When I Saw Parisians Wearing These 5 Trainer Trends, I Knew They Were Here to Stay

From designer kicks to retro-inspired styles, see the trainer trends French women are pairing with all their summer looks.

French trainer trends 2025
(Image credit: Future)
in Features

As a lazy dresser, if I can't immediately see how a new trend fits into my wardrobe, I usually write it off. That’s why I tend to ignore most trainer trends—I might love them on someone else, but since I already struggle to find trainers that suit me, I stick to what I know. However, if a style has Parisian approval, I might just give it a second look.

French trainer trends 2025: @slipintostyle wears brown Miu Miu trainers

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Looking to the French is a fail-safe way to gauge what’s actually cool and likely to last, especially when we're bombarded with dozens of new trends every season. Speaking generally (and at the risk of stereotyping), the French seem to have a knack for identifying what’s timeless and worth investing in, picking and choosing trends with enviable precision. So when I noticed five trainer trends getting the French-girl stamp of approval, I had to dig a little deeper.

Certain models from specific brands are clear favourites among the French style set—from a cult Japanese label to a luxury fashion house leading summer's sneaker game. For these top picks and more covetable kicks, keep scrolling to shop your favourites.

1. Miu Miu Trainers

French trainer trends 2025: @juliesfi wears beige trainers from Miu Miu

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Miu Miu might be Italian, but it's been wholeheartedly adopted by France's style-savvy population. They're certainly not the only ones—the Plume and Gymnasium models, in particular, are a global fashion phenomenon.

Shop the Trend:

Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

These will go with every outfit and make it instantly more stylish.

Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers

An everyday shoe you'll never tire of.

Plume Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers

Navy feels très Parisienne.

2. Brown Suede Trainers

French trainer trends 2025: @lenafarl wears brown trainers

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Brown trainers and Parisian style are a natural match. This versatile, neutral hue always exudes sophistication and complements the effortless, understated looks synonymous with French fashion.

Shop the Trend:

Handball Spezial Shoes
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes

Now this is a trainer I can get behind.

Alohas Tb.56 Suede Trainers
Alohas
Tb.56 Suede Trainers

Alohas has released so many desirable sneakers recently.

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
& Other Stories
Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers

Quick—these ones always sell out fast.

3. Gorpcore Trainers

French trainer trends 2025: @aude_julie wears gorpcore trainers

(Image credit: @aude_julie)

Style Notes: Gorpcore might seem like an unexpected choice for Parisians, who are widely viewed as beacons of elegance and timeless style. Yet their effortless cool and finger-on-the-pulse attitude is exactly what this tech-inspired trainer trend embodies.

Shop the Trend:

+ Kiko Curation Ub10-S Gel-Kayano® 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ASICS
+ Kiko Curation Ub10-S Gel-Kayano® 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Beautifully ugly.

Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
SALOMON
Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

A slightly more wearable option, if you're just dipping your toe in the gorpcore trend.

Rx Marie Jeanne Collapsible-Heel Mesh and Nubuck Sneakers
SALOMON
Rx Marie Jeanne Collapsible-Heel Mesh and Nubuck Sneakers

Love them or hate them, you've never seen anything like them.

4. Onitsuka Tiger Trainers

French trainer trends 2025: @tamaramory wears Onitsuka Tiger trainers

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: Onitsuka Tiger might be the ‘it’ sneaker brand of 2025, but the French fashion crowd has figured out how to make these Japanese kicks feel enduringly chic.

Shop the Trend:

Mexico 66 Sd "birch Metropolis" Sneakers | 22.5
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sd "birch Metropolis" Sneakers

Comfy and versatile, these are worth every penny.

Mexico 66™ "kill Bill - 2023" Sneakers | 26
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66™ "kill Bill - 2023" Sneakers

This yellow version has already done the rounds on Instagram.

Mexico 66 "silver Off White" Sneakers | 24
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 "silver Off White" Sneakers

Mexico 66 is the most popular model, for good reason.

5. Retro Trainers

French trainer trends 2025: @leasy_inparis wears minimal Adidas trainers

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: It’s no surprise that trainers leaning toward the classic end of the spectrum are a French favourite. Retro models—lightly updated over the decades—are a common sight on the streets of Paris.

Shop the Trend:

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

Just a hint of burgundy for good measure.

New Balance Rc42 Suede Trainers – Off White – Arket Gb
New Balance
Rc42 Suede Trainers

These will remain wearable all year round.

Adidas Sl 72 Og
Adidas
Sl 72 Og

This colourway adds to the retro feel.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

