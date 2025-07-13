Guava Nails Are Dominating Our Summer Manicure Appointments—Here's How to Wear Them
I'm parking my milky manicure and opting for bright guava nails instead this summer.
Just when you thought nail trends got boring and the reign of neutral nails and Funny Bunny nails might stretch endlessly into summer, a new contender has arrived on the scene, and it’s refreshingly vibrant. Enter: guava nails.
Equal parts tropical and tasteful, the nail trend takes its cues from sun-drenched fruit and sunset cocktails, offering a punchy, pink-coral hybrid that feels as fresh as a freshly-sliced guava. And while I'm all for a minimalist milky manicure, I'm so here to opt for something a little brighter to see me through the rest of summer. And according to my social feeds right now (and every manicurist I speak to), guava nails are proving the dominating summer nail trend for 2025.
What Are Guava Nails?
A juicy, sun-drenched take on classic pink nails, guava nails are a juicy shade that strikes a balance between playful and polished—think somewhere between a soft coral sorbet and a slice of watermelon. Whether you opt for a more subtle coral hue or go full vibrant pink, it's a sure-fire way to make your manicure instantly more summery and joyful.
Guava Nails Inspo
This summer, it seems bright pink manicures are firmly back on the agenda. I love this bright pink paired with a short, squoval nail shape.
If you're not ready for a bright pink all over your nails, then why not go for a French ombré design? I love this manicure with a chrome finish.
I adore this jelly mani in a refreshing guava hue.
A bright pink is a great colour to pair with nail art.
A bright guava pink is perfect as a colourful French manicure.
I love this neon take on the guava nail trend.
Guava pink also makes a great colour as part of some floral nail art.
There's something about this punchy colour on short nails that is so chic.
Can't decide on one shade? Go for five different hues of pink.
The most perfect guava pink nail colour I ever did see.
Shop the Trend:
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
