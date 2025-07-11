11 Pieces, One Very Chic Capsule: Here's What to Pack for a Trip to Lisbon
It can be hard deciding what to pack for Lisbon, but I'm here to help. I've spoken to the experts and scoured the internet to find the 11 items not to forget on your next trip. Scroll on to find out what they are.
It’s finally holiday season and I’m so, so happy about it. For the last few months, I’ve been mindlessly dreaming of crystal-clear waters and the picturesque coastlines of all my favourite spots, thinking about where I could spend a week (or 2) away this year, should I be lucky enough. Then, during a quick Google scroll, I found cheap flights to a destination I’ve always overlooked: Lisbon.
I don’t know about you, but I need this break; I deserve it, along with the endless Aperol spritzes (or Hugo’s, it truly depends on the day) it will undoubtedly bring. But having never been to the city before, I am experiencing a brutal reality check as I stare at the mountain that is my floordrobe, wondering what to pack for my Lisbon break. I’ve had one too many holidays where the wrong footwear or an ill-advised linen dress in a windy climate has totally derailed summery mood, and I’m determined not to make the same mistake again.
Just like at home, I don’t want to spend unnecessarily while I’m away, but what if my packed clothes just don’t cut it? I reached out to the experts for advice, and fashion stylist and editor Corina Gaffey and stylist Emma Lane, who came through with top tips for packing smarter, not harder, when heading somewhere new. Gaffey states you need to “ pack for your pace—are you more beachside or active? Wine bar or hiking? Do a little Google search for the location. Think in outfits, not just your favourite pieces—bonus points if they can be mixed and matched.” Lane echoes this approach. “As a stylist, I like to pack with intention but keep it relaxed and comfortable, especially for a city like Lisbon. I think about the location, the weather, and what I’ll be doing day to day. Then I build outfits around a few key pieces I can mix and match easily, and add a couple of statement items for dinners or nights out.”
I’ve quickly discovered that Lisbon is one of those very tricky destinations to pack for. The nightlife is booming, but the terrain is seriously hilly in places and the slippery cobbled streets have seen better days. Footwear needs to work twice as hard, from day-long exploring to spontaneous nights out, especially if your budget hasn’t stretched to 32kg of luggage. Gaffey doubles down on Lisbon's tricky terrain and suggests “...{to} make sure you bring a pair of sturdy shoes, like fisherman sandals or Teva hiking sandals, that can handle the hills. Beyond footwear, prioritise heat-friendly fabrics like linen, cotton poplin or seersucker when packing, as the city can get extremely hot.”
And, while Lisbon is known for being a city break, it also boasts some of the most scenic beaches in Europe. The issue? The summer sea temperatures hover around 20°C (thanks, North Atlantic), making it far colder than many other European destinations. This means that your breezy Mediterranean-island wardrobe may need a slight rethink. So, what do we pack? Gaffey advises, “Treat it as a mini capsule wardrobe—decide on a colour palette and choose pieces that can be easily mixed and matched.” A sentiment that Lane echoes, “When packing, think can this top work for brunch or a bar, and can these trousers work with flats and heels?”. For Lisbon Gaffey’s personal favourite is “a short-and-shirt co-ord, as it can be styled in several ways—worn together, over a swimsuit or paired separately with other pieces.” She adds that “dresses are done-in-one wonders, and prints are great for holidays as they hide a bit of creasing, too.”
And her opinion on accessories? They’re a must as they will do a lot of heavy lifting. Layered bangles, beaded necklaces and strappy sandals can transform casual looks for the evening. A silk scarf is a must-have for summer 2025 and will be your holiday hero—wear it around a plain dress as an asymmetrical belt, as a bandana or, if large enough, as a sarong.”
So here I am, floordrobe turned into chic holiday capsule, London-based Aperol in hand, feeling ready to take on Lisbon with style and sanity intact. Keep scrolling to see the 11 staples you need to remember when packing for Lisbon. Now all we have to tackle is the airport queues...
11 Pieces to Make Packing for Lisbon Easier:
1. Kaftan
Style Notes: I'm a big fan of Lucy Williams's style. Her laid-back vibe makes even the basics of outfits feel effortlessly cool, case in point, the look above. A kaftan might not sound like a groundbreaking fashion find, but it's one of my favourite pieces to pack for any holiday. Perfect for a trip to the beach in Lisbon, but also ready to be dressed up with heels, it won't just work hard on this getaway but on countless summer holidays to come.
Shop Below:
2. Matching Linen Set
Style Notes: When packing for a trip away, a linen set is going to do the heavy lifting. Light and breezy by nature, these sets have a timeless polish that can be dressed up or down with ease. In Lisbon, if you're sightseeing on a cooler day, a pair of trainers with your set is a must, but you can also add flip flops for a trip to the beach or heels for a dinner. And, when paired with the right accessories, as Amaka Hamelijnck has shown, the outfit shifts from casual to cool with ease.
Shop Below:
3. Minimalist One Piece
Style Notes: If you have access to public transport, just a short distance from Lisbon city centre are three beaches, Costa da Caparica, Praia do Meco and Praia de Carcavelos, all worth visiting. Lisbon’s beaches are surrounded by chillier waters and an icy undercurrent, so for me, a swimsuit like Isabelle Coheen's is a smart choice. You could throw on Lucy’s kaftan or Amaka’s linen set over the top to make you instantly ready to hit the town or a local wine bar.
Shop Below:
4. Patterned Mini Dress
Style Notes: Rebecca Ferraz-Wyatt is a fashion person who spends a lot of time in Lisbon. With outfits built for the location, I looked to her for plenty of packing inspiration. On a recent trip, she wore this bold blue broderie mini dress in a way that looked effortlessly chic yet totally fit for the weather, and I instantly knew I needed to recreate it.
Shop Below:
5. Long White Dress
Style Notes: Every year, without fail, I always forget something when packing. As Lane puts it, “the one thing people always forget....is versatile items. I feel like we often try to plan individual outfits, but forget to think about how pieces can work multiple ways.” Evie Mills’ white dress is the perfect example: It can be worn wandering the city, out to dinner or as a cover-up at the beach, making it both Lane and myself approved.
Shop Below:
6. Classic Denim Shorts
Style Notes: A classic denim short will never fail you on any trip abroad, especially in Lisbon. Easy to throw on, you could style it with your one-piece at the beach or with linen for a day in town as Debora Brosa has. Best of all, denim works just as hard at home as it does abroad.
Shop Below:
7. Bucket Hat
Style Notes: In 2025, we’re sun safe. In previous years, bucket hats would’ve been considered slightly naff, heavily reminiscent of a childhood trip to a rocky UK beach. Recently, they couldn't be more elevated. Adding a pop of red via her hat, Elsa Hosk reimagines the simplest of outfits and makes the case for always including one statement accessory in your suitcase.
Shop Below:
8. Trainers
Style Notes: If a practical sandal isn’t your style, a trainer will serve you well in Lisbon. With uneven terrain, the wrong shoe can quickly derail your plans to explore the city. Personally, I’m taking a cue from Hollie Mercedes and pairing a bright trainer with a linen set to keep the laidback vibe I’m after.
Shop Below:
9. Straw Tote
Style Notes: Forever one to be ahead of the trends, Olivia Madeline pairs a chic monochromatic outfit with a straw tote bag. The best part? If you’re a Who What Wear UK reader, you’ll probably already have a variation of this bag in your capsule wardrobe, which is perfect for planning a stylish but considered holiday as not only will it be great when you're there, but it also doubles up as the ideal travel bag.
Shop Below:
10. Silk Scarf
Style Notes: One of summer 2025's biggest accessory trends is silk scarves. From Gracie Abrams at Glasto to Hailey Bieber’s leopard-print Coachella moment, silk scarves have been quietly gaining traction over the last few seasons and have now cemented themselves as a fashion person's staple accessory. This year, I’ve decided to take the plunge. I’ll be taking inspo from Jamie Ridge and matching my dress and accessories to my scarf.
Shop Below:
11. Beaded Necklace
Style Notes: Beaded necklaces have a quintessential holiday vibe. Popular now as they've ever been, Marina Torres has finally convinced me to embrace the beads. They can add a chic pop of colour or playful vibe and liven even the simplest of outfits. Plus, they're super lightweight and easy to store in hand luggage, which is perfect for my airline's baggage restrictions.
Shop Below:
-
I'm a Gen Z Shopping Editor—These Are the Coolest Pieces on Reformation, Revolve, and Shopbop RN
They're giving NYC It girl.
-
Low-Rise, Lacy, and a Little Bit Delulu: Welcome to the Gen Z Pop Girlie Summer
Put your headphones (and miniskirts) on.
-
I'm a Shopping Director—These 36 Items Are Just Beyond Chic, Period
Trend-forward yet easy silhouettes.
-
The Summer 2025 It-Girl Wardrobe: 7 Highly Specific Items They're All Wearing
Aka the season's most wanted.
-
Put Down the Black Flip-Flops—These Are the Simple Flat Sandals Celebs Are Wearing With Summer's #1 Skirt Trend
I'm inspired!
-
When I'm Not Shopping Amazon Prime Day, It's These Chic Deals (Ahem, J.Crew, COS, and Banana Republic)
On-trend finds you won't want to miss.
-
If You Have Toteme Taste But an Amazon Budget, These Are the $32 Classic Heels You Need This Prime Day
They look identical to the designer pair Hailey Bieber keeps wearing.
-
I Went to Shop the Zara Sale But Got Distracted by These 27 New-In Buys and Never Looked Back
They are too good.