My Colleague Just Got Back From Paris—She Saw This Chic Trouser-and-Shoe Combo on Every Street
I have it on good authority that Paris's chicest are styling their white trousers with high-contrast black shoes. Discover the enduringly elegant combination below.
It's a bit of an unwritten rule in the Who What Wear office that if a team member travels to Paris, they are required to divulge all details on the outfits that caught their eye throughout their trip. So, when Who What Wear UK & Marie Claire UK’s Managing Director, Hannah Almassi, stepped off the Eurostar at King’s Cross this week, she wasted no time in sending her eagerly anticipated insights. Her main takeaway? Across the French capital, the most stylish women are wearing white trousers paired with black shoes right now.
A fresh and refined take on city dressing, I wasn’t surprised to hear that this elegant pairing is currently taking off in Paris. Sure, it might sound simple, but I would have expected to see tan shoes prove more dominant than their black counterparts right now, especially given the forecast the city is contending with right now. However, the combination is rightly bright and breezy—ideal for the capital’s sun-drenched streets—and somehow perfectly encapsulates the French approach to summer style: uncomplicated and elevated.
Smarter than denim but just as versatile, white trousers offer an easy way to elevate your look. Add the bold contrast of black shoes and you’ve got a formula that feels intentional and incredibly chic.
And while it may be setting down roots Paris, I’ve seen this outfit trend gaining traction on this side of the Channel too. Sleek and sophisticated without trying too hard, it resonates just as well with London’s love for clean, modern styling.
The chicest outfit formula to add to your summer rotation, scroll on to shop my edit of the best white trousers and black shoes to try now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
