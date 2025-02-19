My Waisted Cardigan Earns Me the Most Compliments—I Found Another 12 That Are Just As Good

Over the past few years, fashion has become decidedly subtle. Where once layered embellishment and definitive logos reigned supreme, there's been a shift as the focus is no longer on declaring who made your piece but on the design itself. Think The Row's Margaux bag, void of any indication of its origin but identifiable by those in the know by its silhouette and quality. Now, cut, silhouette and feel hold the most importance, and can make any piece regardless of its price tag feel like a high-end buy.

As a minimalist, I'm always looking for those discreet nods to elegance, and form is my current focus when considering any piece. Think of the ease of an oversized blazer, the contemporary appeal of a barrel-leg jean, or the item that I'm most intrigued by right now, the waisted cardigan.

The waisted cardigan, defined by the fitted silhouette around the waist and often flaring into a looser hemline, has already spent years proving just how elegant it is. Think of the Khaite Scarlet cardigan, a beloved investment people spotted on celebrities and stylish people alike. Taking a wardrobe staple and redefining it with a silhouette adjustment shouldn't be that impactful, but it is. And when applied to the humble cardigan, this piece goes from easy light layer to centre stage in an instant.

I can personally vouch for the understated appeal of a waisted cardigan personally, as in wearing my recently purchased Nobody's Child cardigan I was inundated with questions on where it was from. Rarely has a simple knit induced so many compliments for me. Alongside, my saved folders are filled with stylish people in various waisted cardigan styles, and my fellow editors too have added this updated knit to their own collections.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

What's more, the innate high-end feel means that there is an array of waisted cardigan options to suit all budgets. If you're looking to invest in a truly high-quality piece, Khaite is a brand that often uses this silhouette play in its refined designs. For those looking for more affordable options, brands like H&M and ASOS bring a refined approach in soft neutral shades. Better still, I've brought them all together in a concise edit, making finding your most elevated knit yet that much easier.

Keep scrolling to explore the best waisted cardigans.

Shop the best waisted cardigans:

KHAITE Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW Khaite's iconic Scarlet cardigan always sells out quickly.

Nobodys Child Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan £69 SHOP NOW The exact cardigan I'm wearing above.

H&M Waisted Cardigan £38 SHOP NOW From the shade to the shape, there's a lot to love about this cardigan.

Reformation Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan £248 SHOP NOW The scoop neckline is such a nice touch.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW Aligne knows all about playing with proportion. Finally, this knit is back in stock!

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Knitted Structured Crew Neck Cardigan in Cream £32 SHOP NOW Pair with relaxed jeans, sleek tailoring or wafting skirts come spring.

Jenni Kayne Cooper Wool-Cashmere Cardigan £468 SHOP NOW Stripes are eternally chic.

COS Waisted Knitted Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW Another cardigan I've tried and really rate.

Free People Free-Est Hannah Sweater Cardi £78 SHOP NOW This comes in four delectable shades.

KITRI Cleo Red Knit Cardigan £145 SHOP NOW Go bold with Kitri's red offering.

Topshop Topshop Knitted Compact Fitted Waist Cardi in Chocolate £45 SHOP NOW Cosy and chic all in one.