falls just right for a slight puddle effect. It's worth noting I'm 5'2", so most trousers are a bit long on me. If you're the same, a local dry cleaner will be able to take a few inches off the hem easily!

Finally, I turned back to the Adeline sandals I'd worn earlier for an understated finishing touch. To take this look up a notch, I'd swap in the Paula Babies—another Sézane standout I adore—that are elevated, classic and come in a range of dreamy shades and prints.

Shop the look:

Sézane Nele Shirt £105 SHOP NOW The hardest part is choosing which colourway to go for. Sézane Matheo Trousers £135 SHOP NOW These smart trousers will feature in your outfit builds all year round. Sézane Paula Babies £160 SHOP NOW These went straight in my basket.

Shop More Sézane Summer Buys I Can't Stop Thinking About