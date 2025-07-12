My Colleague Just Got Back From Paris—She Saw This Chic Trouser-and-Shoe Combo on Every Street

I have it on good authority that Paris's chicest are styling their white trousers with high-contrast black shoes. Discover the enduringly elegant combination below.

Influencers wears white trousers with black shoes.
(Image credit: @salome.mory, @sylviemus_, @nlmarilyn)
in Features

It's a bit of an unwritten rule in the Who What Wear office that if a team member travels to Paris, they are required to divulge all details on the outfits that caught their eye throughout their trip. So, when Who What Wear UK & Marie Claire UK’s Managing Director, Hannah Almassi, stepped off the Eurostar at King’s Cross this week, she wasted no time in sending her eagerly anticipated insights. Her main takeaway? Across the French capital, the most stylish women are wearing white trousers paired with black shoes right now.

Influencer @sylviemus_ stands outside in Paris wearing a black top with white cropped trousers and black heeled mules. She carries a black bag and wears gold earrings.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

A fresh and refined take on city dressing, I wasn’t surprised to hear that this elegant pairing is currently taking off in Paris. Sure, it might sound simple, but I would have expected to see tan shoes prove more dominant than their black counterparts right now, especially given the forecast the city is contending with right now. However, the combination is rightly bright and breezy—ideal for the capital’s sun-drenched streets—and somehow perfectly encapsulates the French approach to summer style: uncomplicated and elevated.

Smarter than denim but just as versatile, white trousers offer an easy way to elevate your look. Add the bold contrast of black shoes and you’ve got a formula that feels intentional and incredibly chic.

Influencer @salome.mory stands outside wearing a navy jumper with white trousers and black sandals.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

And while it may be setting down roots Paris, I’ve seen this outfit trend gaining traction on this side of the Channel too. Sleek and sophisticated without trying too hard, it resonates just as well with London’s love for clean, modern styling.

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears a black flowing top with white trousers and black sandals.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

The chicest outfit formula to add to your summer rotation, scroll on to shop my edit of the best white trousers and black shoes to try now.

Shop White Trousers and Black Shoes

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

Style with the matching shirt or pair with a boxy tee.

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

These elegant strappy sandals also come in silver and cream.

White Heavyweight Linen-Blend Easy Wide-Hem Trousers
Gap
White Heavyweight Linen-Blend Easy Wide-Hem Trousers

These also come in black and chocolate brown.

Sandals With Metal Detail
Zara
Sandals With Metal Detail

The gold embellishment gives these such an elevated energy.

Organic Cotton-Poplin Pants
Toteme
Organic Cotton-Poplin Pants

The cotton composition ensures a light and breathable finish.

Loulou Leather Sandals
Khaite
Loulou Leather Sandals

These barely-there sandals are perfect for high-summer styling.

Sharka Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
The Row
Sharka Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

The slouchy trousers really pop when paired with a contrasting black shoe.

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

Style with crisp white socks to give your look a preppy feel.

Rampling Trouser: Linen, Ivory
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser

Suit this as a suit and pair this with the matching blazer.

Etheria Pvc Wedge Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Etheria Pvc Wedge Flip Flops

Be quick! I really can't see these staying in stock for long.

Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant
Reformation
Fernando Linen Wide Leg Pant

These also come in six other shades.

The Kibera Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
AMANU
The Kibera Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Sandals

Style these with a floaty dress or pair with your favourite jeans.

