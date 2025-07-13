Guava Nails Are Dominating Our Summer Manicure Appointments—Here's How to Wear Them

I'm parking my milky manicure and opting for bright guava nails instead this summer.

A collage of pink nail designs inspired by guava fruit
(Image credit: @iramshelton, @betina_goldstein, @paintedbyjools)
Just when you thought nail trends got boring and the reign of neutral nails and Funny Bunny nails might stretch endlessly into summer, a new contender has arrived on the scene, and it’s refreshingly vibrant. Enter: guava nails.

Equal parts tropical and tasteful, the nail trend takes its cues from sun-drenched fruit and sunset cocktails, offering a punchy, pink-coral hybrid that feels as fresh as a freshly-sliced guava. And while I'm all for a minimalist milky manicure, I'm so here to opt for something a little brighter to see me through the rest of summer. And according to my social feeds right now (and every manicurist I speak to), guava nails are proving the dominating summer nail trend for 2025.

What Are Guava Nails?

Short square pink nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A juicy, sun-drenched take on classic pink nails, guava nails are a juicy shade that strikes a balance between playful and polished—think somewhere between a soft coral sorbet and a slice of watermelon. Whether you opt for a more subtle coral hue or go full vibrant pink, it's a sure-fire way to make your manicure instantly more summery and joyful.

Guava Nails Inspo

Bright pink nails with palm leaves in the background

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

This summer, it seems bright pink manicures are firmly back on the agenda. I love this bright pink paired with a short, squoval nail shape.

Ombre pink nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If you're not ready for a bright pink all over your nails, then why not go for a French ombré design? I love this manicure with a chrome finish.

Jelly pink nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

I adore this jelly mani in a refreshing guava hue.

Long pink nails with negative space reverse French

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

A bright pink is a great colour to pair with nail art.

Neon pink French tip nails

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A bright guava pink is perfect as a colourful French manicure.

Bright pink pink nails

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

I love this neon take on the guava nail trend.

pink and orange flower nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Guava pink also makes a great colour as part of some floral nail art.

Bright pink nail colour

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

There's something about this punchy colour on short nails that is so chic.

pink nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Can't decide on one shade? Go for five different hues of pink.

Short pink nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The most perfect guava pink nail colour I ever did see.

Shop the Trend:

boots,

Essie
Nail Polish in Tart Deco

CHANEL, Le Vernis in Diva
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Diva

Opi Classic Nail Polish | Long-Lasting Luxury Nail Varnish | Original High-Performance | Strawberry Margarita, 15 Ml
OPI
Nail Polish inStrawberry Margarita

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel 15ml (various Shades)
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Rose Incarnat

Gel Colour Nail Polish
H&M
Gel Colour Nail Polish in First Date Feels

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

