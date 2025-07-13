French trainer trends 2025

As a lazy dresser, if I can't immediately see how a new trend fits into my wardrobe, I usually write it off. That’s why I tend to ignore most trainer trends—I might love them on someone else, but since I already struggle to find trainers that suit me, I stick to what I know. However, if a style has Parisian approval, I might just give it a second look.

Looking to the French is a fail-safe way to gauge what’s actually cool and likely to last, especially when we're bombarded with dozens of new trends every season. Speaking generally (and at the risk of stereotyping), the French seem to have a knack for identifying what’s timeless and worth investing in, picking and choosing trends with enviable precision. So when I noticed five trainer trends getting the French-girl stamp of approval, I had to dig a little deeper.

Certain models from specific brands are clear favourites among the French style set—from a cult Japanese label to a luxury fashion house leading summer's sneaker game. For these top picks and more covetable kicks, keep scrolling to shop your favourites.

The French Trainer Trends to Take Note of For 2025:

1. Miu Miu Trainers

Style Notes: Miu Miu might be Italian, but it's been wholeheartedly adopted by France's style-savvy population. They're certainly not the only ones—the Plume and Gymnasium models, in particular, are a global fashion phenomenon.

Shop the Trend:

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £650 SHOP NOW These will go with every outfit and make it instantly more stylish. Miu Miu Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers £780 SHOP NOW An everyday shoe you'll never tire of. Miu Miu Plume Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers £690 SHOP NOW Navy feels très Parisienne.

2. Brown Suede Trainers

Style Notes: Brown trainers and Parisian style are a natural match. This versatile, neutral hue always exudes sophistication and complements the effortless, understated looks synonymous with French fashion.

Shop the Trend:

adidas Handball Spezial Shoes £90 SHOP NOW Now this is a trainer I can get behind. Alohas Tb.56 Suede Trainers £170 SHOP NOW Alohas has released so many desirable sneakers recently. & Other Stories Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Quick—these ones always sell out fast.

3. Gorpcore Trainers

Style Notes: Gorpcore might seem like an unexpected choice for Parisians, who are widely viewed as beacons of elegance and timeless style. Yet their effortless cool and finger-on-the-pulse attitude is exactly what this tech-inspired trainer trend embodies.

Shop the Trend:

ASICS + Kiko Curation Ub10-S Gel-Kayano® 20 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £195 SHOP NOW Beautifully ugly. SALOMON Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW A slightly more wearable option, if you're just dipping your toe in the gorpcore trend. SALOMON Rx Marie Jeanne Collapsible-Heel Mesh and Nubuck Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW Love them or hate them, you've never seen anything like them.

4. Onitsuka Tiger Trainers

Style Notes: Onitsuka Tiger might be the ‘it’ sneaker brand of 2025, but the French fashion crowd has figured out how to make these Japanese kicks feel enduringly chic.

Shop the Trend:

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sd "birch Metropolis" Sneakers £200 SHOP NOW Comfy and versatile, these are worth every penny. Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66™ "kill Bill - 2023" Sneakers £200 SHOP NOW This yellow version has already done the rounds on Instagram. Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 "silver Off White" Sneakers £197 SHOP NOW Mexico 66 is the most popular model, for good reason.

5. Retro Trainers

Style Notes: It’s no surprise that trainers leaning toward the classic end of the spectrum are a French favourite. Retro models—lightly updated over the decades—are a common sight on the streets of Paris.

Shop the Trend:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Just a hint of burgundy for good measure. New Balance Rc42 Suede Trainers £90 SHOP NOW These will remain wearable all year round. Adidas Sl 72 Og £85 SHOP NOW This colourway adds to the retro feel.