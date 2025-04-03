Spotted: The Subtle Accessory Every It Girl is Wearing to Level Up Their Look This Year

It seems like everywhere I look, be that on the street, on my commute to work, or on the infinite scroll of Instagram, every stylish person I see is wearing a particular kind of teeny-tiny accessory. It’s not jewellery, nor a bag keychain, nor phone trinket. It’s something much more charming, subtle and chic. Blink and you’ll miss it, but I’m here to tell you that the small, oval eyewear trend is here to stay and has gained serious traction with the fashion-set in both optical and shaded variations.

As all major trends do, this one kicked off on the catwalk. Miu Miu, the so-called “little sister” brand to powerhouse Prada, debuted the eyewear style way back when in their AW23 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Arguably, so many major trends came from this show— buttoned-up cashmere cardigans, visible sheer stockings, polka dot dresses, Carhartt-style workwear jackets and chunky key lanyards aplenty. Without a doubt, the XXS glasses worn on the faces of many of the catwalk models, in black or light tortoiseshell, emerged as the most sought-after trend, going instantly viral and selling-out. Fast-forward to 2025, the style still reigns supreme, and style-conscious people the world over cannot get enough, myself included.

What’s key about this eyewear trend is that it is both versatile and practical. Oval-shaped frames today come in a variety of colours and finishes, and the lenses are being offered in blue-light protective, crystal clear, semi-hued and sun protective variants, meaning there is a style for everybody, satisfying lots of needs and preferences. They give the simplest of outfits a polished and elevated look, and even a nod to ‘90s and Y2K fashions. Think Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada, Charlotte York in Sex and the City, and Lauren Hill in the year 2000—all women with serious style and a penchant for chic face framers.

If you're looking for your next pair of sunglasses, blue-light protectors, or everyday reading glasses, look no further. My meticulous editor's eye has curated the best in oval frames, which you can shop and wear today.

SHOP THE TREND:

Miu Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW The classic pair. Need I say more.

Jimmy Fairly The Elvie £135 SHOP NOW These keep selling out. There's a reason.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Jeanne Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £315 SHOP NOW Super chic and subtle, Saint Laurent eyewear will take your look from 0 to 100.

Miu Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW I love a pink lens for a pop of colour— super cute and bookish.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Slim Oval Sunglasses in Crystal Brown £14 SHOP NOW ASOS offer a super affordable pair in a deep brown hue.

Ace & Tate Uma Bananas €135 SHOP NOW I've long been a fan of Ace & Tate. The Uma frames are timeless and practical.

Miu Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW Simple, glossy and black—these are so cool and understated.

Ace & Tate Uma Mulberry Tree €135 SHOP NOW A chocolate brown version of the Uma from Ace & Tate.

Miu Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW Beige lenses whisper quiet luxury.

BONNIE CLYDE Brown Oval Baby Glasses £170 SHOP NOW BONNIE CLYDE make some of the coolest frame on the market. I love this Baby pair.

Miu Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses £350 SHOP NOW Blue lenses set within a mocha frame. J'adore!

Prada Iconic Plaque Round Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW Prada keep it iconic with this metal frames and light blue lenses.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oval-Frame Gold-Tone Optical Glasses £400 SHOP NOW Celine make great designer frames—I cannot resist a touch of gold.