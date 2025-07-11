It’s finally holiday season and I’m so, so happy about it. For the last few months, I’ve been mindlessly dreaming of crystal-clear waters and the picturesque coastlines of all my favourite spots, thinking about where I could spend a week (or 2) away this year, should I be lucky enough. Then, during a quick Google scroll, I found cheap flights to a destination I’ve always overlooked: Lisbon.

I don’t know about you, but I need this break; I deserve it, along with the endless Aperol spritzes (or Hugo’s, it truly depends on the day) it will undoubtedly bring. But having never been to the city before, I am experiencing a brutal reality check as I stare at the mountain that is my floordrobe, wondering what to pack for my Lisbon break. I’ve had one too many holidays where the wrong footwear or an ill-advised linen dress in a windy climate has totally derailed summery mood, and I’m determined not to make the same mistake again.

Just like at home, I don’t want to spend unnecessarily while I’m away, but what if my packed clothes just don’t cut it? I reached out to the experts for advice, and fashion stylist and editor Corina Gaffey and stylist Emma Lane, who came through with top tips for packing smarter, not harder, when heading somewhere new. Gaffey states you need to “ pack for your pace—are you more beachside or active? Wine bar or hiking? Do a little Google search for the location. Think in outfits, not just your favourite pieces—bonus points if they can be mixed and matched.” Lane echoes this approach. “As a stylist, I like to pack with intention but keep it relaxed and comfortable, especially for a city like Lisbon. I think about the location, the weather, and what I’ll be doing day to day. Then I build outfits around a few key pieces I can mix and match easily, and add a couple of statement items for dinners or nights out.”

I’ve quickly discovered that Lisbon is one of those very tricky destinations to pack for. The nightlife is booming, but the terrain is seriously hilly in places and the slippery cobbled streets have seen better days. Footwear needs to work twice as hard, from day-long exploring to spontaneous nights out, especially if your budget hasn’t stretched to 32kg of luggage. Gaffey doubles down on Lisbon's tricky terrain and suggests “...{to} make sure you bring a pair of sturdy shoes, like fisherman sandals or Teva hiking sandals, that can handle the hills. Beyond footwear, prioritise heat-friendly fabrics like linen, cotton poplin or seersucker when packing, as the city can get extremely hot.”

And, while Lisbon is known for being a city break, it also boasts some of the most scenic beaches in Europe. The issue? The summer sea temperatures hover around 20°C (thanks, North Atlantic), making it far colder than many other European destinations. This means that your breezy Mediterranean-island wardrobe may need a slight rethink. So, what do we pack? Gaffey advises, “Treat it as a mini capsule wardrobe—decide on a colour palette and choose pieces that can be easily mixed and matched.” A sentiment that Lane echoes, “When packing, think can this top work for brunch or a bar, and can these trousers work with flats and heels?”. For Lisbon Gaffey’s personal favourite is “a short-and-shirt co-ord, as it can be styled in several ways—worn together, over a swimsuit or paired separately with other pieces.” She adds that “dresses are done-in-one wonders, and prints are great for holidays as they hide a bit of creasing, too.”

And her opinion on accessories? They’re a must as they will do a lot of heavy lifting. Layered bangles, beaded necklaces and strappy sandals can transform casual looks for the evening. A silk scarf is a must-have for summer 2025 and will be your holiday hero—wear it around a plain dress as an asymmetrical belt, as a bandana or, if large enough, as a sarong.”

So here I am, floordrobe turned into chic holiday capsule, London-based Aperol in hand, feeling ready to take on Lisbon with style and sanity intact. Keep scrolling to see the 11 staples you need to remember when packing for Lisbon. Now all we have to tackle is the airport queues...

11 Pieces to Make Packing for Lisbon Easier:

1. Kaftan

Style Notes: I'm a big fan of Lucy Williams's style. Her laid-back vibe makes even the basics of outfits feel effortlessly cool, case in point, the look above. A kaftan might not sound like a groundbreaking fashion find, but it's one of my favourite pieces to pack for any holiday. Perfect for a trip to the beach in Lisbon, but also ready to be dressed up with heels, it won't just work hard on this getaway but on countless summer holidays to come.

Shop Below:

H&M Satin Kaftan Dress £45 SHOP NOW This piece looks way more luxe than its affordable price tag. TORY BURCH Striped Cotton-Voile and Silk-Satin Kaftan £660 SHOP NOW This might just be the most beautiful kaftan I have ever seen. With a colour-blocked design, this is a piece that will wow season after season. Free People Mariposa Kaftan £248 SHOP NOW If you're tired of butter yellow, try this mustard colour on your next trip.

2. Matching Linen Set

Style Notes: When packing for a trip away, a linen set is going to do the heavy lifting. Light and breezy by nature, these sets have a timeless polish that can be dressed up or down with ease. In Lisbon, if you're sightseeing on a cooler day, a pair of trainers with your set is a must, but you can also add flip flops for a trip to the beach or heels for a dinner. And, when paired with the right accessories, as Amaka Hamelijnck has shown, the outfit shifts from casual to cool with ease.

Shop Below:

ARKET Relaxed Linen Shirt £47 SHOP NOW This matching set would work perfectly for a day exploring the city. With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen Shirt & Boxer Set £190 SHOP NOW I have this set and can confirm that it’s even better than everyone says. Reformation Kristen Linen Two Piece £248 SHOP NOW Another gorgeous option to wear on repeat all summer.

3. Minimalist One Piece

Style Notes: If you have access to public transport, just a short distance from Lisbon city centre are three beaches, Costa da Caparica, Praia do Meco and Praia de Carcavelos, all worth visiting. Lisbon’s beaches are surrounded by chillier waters and an icy undercurrent, so for me, a swimsuit like Isabelle Coheen's is a smart choice. You could throw on Lucy’s kaftan or Amaka’s linen set over the top to make you instantly ready to hit the town or a local wine bar.

Shop Below:

M&S 360 Tummy Control Plunge Swimsuit £35 SHOP NOW In cooler waters, I stray towards a one-piece than a bikini as it allows you to swim with ease whilst keeping you warm. Emma Cut Out Swimsuit £210 SHOP NOW For me, the hammered gold central adds a touch of elegance that I truly adore. This has gone straight into my basket. Hunza G Celine swimsuit £185 SHOP NOW Hunza G swimwear is a favourite of many of the Who What Wear UK editors.

4. Patterned Mini Dress

Style Notes: Rebecca Ferraz-Wyatt is a fashion person who spends a lot of time in Lisbon. With outfits built for the location, I looked to her for plenty of packing inspiration. On a recent trip, she wore this bold blue broderie mini dress in a way that looked effortlessly chic yet totally fit for the weather, and I instantly knew I needed to recreate it.

Shop Below:

Reformation Shai Dress £198 SHOP NOW How chic! Damson Madder Bora Mini Dress £85 SHOP NOW This dress was seen on Olivia Rodrigo at Wimbledon recently. I have a feeling that by itself alone, it's going to sell out fast! Posse Emma Gingham Shift Dress £255 SHOP NOW Gingham has been everywhere this summer. If you're looking for a timeless piece, that you'll pull out year after year, this one for Posse is a great option.

5. Long White Dress

Style Notes: Every year, without fail, I always forget something when packing. As Lane puts it, “the one thing people always forget....is versatile items. I feel like we often try to plan individual outfits, but forget to think about how pieces can work multiple ways.” Evie Mills’ white dress is the perfect example: It can be worn wandering the city, out to dinner or as a cover-up at the beach, making it both Lane and myself approved.

Shop Below:

ZARA Embroidered Dress £90 SHOP NOW This has gone straight in my basket for my upcoming trip to Lisbon. DISSH Toby Shirred Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £215 SHOP NOW There is yet to be a Dissh dress that I don't love. Ba-sh Dress Wasta £340 SHOP NOW The attention to detail on this one is everything.

6. Classic Denim Shorts

Style Notes: A classic denim short will never fail you on any trip abroad, especially in Lisbon. Easy to throw on, you could style it with your one-piece at the beach or with linen for a day in town as Debora Brosa has. Best of all, denim works just as hard at home as it does abroad.

Shop Below:

MANGO High-Waist Straight £30 SHOP NOW These denim shorts need to come to Lisbon. COS Longline Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW These come in 4 colours. Agolde Rhoda high-rise denim shorts £255 SHOP NOW If you're after a slightly shorter pair, look no further than Agolde's option.

7. Bucket Hat

Style Notes: In 2025, we’re sun safe. In previous years, bucket hats would’ve been considered slightly naff, heavily reminiscent of a childhood trip to a rocky UK beach. Recently, they couldn't be more elevated. Adding a pop of red via her hat, Elsa Hosk reimagines the simplest of outfits and makes the case for always including one statement accessory in your suitcase.

Shop Below:

H&M Straw Hat £15 SHOP NOW Simple, yet so sleek. & Other Stories Woven Straw Bucket Hat £37 SHOP NOW Yes to brown for the rest of the year. Toteme Woven sun hat £240 SHOP NOW Minimalists will go mad for this.

8. Trainers

Style Notes: If a practical sandal isn’t your style, a trainer will serve you well in Lisbon. With uneven terrain, the wrong shoe can quickly derail your plans to explore the city. Personally, I’m taking a cue from Hollie Mercedes and pairing a bright trainer with a linen set to keep the laidback vibe I’m after.

Shop Below:

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sd £170 SHOP NOW This is the exact trainer Hollie is wearing in the image above! Puma Speedcat Og Trainers £90 SHOP NOW I will never not love the red Puma Speedcats. HEYDUDE Karina Duo Classic £70 SHOP NOW This pair is perfect for walking on Lisbons uneven streets.

9. Straw Tote

Style Notes: Forever one to be ahead of the trends, Olivia Madeline pairs a chic monochromatic outfit with a straw tote bag. The best part? If you’re a Who What Wear UK reader, you’ll probably already have a variation of this bag in your capsule wardrobe, which is perfect for planning a stylish but considered holiday as not only will it be great when you're there, but it also doubles up as the ideal travel bag.

Shop Below:

LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Punch Hole Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote £1250 SHOP NOW I am obsessed with everything about this Loewe basket bag. Whistles Zoelle Straw Tote Bag £109 SHOP NOW The black piping is a nice touch. M&S Collection Straw Tote Bag £50 SHOP NOW The jewelled handle is stunning!

10. Silk Scarf

Style Notes: One of summer 2025's biggest accessory trends is silk scarves. From Gracie Abrams at Glasto to Hailey Bieber’s leopard-print Coachella moment, silk scarves have been quietly gaining traction over the last few seasons and have now cemented themselves as a fashion person's staple accessory. This year, I’ve decided to take the plunge. I’ll be taking inspo from Jamie Ridge and matching my dress and accessories to my scarf.

Shop Below:

H&M Printed Silk Scarf £33 SHOP NOW Their are so many prints available at H&M but this is my favourite by far. ZARA Bandanna With Embroidered Florals and Lace Trim £16 SHOP NOW The only way I'll be wearing florals this summer. Hunza G Sofia Gingham Headscarf £25 SHOP NOW If a gingham headscarf is good enough for Sofia Richie-Grainge, its good enough for my trip to Lisbon.

11. Beaded Necklace

Style Notes: Beaded necklaces have a quintessential holiday vibe. Popular now as they've ever been, Marina Torres has finally convinced me to embrace the beads. They can add a chic pop of colour or playful vibe and liven even the simplest of outfits. Plus, they're super lightweight and easy to store in hand luggage, which is perfect for my airline's baggage restrictions.

Shop Below:

Maya Brenner Endless Summer Necklace £152 SHOP NOW This is the kind of necklace that just feels like summer. Rat and Boa Marina Necklace £145 SHOP NOW How fun is this! Spiral Gemstone Beaded Pendant Necklace £135 SHOP NOW I've taken this necklace away with me on every summer trip this summer.