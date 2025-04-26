Sorry to My Basket Bag, But These Accessories Are Going to Be Big In Europe This Summer

There are certain summer accessory trends that you will see on the Cote d’Azur, Greek Islands and Mallorca every single summer. While a raffia basket bag and pair of espadrilles will always give you a timeless, sun-drenched Mediterranean look, there are some smaller accessory trends that are poised to be big in Europe this summer, and will look just as good in a city as on a sun lounger, no long-haul flight required.

When it comes to sandals, Miu Miu has guaranteed that it is all about the clog sandal for 2025, with its slider styles available in a rainbow of colors. While Chloé has been championing the return of the cork wedge since Chemena Kamali became creative director and ushered in a bohemian look, not all clogs have towering wedges that would make navigating cobbled streets difficult—Ancient Greek Sandal’s Marilisa clogs have a low chunky heel which provide some lift, but will be comfortable to wear for 10k step days.

As for bags, printed shoppers and totes are a playful alternative to raffia bags, while many fashion girls are accessorizing bikinis and sarongs with triangular hair scarves in vintage-inspired prints. When it comes to jewelry, it’s all about bold, statement pieces, from colorful beaded necklaces to sculptural silver bangles to stacked acetate rings. Keep reading for accessories that are going to be big in Europe this summer.

1. Playful Bead Necklaces

An easy way to add personality to your summer looks, is with a playful beaded necklace. Whether you opt for colorful stones or heart or shell pendants, there is a nostalgic, vintage charm to this jewelry trend.

2. Clog Sandals

When it comes to sandals in 2025, it's all about a boho-coded clog. Hermès, Miu Miu and Chloé championed wooden open-toe clogs and clog slides in the spring/summer 2025 collections, while Ancient Greek Sandal's Marilisa clogs will be an influencer favorite this summer.

3. Stacking Rings

Another jewelry trend that London girls are leaning into this summer is stacked acetate rings, partly due to By Pariah's popular stacking rings. Style like Monikh and mix with silver or gold chunky rings for an eccentric look.

4. Vintage-Inspired Scarf

In December, we reported that European girls were obsessed with knitted hoods, triangular scarves, and bonnets, and this is continuing into summer—but with lighter fabrics, like silk, cotton and crochet. Embrace a nostalgic, whimsical aesthetic, with faded floral prints that will pair beautifully with white dresses and neutral linens.

5. Brown Retro Sneakers

Following in the footsteps of the Samba revival, many sportswear brands are now digging into the archives and reworking styles from the past, tapping into a retro aesthetic. Every time I leave my London flat, I see brown suede runners that have a ’70s feel—Dries van Noten's Dustin sneakers will sell out in no time.

6. Animal Print Bags

Animal print bags are contending with basket bags to be the ultimate beach companion. Cow prints, in particular, are trending in Europe, and are a fun way to bring a new energy to your summer staples.

7. Silver Bangles

Silver jewelry has been gaining popularity in recent years. Bangles will always be aligned with a carefree, summer aesthetic, however this year we keep seeing sculptural cuffs and bangles realised in silver.

