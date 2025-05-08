Trust Me: I'm a Fashion Expert—These 7 Subtle Summer Trends Are Slowly But Surely Dominating My Algorithms

Working in fashion and the social media arena means I'm often glued to my phone.

Whether I'm scrolling Instagram, Substack or Pinterest (my trio of choice as a millennial), my phone is never far from reach. I daren’t track my screentime—I can only assume it’s at an all-time high. Despite this, constantly having my face in my phone does give me access to the latest breaking trends that matter right now, allowing me to weave together common threads of what’s in style in fashion’s leading cities, including New York, Paris, Copenhagen and my home of London, all from the screen of my smartphone.

All in all, the "trends" I'm personally picking up on are the kind that require a double-take. They're subtle, unassuming and don’t dominate the rest of the wearer’s look. I’m talking tweaks in fabrics, updates in cuts and silhouettes and vintage coded moments reworked for a contemporary feel; blink and you really will miss them. As someone who typically dresses in an anti-trend way with a self-proclaimed eagle eye, it’s the little things that matter the most.

To spare you from scrolling further into the abyss, I've collated seven wearable yet ultra-chic trends I'm noticing starting to bubble up. I guarantee it won't be long until they hit the mainstream, so browse and shop them now to get ahead of the curve.

Broderie Anglaise Blouses

Style Notes: As temperatures rise, so does the need for an easy-breezy shirt or blouse. Broderie anglaise is the pretty fabric trend I'm seeing on blouses, shirts and dresses right now. Bringing a sense of lightness and breathability to your outfit, it's far from old-fashioned—even the minimalists are getting behind it.

ALIGNE Ulysses Broderie Organic Cotton Shirt £115 SHOP NOW This is the exact shirt Lizzy Hadfield is wearing in the image above, and the exact shirt I will be purchasing.

Sézane Chlo Shirt in Ecru Guipure Lace £95 SHOP NOW Sézane is Parisienne style through and through. This blouse is perfect for browsing Le Marais.

H&M Broderie Anglaise Blouse £65 SHOP NOW I love the structured tunic shape to this H&M blouse.

YAS Broderie Shirt With Scalloped Cuffs £70 SHOP NOW This little gem from ASOS is so, so pretty.

Silk Scarves

Style Notes: Fashion people have revived the silk scarf over the past few summers, and for 2025, we're not just seeing them tied around handbag handles, worn as bandanas or knotted around the neck; the silk scarf is now being adopted as a belt around the waist in a triangle formation. The key here is to choose a silky material with a classic, vintage-feel pattern to add a bit of visual interest to an otherwise simple, modern look, à la Coco Schiffer (pictured above).

Toteme Logo Silk Scarf £160 SHOP NOW The scarf to invest in for this IYKYK trend.

GUCCI + Net Sustain Printed Organic Silk-Twill Scarf £430 SHOP NOW We recently spotted Alexa Chung wearing a Gucci scarf so well on the streets of London.

Loewe X Paula's Ibiza Anagram Geometric-Print Silk Scarf £425 SHOP NOW Bring a little Ibiza luxe to your look, Loewe style.

SAINT LAURENT Printed Silk-Satin Scarf £355 SHOP NOW I love a print with a vintage feel. This one from Saint Laurent taps into the heritage of the house.

Papery White Trousers

Style Notes: A trend I've seen emerging on the uptown style-setters of New York and now London, white trousers are getting lighter and more delicate than ever in feather-weight cotton and silk constructions akin to paper. They're the perfect solution for those seeking a modest option for summer, and also pack well for hot holidays.

DISSH Holden Wide-Leg Linen Trousers £140 SHOP NOW Aussie brand Dissh has finally hit UK shores. I'm snapping these up quickly.

hush Lya Cotton Wide Leg Trousers £100 SHOP NOW Hush makes cool-girl everyday staples; these would feature heavily in so many of your summer 'fits.

ARKET Balloon-Leg Poplin Trousers £87 SHOP NOW The balloon silhouette is crisp and fresh.

Reiss Devon Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers in White £168 SHOP NOW Reiss has nailed it with these linen-blend wide-leg trousers. They're so modern and chic.

XXL Raffia Totes

Style Notes: Who can blame a girl for wanting a summer-holiday-ready bag that carries everything bar the kitchen sink? The big-raffia-bag trend is exactly that: big. It's also super versatile, working just as well as a summer office bag as it does beachside; just swap out your laptop for your beach towel and book.

The Row Oregon Bag in Raffia £1020 SHOP NOW The Row. Need I say more?

KHAITE Lotus Medium Raffia Tote £1460 SHOP NOW I'm very into the trapeze shape of this Khaite bag.

COS Hand-Woven Tote Bag – Raffia in Dark Brown £135 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown and oversized. Perfection!

Massimo Dutti Natural Raffia Shopper Bag £169 SHOP NOW This pared-back option from Massimo Dutti is made from beautiful natural raffia. Attach a silk scarf or charm to the handle to make it yours.

Lace-Trimmed Dresses

Style Notes: We have much to thank The Row for, but right now, I'm particularly grateful for the brand's chic reinvention of layering a lace slip, skirt or cami over trousers or jeans (see look 3 from its spring 2025 collection). As we head into summer, choose a classic lace-trimmed cami midi dress in a white or earthy hue, and layer it over loose jeans.

H&M Mini Beach Dress £28 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this all summer long and layering it in a multitude of ways.

M&S Collection Satin Lace Square Neck Midaxi Slip Dress £45 SHOP NOW This looks super expensive.

Nobody's Child Black Satin Lace Trim Ally Mini Dress £69 SHOP NOW A cute mini option from Nobody's Child with a '90s vibe.

Róhe Lace Silk Slipdress £740 SHOP NOW I know this Róhe slip will haunt my dreams (in a good way). It's a beauty.

Mesh Ballet Flats

Style Notes: I'm typically a loafer, clog or trainer wearer, but the rise and rise of mesh ballerinas has me second-guessing my summer footwear choices. Pairing so well with pretty warm-weather looks and light enough to wear all day, these light-as-a-feather shoes are city-proof and weekend-ready.

Dear Frances Balla Mesh Ballerina Flat in Candy £370 SHOP NOW Candy-coloured and oh-so cute.

ARKET Mesh Ballerinas in Red £139 SHOP NOW A simple monochromatic look can always be elevated with a pop of red.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Slipper in Sand Mesh £375 SHOP NOW Barely there but beyond chic.

Alaïa Ballet Flats in Fishnet £690 SHOP NOW Classic Alaïa flats get a fishnet upgrade.

Heirloom Pendant Necklaces

Style Notes: I've noticed this trend cropping up on fashion people with minimal and pared-back yet wealth-whispering style. That doesn't mean to say it's an exclusive trend for those in the upper echelons, though; rather, the beauty of this accessory trend is that it lends itself to a relaxed, DIY-esque look and feel. These are modern treasures.

PARFOIS Cord Necklace With Beads and Tassel £20 SHOP NOW This is such a good price! I adore Parfois accessories.

Le Sundial Trinity Onyx Tassel Necklace £346 SHOP NOW The jewellery brand to wear right now if you're an NYC-dweller with taste.

Alighieri The Poet's Lens Choker £950 SHOP NOW Alighieri makes fabulous jewellery imbued with stories and boundless charm.

& Other Stories Seashell-Pendant Cord Necklace £23 SHOP NOW Shell pendants are having a moment, and I'm taking this one to the beach and beyond.