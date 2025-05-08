Trust Me: I'm a Fashion Expert—These 7 Subtle Summer Trends Are Slowly But Surely Dominating My Algorithms

Blink and you'll miss them; these are the key trends style-setters are adopting and posting now.

Working in fashion and the social media arena means I'm often glued to my phone.

Whether I'm scrolling Instagram, Substack or Pinterest (my trio of choice as a millennial), my phone is never far from reach. I daren’t track my screentime—I can only assume it’s at an all-time high. Despite this, constantly having my face in my phone does give me access to the latest breaking trends that matter right now, allowing me to weave together common threads of what’s in style in fashion’s leading cities, including New York, Paris, Copenhagen and my home of London, all from the screen of my smartphone.

All in all, the "trends" I'm personally picking up on are the kind that require a double-take. They're subtle, unassuming and don’t dominate the rest of the wearer’s look. I’m talking tweaks in fabrics, updates in cuts and silhouettes and vintage coded moments reworked for a contemporary feel; blink and you really will miss them. As someone who typically dresses in an anti-trend way with a self-proclaimed eagle eye, it’s the little things that matter the most.

To spare you from scrolling further into the abyss, I've collated seven wearable yet ultra-chic trends I'm noticing starting to bubble up. I guarantee it won't be long until they hit the mainstream, so browse and shop them now to get ahead of the curve.

Broderie Anglaise Blouses

Lizzy Hadfield wearing a broderie anglaise shirt and black trousers.

(Image credit: Lizzy Hadfield)

Style Notes: As temperatures rise, so does the need for an easy-breezy shirt or blouse. Broderie anglaise is the pretty fabric trend I'm seeing on blouses, shirts and dresses right now. Bringing a sense of lightness and breathability to your outfit, it's far from old-fashioned—even the minimalists are getting behind it.

Ulysses Broderie Organic Cotton Shirt
ALIGNE
Ulysses Broderie Organic Cotton Shirt

This is the exact shirt Lizzy Hadfield is wearing in the image above, and the exact shirt I will be purchasing.

Chlo Shirt - Ecru Guipure Lace - Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Chlo Shirt in Ecru Guipure Lace

Sézane is Parisienne style through and through. This blouse is perfect for browsing Le Marais.

Broderie Anglaise Blouse
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Blouse

I love the structured tunic shape to this H&M blouse.

Yas Broderie Shirt With Scalloped Cuffs in White - White
YAS
Broderie Shirt With Scalloped Cuffs

This little gem from ASOS is so, so pretty.

Silk Scarves

Coco Schiffer wearing black top, white trousers, silk scarf and holding a bouquet of flowers.

(Image credit: Coco Schiffer)

Style Notes: Fashion people have revived the silk scarf over the past few summers, and for 2025, we're not just seeing them tied around handbag handles, worn as bandanas or knotted around the neck; the silk scarf is now being adopted as a belt around the waist in a triangle formation. The key here is to choose a silky material with a classic, vintage-feel pattern to add a bit of visual interest to an otherwise simple, modern look, à la Coco Schiffer (pictured above).

Logo Silk Scarf
Toteme
Logo Silk Scarf

The scarf to invest in for this IYKYK trend.

+ Net Sustain Printed Organic Silk-Twill Scarf
GUCCI
+ Net Sustain Printed Organic Silk-Twill Scarf

We recently spotted Alexa Chung wearing a Gucci scarf so well on the streets of London.

Loewe X Paula's Ibiza Anagram Geometric-Print Silk Scarf
Loewe X Paula's Ibiza
Anagram Geometric-Print Silk Scarf

Bring a little Ibiza luxe to your look, Loewe style.

Printed Silk-Satin Scarf
SAINT LAURENT
Printed Silk-Satin Scarf

I love a print with a vintage feel. This one from Saint Laurent taps into the heritage of the house.

Papery White Trousers

Mimi Nguyen wears a black cami top, white trousers, red thong sandals, a beaded bag and black woven hat.

(Image credit: Mimi Nguyen)

Style Notes: A trend I've seen emerging on the uptown style-setters of New York and now London, white trousers are getting lighter and more delicate than ever in feather-weight cotton and silk constructions akin to paper. They're the perfect solution for those seeking a modest option for summer, and also pack well for hot holidays.

Holden Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
DISSH
Holden Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

Aussie brand Dissh has finally hit UK shores. I'm snapping these up quickly.

Lya Cotton Wide Leg Trousers
hush
Lya Cotton Wide Leg Trousers

Hush makes cool-girl everyday staples; these would feature heavily in so many of your summer 'fits.

Balloon-Leg Poplin Trousers – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Balloon-Leg Poplin Trousers

The balloon silhouette is crisp and fresh.

Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers in White
Reiss
Devon Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers in White

Reiss has nailed it with these linen-blend wide-leg trousers. They're so modern and chic.

XXL Raffia Totes

Valeria Soba wears a black coat, trousers and shoes, plus a large green raffia tote bag.

(Image credit: Valeria Soba)

Style Notes: Who can blame a girl for wanting a summer-holiday-ready bag that carries everything bar the kitchen sink? The big-raffia-bag trend is exactly that: big. It's also super versatile, working just as well as a summer office bag as it does beachside; just swap out your laptop for your beach towel and book.

Oregon Bag in Raffia
The Row
Oregon Bag in Raffia

The Row. Need I say more?

Lotus Medium Raffia Tote
KHAITE
Lotus Medium Raffia Tote

I'm very into the trapeze shape of this Khaite bag.

Hand-Woven Tote Bag - Raffia
COS
Hand-Woven Tote Bag – Raffia in Dark Brown

Chocolate brown and oversized. Perfection!

Natural Raffia Shopper Bag
Massimo Dutti
Natural Raffia Shopper Bag

This pared-back option from Massimo Dutti is made from beautiful natural raffia. Attach a silk scarf or charm to the handle to make it yours.

Lace-Trimmed Dresses

Sarah Louise Blythe wears a lace-trimmed satin cami dress and jeans, plus thong sandals and small black handbag.

(Image credit: Sarah Louise Blythe)

Style Notes: We have much to thank The Row for, but right now, I'm particularly grateful for the brand's chic reinvention of layering a lace slip, skirt or cami over trousers or jeans (see look 3 from its spring 2025 collection). As we head into summer, choose a classic lace-trimmed cami midi dress in a white or earthy hue, and layer it over loose jeans.

Mini Beach Dress
H&M
Mini Beach Dress

I'll be wearing this all summer long and layering it in a multitude of ways.

Satin Lace Square Neck Midaxi Slip Dress
M&S Collection
Satin Lace Square Neck Midaxi Slip Dress

This looks super expensive.

Black Satin Lace Trim Ally Mini Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Satin Lace Trim Ally Mini Dress

A cute mini option from Nobody's Child with a '90s vibe.

Lace Silk Slipdress | Earth
Róhe
Lace Silk Slipdress

I know this Róhe slip will haunt my dreams (in a good way). It's a beauty.

Mesh Ballet Flats

Nnenna Echem wears a suede brown jacket, black capri pants and mesh flat ballerina shoes, plus white handbag.

(Image credit: Nnenna Echem)

Style Notes: I'm typically a loafer, clog or trainer wearer, but the rise and rise of mesh ballerinas has me second-guessing my summer footwear choices. Pairing so well with pretty warm-weather looks and light enough to wear all day, these light-as-a-feather shoes are city-proof and weekend-ready.

Balla Mesh, Candy
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Ballerina Flat in Candy

Candy-coloured and oh-so cute.

Mesh Ballerinas – Red – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Mesh Ballerinas in Red

A simple monochromatic look can always be elevated with a pop of red.

Luna Slipper / Sand Mesh
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Slipper in Sand Mesh

Barely there but beyond chic.

Black Ballet Flats in Fishnet
Alaïa
Ballet Flats in Fishnet

Classic Alaïa flats get a fishnet upgrade.

Heirloom Pendant Necklaces

Alexis Badiyi wears an all black outfit, plus a white tank top, white cross body bag, sunglasses and a long tassle pendant necklace.

(Image credit: Alexis Badiyi)

Style Notes: I've noticed this trend cropping up on fashion people with minimal and pared-back yet wealth-whispering style. That doesn't mean to say it's an exclusive trend for those in the upper echelons, though; rather, the beauty of this accessory trend is that it lends itself to a relaxed, DIY-esque look and feel. These are modern treasures.

Cord Necklace With Beads and Tassel
PARFOIS
Cord Necklace With Beads and Tassel

This is such a good price! I adore Parfois accessories.

Trinity Onyx Tassel Necklace
Le Sundial
Trinity Onyx Tassel Necklace

The jewellery brand to wear right now if you're an NYC-dweller with taste.

The Poet's Lens Choker
Alighieri
The Poet's Lens Choker

Alighieri makes fabulous jewellery imbued with stories and boundless charm.

Seashell-Pendant Cord Necklace
& Other Stories
Seashell-Pendant Cord Necklace

Shell pendants are having a moment, and I'm taking this one to the beach and beyond.

Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

