French trainer trends 2025

When I Saw Parisians Wearing These 5 Trainer Trends, I Knew They Were Here to Stay
From designer kicks to retro-inspired styles, see the trainer trends French women are pairing with all their summer looks.
As a lazy dresser, if I can't immediately see how a new trend fits into my wardrobe, I usually write it off. That’s why I tend to ignore most trainer trends—I might love them on someone else, but since I already struggle to find trainers that suit me, I stick to what I know. However, if a style has Parisian approval, I might just give it a second look.
Looking to the French is a fail-safe way to gauge what’s actually cool and likely to last, especially when we're bombarded with dozens of new trends every season. Speaking generally (and at the risk of stereotyping), the French seem to have a knack for identifying what’s timeless and worth investing in, picking and choosing trends with enviable precision. So when I noticed five trainer trends getting the French-girl stamp of approval, I had to dig a little deeper.
Certain models from specific brands are clear favourites among the French style set—from a cult Japanese label to a luxury fashion house leading summer's sneaker game. For these top picks and more covetable kicks, keep scrolling to shop your favourites.
The French Trainer Trends to Take Note of For 2025:
1. Miu Miu Trainers
Style Notes: Miu Miu might be Italian, but it's been wholeheartedly adopted by France's style-savvy population. They're certainly not the only ones—the Plume and Gymnasium models, in particular, are a global fashion phenomenon.
Shop the Trend:
2. Brown Suede Trainers
Style Notes: Brown trainers and Parisian style are a natural match. This versatile, neutral hue always exudes sophistication and complements the effortless, understated looks synonymous with French fashion.
Shop the Trend:
3. Gorpcore Trainers
Style Notes: Gorpcore might seem like an unexpected choice for Parisians, who are widely viewed as beacons of elegance and timeless style. Yet their effortless cool and finger-on-the-pulse attitude is exactly what this tech-inspired trainer trend embodies.
Shop the Trend:
4. Onitsuka Tiger Trainers
Style Notes: Onitsuka Tiger might be the ‘it’ sneaker brand of 2025, but the French fashion crowd has figured out how to make these Japanese kicks feel enduringly chic.
Shop the Trend:
5. Retro Trainers
Style Notes: It’s no surprise that trainers leaning toward the classic end of the spectrum are a French favourite. Retro models—lightly updated over the decades—are a common sight on the streets of Paris.
Shop the Trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
