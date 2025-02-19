My Waisted Cardigan Earns Me the Most Compliments—I Found Another 12 That Are Just As Good
Over the past few years, fashion has become decidedly subtle. Where once layered embellishment and definitive logos reigned supreme, there's been a shift as the focus is no longer on declaring who made your piece but on the design itself. Think The Row's Margaux bag, void of any indication of its origin but identifiable by those in the know by its silhouette and quality. Now, cut, silhouette and feel hold the most importance, and can make any piece regardless of its price tag feel like a high-end buy.
As a minimalist, I'm always looking for those discreet nods to elegance, and form is my current focus when considering any piece. Think of the ease of an oversized blazer, the contemporary appeal of a barrel-leg jean, or the item that I'm most intrigued by right now, the waisted cardigan.
The waisted cardigan, defined by the fitted silhouette around the waist and often flaring into a looser hemline, has already spent years proving just how elegant it is. Think of the Khaite Scarlet cardigan, a beloved investment people spotted on celebrities and stylish people alike. Taking a wardrobe staple and redefining it with a silhouette adjustment shouldn't be that impactful, but it is. And when applied to the humble cardigan, this piece goes from easy light layer to centre stage in an instant.
I can personally vouch for the understated appeal of a waisted cardigan personally, as in wearing my recently purchased Nobody's Child cardigan I was inundated with questions on where it was from. Rarely has a simple knit induced so many compliments for me. Alongside, my saved folders are filled with stylish people in various waisted cardigan styles, and my fellow editors too have added this updated knit to their own collections.
What's more, the innate high-end feel means that there is an array of waisted cardigan options to suit all budgets. If you're looking to invest in a truly high-quality piece, Khaite is a brand that often uses this silhouette play in its refined designs. For those looking for more affordable options, brands like H&M and ASOS bring a refined approach in soft neutral shades. Better still, I've brought them all together in a concise edit, making finding your most elevated knit yet that much easier.
Keep scrolling to explore the best waisted cardigans.
Shop the best waisted cardigans:
Aligne knows all about playing with proportion. Finally, this knit is back in stock!
Pair with relaxed jeans, sleek tailoring or wafting skirts come spring.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
