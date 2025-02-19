My Waisted Cardigan Earns Me the Most Compliments—I Found Another 12 That Are Just As Good

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

Over the past few years, fashion has become decidedly subtle. Where once layered embellishment and definitive logos reigned supreme, there's been a shift as the focus is no longer on declaring who made your piece but on the design itself. Think The Row's Margaux bag, void of any indication of its origin but identifiable by those in the know by its silhouette and quality. Now, cut, silhouette and feel hold the most importance, and can make any piece regardless of its price tag feel like a high-end buy.

As a minimalist, I'm always looking for those discreet nods to elegance, and form is my current focus when considering any piece. Think of the ease of an oversized blazer, the contemporary appeal of a barrel-leg jean, or the item that I'm most intrigued by right now, the waisted cardigan.

Woman wears waisted cardigan, black tailored trousers, loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

The waisted cardigan, defined by the fitted silhouette around the waist and often flaring into a looser hemline, has already spent years proving just how elegant it is. Think of the Khaite Scarlet cardigan, a beloved investment people spotted on celebrities and stylish people alike. Taking a wardrobe staple and redefining it with a silhouette adjustment shouldn't be that impactful, but it is. And when applied to the humble cardigan, this piece goes from easy light layer to centre stage in an instant.

Woman wears waisted cardigan, blue jeans and black bag

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

I can personally vouch for the understated appeal of a waisted cardigan personally, as in wearing my recently purchased Nobody's Child cardigan I was inundated with questions on where it was from. Rarely has a simple knit induced so many compliments for me. Alongside, my saved folders are filled with stylish people in various waisted cardigan styles, and my fellow editors too have added this updated knit to their own collections.

Woman wears black cardigan

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

What's more, the innate high-end feel means that there is an array of waisted cardigan options to suit all budgets. If you're looking to invest in a truly high-quality piece, Khaite is a brand that often uses this silhouette play in its refined designs. For those looking for more affordable options, brands like H&M and ASOS bring a refined approach in soft neutral shades. Better still, I've brought them all together in a concise edit, making finding your most elevated knit yet that much easier.

Woman wears waisted cardigan, blue jeans and black bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Keep scrolling to explore the best waisted cardigans.

Shop the best waisted cardigans:

Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan
KHAITE
Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan

Khaite's iconic Scarlet cardigan always sells out quickly.

Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Black Ribbed Long Line Cardigan

The exact cardigan I'm wearing above.

Waisted Cardigan
H&M
Waisted Cardigan

From the shade to the shape, there's a lot to love about this cardigan.

Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan
Reformation
Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan

The scoop neckline is such a nice touch.

Daphne Waisted Knit
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Knit

Aligne knows all about playing with proportion. Finally, this knit is back in stock!

Asos Design Knitted Structured Crew Neck Cardigan in Cream
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Knitted Structured Crew Neck Cardigan in Cream

Pair with relaxed jeans, sleek tailoring or wafting skirts come spring.

Cooper Wool-Cashmere Cardigan
Jenni Kayne
Cooper Wool-Cashmere Cardigan

Stripes are eternally chic.

Waisted Knitted Cardigan
COS
Waisted Knitted Cardigan

Another cardigan I've tried and really rate.

Hannah Sweater Cardi
Free People
Free-Est Hannah Sweater Cardi

This comes in four delectable shades.

Cleo Red Knit Cardigan
KITRI
Cleo Red Knit Cardigan

Go bold with Kitri's red offering.

Topshop Knitted Compact Fitted Waist Cardi in Chocolate
Topshop
Topshop Knitted Compact Fitted Waist Cardi in Chocolate

Cosy and chic all in one.

Josette Cashmere Cardigan
KHAITE
Josette Cashmere Cardigan

The latest addition to Khaite's stellar knit collection.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸