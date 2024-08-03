Summer Rain Should Be Forbidden, But These 6 Outfits Will Come in Handy in a Downpour

The word "summer" conjures images of sun-soaked bliss: sipping pints in the local beer garden, picking up fresh veg at a farmer's market and lying horizontal on the beach in nothing more than a swimsuit. But everyone in the UK knows those rare blue-sky days are often wedged between bouts of wind, clouds and rain.

On the bright side, this reality makes us savour the good weather, though it does complicate our summer wardrobe plans. There's nothing like a sudden downpour to ruin a chic look, so it's important to always check the forecast. If there's any chance of rain, make some adjustments to your outfit. These don't have to be major—an umbrella stashed in your bag, or a waterproof hat that's as cute as it is practical.

When it comes to building a foundational outfit, there are some considerations to keep in mind to avoid getting caught in an uncomfortable sartorial situation. Denim is a big no if the forecast is wet, as it becomes heavy, stiff and irritable when soaked. Similarly, open-toed footwear and suede accessories are probably best avoided (the latter for their own good), and in general, you want to stick to lightweight, quick-drying fabrics like cotton and linen.

Why tell when we can show? Below, find six summer rainy-day outfits to have at the ready as you navigate Britain's ever-fickle weather.

6 Summer Rainy Day Outfits You Can Rely On

1. Bucket Hat + Tank Top + Linen Trousers

Style Notes: While a bucket hat won't protect you from rapid rainfall, it will keep your hair dry as you run for shelter. To boost your odds against the elements, drape a jumper over your shoulders for extra cover. I would, however, recommend pivoting from white trousers to something more opaque, like beige or brown.

& Other Stories Woven Raffia Bucket Hat £35 SHOP NOW Reach for this on dry summer days, too.

COS Ribbed Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A staple whatever the season.

H&M Sweatshirt £13 SHOP NOW You'll be surprised how wearable this pale pink hue is.

H&M Wide Linen-Blend Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Comfy and chic in equal measure.

2. Trench Coat + Long Dress + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: A trench coat is a handy layer for all seasons, but a light and rain-resistant iteration will serve you well through the summer months. Choose one a similar length as your favourite sundress and finish the look with closed-toe flats.

net-a-porter Barbentane Belted Double-Breasted Padded Shell Down Trench Coat £1535 SHOP NOW Keep the drizzle out with this investment buy.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW White dresses are an essential for summer 2024.

MMM Maison Margiela Leather Ballet Flats £350 SHOP NOW Ballet flats have proven their longevity, so it's worth buying a lasting pair.

3. Baseball Cap + Sweatshirt + Trainers

Style Notes: Again, a hat is an easy addition to your outfit that will make getting caught in a shower slightly less annoying, while cotton or linen shorts can be quickly changed out of and won't hold buckets of moisture in the meantime.

Lacoste Logo-Patch Curved-Peak Cap £74 SHOP NOW Shout out to Charli XCX for bringing back the baseball cap.

Sweatshirts Ada Oversized Sweatshirt £69 SHOP NOW This cosy layer is perfect for those indecisive summer days.

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts £19 SHOP NOW I can't believe these are less than £20.

Nike Nike Journey Run Women's Road Running Shoes £90 SHOP NOW Nike doesn't cut corners on quality.

4. All Black + Raincoat

Style Notes: Besides looking incredibly elegant, an all-black ensemble will hide any wet patches left by the rain. Not that you'll need to worry about that with a sleek parka tossed over your outfit.

lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket £198 SHOP NOW If you only buy one raincoat, make it this one.

Mango Tech Zip Front Waistcoat in Black £45 SHOP NOW Such a unique athleisure-inspired piece.

MANGO Capri Leggings £23 SHOP NOW That's right, capris are officially trending.

5. Cotton Maxi Dress + Tote Bag + Sneakers

Style Notes: Rainy days can be muggy and warm, so a breezy cotton dress is a smart choice to keep you cool. Add a roomy tote bag to carry your umbrella and extra layers in case the temperature dips.

Finery London Pure Cotton Striped V-Neck Maxi Tiered Dress £36 SHOP NOW This colour palette instantly evokes summer.

GUCCI Leather-Trimmed Appliquéd Raffia Tote £2035 SHOP NOW Plenty of space for everything you need.

& Other Stories Veja V-10 Sneakers £140 SHOP NOW Any white trainer will work with this look, but fashion people have a soft spot for Vejas.

6. Minidress + T-shirt + Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: Boots intuitively feel like the most practical footwear option for rainy weather, but aren't necessarily summer-appropriate. Enter the cowboy boot, a year-round style that looks so cool with a mini silhouette and a bare leg.

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW An editor favourite.

Monki Mini Pinafore Dress £35 SHOP NOW You can easily carry this into autumn by adding tights and a long-sleeve top underneath.

Louis Vuitton Bucket Leather Handbag £676 SHOP NOW There's only one, so don't sleep on it.