Summer Rain Should Be Forbidden, But These 6 Outfits Will Come in Handy in a Downpour

By
published
in Features

The word "summer" conjures images of sun-soaked bliss: sipping pints in the local beer garden, picking up fresh veg at a farmer's market and lying horizontal on the beach in nothing more than a swimsuit. But everyone in the UK knows those rare blue-sky days are often wedged between bouts of wind, clouds and rain.

On the bright side, this reality makes us savour the good weather, though it does complicate our summer wardrobe plans. There's nothing like a sudden downpour to ruin a chic look, so it's important to always check the forecast. If there's any chance of rain, make some adjustments to your outfit. These don't have to be major—an umbrella stashed in your bag, or a waterproof hat that's as cute as it is practical.

When it comes to building a foundational outfit, there are some considerations to keep in mind to avoid getting caught in an uncomfortable sartorial situation. Denim is a big no if the forecast is wet, as it becomes heavy, stiff and irritable when soaked. Similarly, open-toed footwear and suede accessories are probably best avoided (the latter for their own good), and in general, you want to stick to lightweight, quick-drying fabrics like cotton and linen.

Why tell when we can show? Below, find six summer rainy-day outfits to have at the ready as you navigate Britain's ever-fickle weather.

6 Summer Rainy Day Outfits You Can Rely On

1. Bucket Hat + Tank Top + Linen Trousers

Summer rainy day outfits: @oliviamarcus wears a white tank top with linen trousers and a bucket bag

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: While a bucket hat won't protect you from rapid rainfall, it will keep your hair dry as you run for shelter. To boost your odds against the elements, drape a jumper over your shoulders for extra cover. I would, however, recommend pivoting from white trousers to something more opaque, like beige or brown.

Shop the look:

Woven Raffia Bucket Hat
& Other Stories
Woven Raffia Bucket Hat

Reach for this on dry summer days, too.

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

A staple whatever the season.

Sweatshirt
H&M
Sweatshirt

You'll be surprised how wearable this pale pink hue is.

Wide Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Wide Linen-Blend Trousers

Comfy and chic in equal measure.

2. Trench Coat + Long Dress + Ballet Flats

Summer rainy day outfits: @aniyahmorinia wears a striped shirt with a baseball cap, trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: A trench coat is a handy layer for all seasons, but a light and rain-resistant iteration will serve you well through the summer months. Choose one a similar length as your favourite sundress and finish the look with closed-toe flats.

Shop the look:

Net-a-Porter Moncler Barbentene trench coat
net-a-porter
Barbentane Belted Double-Breasted Padded Shell Down Trench Coat

Keep the drizzle out with this investment buy.

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

White dresses are an essential for summer 2024.

Mytheresa MM6 Maison Margiela Ballet Flats
MMM Maison Margiela
Leather Ballet Flats

Ballet flats have proven their longevity, so it's worth buying a lasting pair.

3. Baseball Cap + Sweatshirt + Trainers

Summer rainy day outfits: @jessicaskye_ wears a sweatshirt with shorts and a baseball cap

(Image credit: @jessicaskye_)

Style Notes: Again, a hat is an easy addition to your outfit that will make getting caught in a shower slightly less annoying, while cotton or linen shorts can be quickly changed out of and won't hold buckets of moisture in the meantime.

Shop the look:

Logo-Patch Curved-Peak Cap
Lacoste
Logo-Patch Curved-Peak Cap

Shout out to Charli XCX for bringing back the baseball cap.

Adanola Ada Oversized Sweatshirt
Sweatshirts
Ada Oversized Sweatshirt

This cosy layer is perfect for those indecisive summer days.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

I can't believe these are less than £20.

Nike Journey Women's Running Shoes
Nike
Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike doesn't cut corners on quality.

4. All Black + Raincoat

Summer rainy day outfits: @alyssainthecity wears a raincoat and capri pants

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Notes: Besides looking incredibly elegant, an all-black ensemble will hide any wet patches left by the rain. Not that you'll need to worry about that with a sleek parka tossed over your outfit.

Shop the look:

Lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket
lululemon
Rain Rebel Jacket

If you only buy one raincoat, make it this one.

Mango Tech Zip Front Waistcoat in Black
Mango
Tech Zip Front Waistcoat in Black

Such a unique athleisure-inspired piece.

Mango Capri Leggings
MANGO
Capri Leggings

That's right, capris are officially trending.

5. Cotton Maxi Dress + Tote Bag + Sneakers

Summer rainy day outfits: @nnennaechem wears a black maxi dress and handbag

(Image credit: @_natasha.fs)

Style Notes: Rainy days can be muggy and warm, so a breezy cotton dress is a smart choice to keep you cool. Add a roomy tote bag to carry your umbrella and extra layers in case the temperature dips.

Shop the look:

Pure Cotton Striped V-Neck Maxi Tiered Dress
Finery London
Pure Cotton Striped V-Neck Maxi Tiered Dress

This colour palette instantly evokes summer.

Leather-Trimmed Appliquéd Raffia Tote
GUCCI
Leather-Trimmed Appliquéd Raffia Tote

Plenty of space for everything you need.

Veja V-10 Sneakers
& Other Stories
Veja V-10 Sneakers

Any white trainer will work with this look, but fashion people have a soft spot for Vejas.

6. Minidress + T-shirt + Cowboy Boots

Summer rainy day outfits: @francescasaffari wears a mini dress with cowboy boots

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Boots intuitively feel like the most practical footwear option for rainy weather, but aren't necessarily summer-appropriate. Enter the cowboy boot, a year-round style that looks so cool with a mini silhouette and a bare leg.

Shop the look:

Crew-Neck T-Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

An editor favourite.

Mini Pinafore Dress
Monki
Mini Pinafore Dress

You can easily carry this into autumn by adding tights and a long-sleeve top underneath.

Vestiaire Collective Louis Vuitton Bucket leather bag
Louis Vuitton
Bucket Leather Handbag

There's only one, so don't sleep on it.

50mm Mid-Calf Western Boots
GANNI
50mm Mid-Calf Western Boots

Ganni's western boots have reached icon status.

Explore More:
What To Wear
Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸