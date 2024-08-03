Summer Rain Should Be Forbidden, But These 6 Outfits Will Come in Handy in a Downpour
The word "summer" conjures images of sun-soaked bliss: sipping pints in the local beer garden, picking up fresh veg at a farmer's market and lying horizontal on the beach in nothing more than a swimsuit. But everyone in the UK knows those rare blue-sky days are often wedged between bouts of wind, clouds and rain.
On the bright side, this reality makes us savour the good weather, though it does complicate our summer wardrobe plans. There's nothing like a sudden downpour to ruin a chic look, so it's important to always check the forecast. If there's any chance of rain, make some adjustments to your outfit. These don't have to be major—an umbrella stashed in your bag, or a waterproof hat that's as cute as it is practical.
When it comes to building a foundational outfit, there are some considerations to keep in mind to avoid getting caught in an uncomfortable sartorial situation. Denim is a big no if the forecast is wet, as it becomes heavy, stiff and irritable when soaked. Similarly, open-toed footwear and suede accessories are probably best avoided (the latter for their own good), and in general, you want to stick to lightweight, quick-drying fabrics like cotton and linen.
Why tell when we can show? Below, find six summer rainy-day outfits to have at the ready as you navigate Britain's ever-fickle weather.
6 Summer Rainy Day Outfits You Can Rely On
1. Bucket Hat + Tank Top + Linen Trousers
Style Notes: While a bucket hat won't protect you from rapid rainfall, it will keep your hair dry as you run for shelter. To boost your odds against the elements, drape a jumper over your shoulders for extra cover. I would, however, recommend pivoting from white trousers to something more opaque, like beige or brown.
Shop the look:
2. Trench Coat + Long Dress + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: A trench coat is a handy layer for all seasons, but a light and rain-resistant iteration will serve you well through the summer months. Choose one a similar length as your favourite sundress and finish the look with closed-toe flats.
Shop the look:
Keep the drizzle out with this investment buy.
Ballet flats have proven their longevity, so it's worth buying a lasting pair.
3. Baseball Cap + Sweatshirt + Trainers
Style Notes: Again, a hat is an easy addition to your outfit that will make getting caught in a shower slightly less annoying, while cotton or linen shorts can be quickly changed out of and won't hold buckets of moisture in the meantime.
Shop the look:
4. All Black + Raincoat
Style Notes: Besides looking incredibly elegant, an all-black ensemble will hide any wet patches left by the rain. Not that you'll need to worry about that with a sleek parka tossed over your outfit.
Shop the look:
5. Cotton Maxi Dress + Tote Bag + Sneakers
Style Notes: Rainy days can be muggy and warm, so a breezy cotton dress is a smart choice to keep you cool. Add a roomy tote bag to carry your umbrella and extra layers in case the temperature dips.
Shop the look:
This colour palette instantly evokes summer.
Any white trainer will work with this look, but fashion people have a soft spot for Vejas.
6. Minidress + T-shirt + Cowboy Boots
Style Notes: Boots intuitively feel like the most practical footwear option for rainy weather, but aren't necessarily summer-appropriate. Enter the cowboy boot, a year-round style that looks so cool with a mini silhouette and a bare leg.
Shop the look:
You can easily carry this into autumn by adding tights and a long-sleeve top underneath.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
