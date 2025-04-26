Sorry to My Basket Bag, But These Accessories Are Going to Be Big In Europe This Summer

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck @anoukyve)
There are certain summer accessory trends that you will see on the Cote d’Azur, Greek Islands and Mallorca every single summer. While a raffia basket bag and pair of espadrilles will always give you a timeless, sun-drenched Mediterranean look, there are some smaller accessory trends that are poised to be big in Europe this summer, and will look just as good in a city as on a sun lounger, no long-haul flight required.

When it comes to sandals, Miu Miu has guaranteed that it is all about the clog sandal for 2025, with its slider styles available in a rainbow of colors. While Chloé has been championing the return of the cork wedge since Chemena Kamali became creative director and ushered in a bohemian look, not all clogs have towering wedges that would make navigating cobbled streets difficult—Ancient Greek Sandal’s Marilisa clogs have a low chunky heel which provide some lift, but will be comfortable to wear for 10k step days.

As for bags, printed shoppers and totes are a playful alternative to raffia bags, while many fashion girls are accessorizing bikinis and sarongs with triangular hair scarves in vintage-inspired prints. When it comes to jewelry, it’s all about bold, statement pieces, from colorful beaded necklaces to sculptural silver bangles to stacked acetate rings. Keep reading for accessories that are going to be big in Europe this summer.

1. Playful Bead Necklaces

summer accessory trends

(Image credit: @sarah.corbettwinder)

An easy way to add personality to your summer looks, is with a playful beaded necklace. Whether you opt for colorful stones or heart or shell pendants, there is a nostalgic, vintage charm to this jewelry trend.

Mykonos Rhodium-Plated Garnet Necklace
JULIETTA
Mykonos Rhodium-Plated Garnet Necklace

Aurora Choker
Free People
Aurora Choker

Amore Silver-Tone Resin Necklace
JULIETTA
Amore Silver-Tone Resin Necklace

Vintage Peach Pastel Moonglow Bead Necklace Selected by Cherry
Free People
Vintage Peach Pastel Moonglow Bead Necklace

2. Clog Sandals

summer european accessory trends: clog

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

When it comes to sandals in 2025, it's all about a boho-coded clog. Hermès, Miu Miu and Chloé championed wooden open-toe clogs and clog slides in the spring/summer 2025 collections, while Ancient Greek Sandal's Marilisa clogs will be an influencer favorite this summer.

Dune London,

Dune London
Skinny Strap Clog

Marilisa Clog
Ancient Greek Sandals
Marilisa Clog

Clog Slide Sandal
Miu Miu
Clog Slide Sandal

Cecily Clogs
Free People
Cecily Clogs

3. Stacking Rings

summer accessory trends in Europe: green stacking rings

(Image credit: @monikh)

Another jewelry trend that London girls are leaning into this summer is stacked acetate rings, partly due to By Pariah's popular stacking rings. Style like Monikh and mix with silver or gold chunky rings for an eccentric look.

Essential Gem Stacking Ring - Green Moss Agate
By Pariah
Essential Gem Stacking Ring - Green Moss Agate

Studio Resin Ring
Free People
Studio Resin Ring

Essential Gem Stacking Ring - Grey Agate
By Pariah
Essential Gem Stacking Ring

Classic Stack Set of Three 14-Karat Recycled Gold, Agate and Diamond Ring
BY PARIAH
Classic Stack Set of Three 14-Karat Recycled Gold, Agate and Diamond Ring

4. Vintage-Inspired Scarf

summer European accessory trends: hair scarf

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

In December, we reported that European girls were obsessed with knitted hoods, triangular scarves, and bonnets, and this is continuing into summer—but with lighter fabrics, like silk, cotton and crochet. Embrace a nostalgic, whimsical aesthetic, with faded floral prints that will pair beautifully with white dresses and neutral linens.

Cowslip Headscarf in Vintage Print
HERD
Cowslip Headscarf in Vintage Print

Helena Floral Chiffon Hair Scarf
Free People
Helena Floral Chiffon Hair Scarf

+ Paula's Ibiza Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

Evening Tea Macrama Hair Scarf
Free People
Evening Tea Macrama Hair Scarf

5. Brown Retro Sneakers

summer accessory trends Europe: brown sneakers

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Following in the footsteps of the Samba revival, many sportswear brands are now digging into the archives and reworking styles from the past, tapping into a retro aesthetic. Every time I leave my London flat, I see brown suede runners that have a ’70s feel—Dries van Noten's Dustin sneakers will sell out in no time.

Mojave Trainer Sneaker
Vince
Mojave Trainer Sneaker

Dustin Sneaker
Dries Van Noten
Dustin Sneaker

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneaker

MANGO, Sneakers With Contrasting Stripe and Suede Panels

MANGO
Sneakers With Contrasting Stripe and Suede Panels

6. Animal Print Bags

summer accessory trends

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

Animal print bags are contending with basket bags to be the ultimate beach companion. Cow prints, in particular, are trending in Europe, and are a fun way to bring a new energy to your summer staples.

MANGO, Zebra-Print Cotton Shopper Bag

MANGO
Zebra-Print Cotton Shopper Bag

Le Bambola Zebra Print Tote
Jacquemus
Le Bambola Zebra Print Tote

Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag

Leather Animal Print Mini Shopper Bag
ZARA
Leather Animal Print Mini Shopper Bag

7. Silver Bangles

European summer accessory trends: silver bangle

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Silver jewelry has been gaining popularity in recent years. Bangles will always be aligned with a carefree, summer aesthetic, however this year we keep seeing sculptural cuffs and bangles realised in silver.

The Maggie Silver-Tone Bangle
LIÉ STUDIO
The Maggie Silver-Tone Bangle

COS, Sculpted Cuff
COS
Sculpted Cuff

The Edith Silver-Tone Bracelet
LIÉ STUDIO
The Edith Silver-Tone Bracelet

Smooth Cuff Bracelet
Ettika
Smooth Cuff Bracelet

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Freelance Fashion Editor

Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.

