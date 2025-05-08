Trust Me: I'm a Fashion Expert—These 7 Subtle Summer Trends Are Slowly But Surely Dominating My Algorithms
Blink and you'll miss them; these are the key trends style-setters are adopting and posting now.
Working in fashion and the social media arena means I'm often glued to my phone.
Whether I'm scrolling Instagram, Substack or Pinterest (my trio of choice as a millennial), my phone is never far from reach. I daren’t track my screentime—I can only assume it’s at an all-time high. Despite this, constantly having my face in my phone does give me access to the latest breaking trends that matter right now, allowing me to weave together common threads of what’s in style in fashion’s leading cities, including New York, Paris, Copenhagen and my home of London, all from the screen of my smartphone.
All in all, the "trends" I'm personally picking up on are the kind that require a double-take. They're subtle, unassuming and don’t dominate the rest of the wearer’s look. I’m talking tweaks in fabrics, updates in cuts and silhouettes and vintage coded moments reworked for a contemporary feel; blink and you really will miss them. As someone who typically dresses in an anti-trend way with a self-proclaimed eagle eye, it’s the little things that matter the most.
To spare you from scrolling further into the abyss, I've collated seven wearable yet ultra-chic trends I'm noticing starting to bubble up. I guarantee it won't be long until they hit the mainstream, so browse and shop them now to get ahead of the curve.
Broderie Anglaise Blouses
Style Notes: As temperatures rise, so does the need for an easy-breezy shirt or blouse. Broderie anglaise is the pretty fabric trend I'm seeing on blouses, shirts and dresses right now. Bringing a sense of lightness and breathability to your outfit, it's far from old-fashioned—even the minimalists are getting behind it.
This is the exact shirt Lizzy Hadfield is wearing in the image above, and the exact shirt I will be purchasing.
Sézane is Parisienne style through and through. This blouse is perfect for browsing Le Marais.
I love the structured tunic shape to this H&M blouse.
Silk Scarves
Style Notes: Fashion people have revived the silk scarf over the past few summers, and for 2025, we're not just seeing them tied around handbag handles, worn as bandanas or knotted around the neck; the silk scarf is now being adopted as a belt around the waist in a triangle formation. The key here is to choose a silky material with a classic, vintage-feel pattern to add a bit of visual interest to an otherwise simple, modern look, à la Coco Schiffer (pictured above).
We recently spotted Alexa Chung wearing a Gucci scarf so well on the streets of London.
Bring a little Ibiza luxe to your look, Loewe style.
I love a print with a vintage feel. This one from Saint Laurent taps into the heritage of the house.
Papery White Trousers
Style Notes: A trend I've seen emerging on the uptown style-setters of New York and now London, white trousers are getting lighter and more delicate than ever in feather-weight cotton and silk constructions akin to paper. They're the perfect solution for those seeking a modest option for summer, and also pack well for hot holidays.
Aussie brand Dissh has finally hit UK shores. I'm snapping these up quickly.
Hush makes cool-girl everyday staples; these would feature heavily in so many of your summer 'fits.
Reiss has nailed it with these linen-blend wide-leg trousers. They're so modern and chic.
XXL Raffia Totes
Style Notes: Who can blame a girl for wanting a summer-holiday-ready bag that carries everything bar the kitchen sink? The big-raffia-bag trend is exactly that: big. It's also super versatile, working just as well as a summer office bag as it does beachside; just swap out your laptop for your beach towel and book.
The Row. Need I say more?
I'm very into the trapeze shape of this Khaite bag.
This pared-back option from Massimo Dutti is made from beautiful natural raffia. Attach a silk scarf or charm to the handle to make it yours.
Lace-Trimmed Dresses
Style Notes: We have much to thank The Row for, but right now, I'm particularly grateful for the brand's chic reinvention of layering a lace slip, skirt or cami over trousers or jeans (see look 3 from its spring 2025 collection). As we head into summer, choose a classic lace-trimmed cami midi dress in a white or earthy hue, and layer it over loose jeans.
A cute mini option from Nobody's Child with a '90s vibe.
Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes: I'm typically a loafer, clog or trainer wearer, but the rise and rise of mesh ballerinas has me second-guessing my summer footwear choices. Pairing so well with pretty warm-weather looks and light enough to wear all day, these light-as-a-feather shoes are city-proof and weekend-ready.
A simple monochromatic look can always be elevated with a pop of red.
Classic Alaïa flats get a fishnet upgrade.
Heirloom Pendant Necklaces
Style Notes: I've noticed this trend cropping up on fashion people with minimal and pared-back yet wealth-whispering style. That doesn't mean to say it's an exclusive trend for those in the upper echelons, though; rather, the beauty of this accessory trend is that it lends itself to a relaxed, DIY-esque look and feel. These are modern treasures.
The jewellery brand to wear right now if you're an NYC-dweller with taste.
Alighieri makes fabulous jewellery imbued with stories and boundless charm.
Shell pendants are having a moment, and I'm taking this one to the beach and beyond.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
